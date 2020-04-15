Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Still Together Today

The Married at First Sight Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Each of the remaining four couples must decide if they want to stay married to their spouse or file for divorce during tonight’s Decision Day finale, while one couple will reunite to discuss their failed relationship.

So which couples made it work after the cameras stopped rolling, and who went their separate ways? Who stayed married and who called it quits? How accurate were the experts when they paired up the couples this season? We’ve got all of your Season 10 spoilers below, including an update on which couples are still together today.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of the remaining Season 10 relationships, stop reading now! Two couples decide to stay together during Decision Day, while two ask for a divorce. Keep reading for details:

Katie & Derek

Katie and Derek decide to stay together on Decision Day, and even sign a year-long lease on a new apartment together. However, according to Instagrammer @mafsfan, the two are no longer together today. Details on their split are sparse at the moment, but promos for next week’s Season 10 reunion episode tease a possible affair, with Derek accusing Katie of cheating on him. However, we can’t be certain that the accusation is true, considering Lifetime has done some sneaky, sly editing all season to make certain storylines appear more dramatic. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens when the reunion airs.

Meka & Michael

Meka asks Michael for a divorce during the finale, much to Michael’s dismay. Although the two were attempting to work through some of their issues in the days leading up to Decision Day, Meka decides that Michael’s dishonesty has made it too hard to trust her husband, and she ends their relationship. She tells Michael, “there’s been way too much deception. There’s so many things that I’m unsure about. I still don’t feel like I know who my husband is, I still don’t know who he is as a person and honestly I don’t know how much of what he’s told me is true, so for that reason I do want a divorce.”

Jessica & Austin

Jessica and Austin, arguably the cutest and best-paired couple of the season, decide to stay together on Decision Day. Austin even tells Jessica he loves her, further strengthening their relationship and erasing all of Jessica’s fears that she was too confident in her marriage. “Of course I want to stay married to you, because I love you,” he tells his wife during the the MAFS finale. The two were actually spotted together in California recently and both were wearing their wedding rings, so they appear to still be together today. They will likely be featured on the new, self-shot spinoff airing next month titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

Taylor & Brandon

Taylor and Brandon unsurprisingly call it quits on Decision Day. After Brandon shows up late to the meeting, he has a tense conversation with Pastor Cal about his issues with production, abruptly leaves to use the bathroom, and then returns for Taylor’s decision. When asked if she wanted to remain married to Brandon, she says she “doesn’t think it’s best to continue” their relationship, and asks for a divorce. Brandon says he’s “over it” and leaves after telling the cameras “love don’t live here no more.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details