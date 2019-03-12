Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth on MAFS Spoilers

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth are still married on Married at First Sight for now, although they have faced some uphill battles in their marriage. When told to share the things they like and appreciate about each other, in addition to the things they might need to work on, Kristine had a difficult time opening up to her new husband early on in the season.

The couple has also struggled to get on the same page regarding whether or not to put kids or careers first, and Killingsworth has admitted to friends that she isn’t sure she would have liked her husband much had she not met him on the show.

According to InTouch Weekly, Killingsworth told a friend that some of Dewar’s actions remind her of her abusive ex. In a new exclusive clip from the Lifetime show, which can be viewed here, the bride reveals to her friend that she’s not sure she and Dewar would’ve ever made it past the dating stage if everything had happened naturally.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Killingsworth and Dewar are at odds when deciding whether or not they should have children soon, or whether they should put their careers first.

According to Us Weekly, Killingsworth believes they should wait — in her mind, she believes putting their careers first and establishing that financial security is important before having kids. She is also concerned that having kids would jeopardize her ambitions to become a real estate “queen.”

Dewar is concerned that his dream of becoming a doctor and hers of becoming a real estate mogul will take so long to achieve that they will be too old to have children. “I don’t want to be an old man playing with his kids at the park,” he said in concern.