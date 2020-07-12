90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 5 airs Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Drive Me Crazy Like a Roulette Wheel,” reads, “Larissa has a date with a mystery man. In Nigeria, Angela receives a horrific first-day surprise. Colt’s mother meets his girlfriend. Kalani’s father finds out about Asuelu’s misdeeds. Elizabeth and Andrei have a rocky first morning in Moldova.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode promises more drama than ever as several of the couples continue fighting. Kalani’s father isn’t happy with the way Asuelu has been treating his daughter, while Elizabeth and Andrei get into a heated argument over breakfast in Moldova. Larissa reconnects with an old flame and Colt’s mother Debbie finally meets Jess, although it’s clear that she doesn’t approve.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Larissa Reconnects With Her Ex-Boyfriend Eric Nichols During Tonight’s Episode

After Larissa found out Colt was dating somebody new, she decided to reach out to her ex-boyfriend Eric for comfort. Larissa and Eric dated for nearly nine months following her split with Colt, but she dumped him via text last September because he was “cheap” and no longer interested in having sex with her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“So today I am going to go to a date with someone and I am very hopeful that he will like me,” the reality star tells the cameras in the clip above. “Eric is my ex-boyfriend. My feeling for Eric is above all my relationship and bigger than I have felt with Colt. I always was in love with Eric when we were dating, but I decide to break it up with him because of all the kind of relationship problems, and I thought that he don’t admire me anymore.”

The reality stars meet for lunch to discuss their relationship and ultimately decide to give it another shot, on the grounds that they learn to better communicate and take things slow. Larissa adds that she “miss being in a relationship with him because Eric isn’t perfect, but he always try to help me out when we were together. And he doesn’t judge me for anything that I did in my life.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Andrei Says Women in Moldova ‘Listen Double’ to Their Husbands

Listen here, and listen DOUBLE…#90DayFiance is all new tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/Cn0WUtVgDT — TLC Network (@TLC) July 11, 2020

The promo above gives viewers a glimpse of what else to expect during tonight’s episode, which includes some serious PDA between Colt and Jess while Debbie sits uncomfortably in the backseat of a car. Meanwhile, Tania and Syngin have a heated discussion about their future, and Elizabeth and Andrei get into a fight over breakfast at his mother’s house.

“Andrei is acting like this chauvinistic alpha male when he’s a stay-at-home dad and I’m the breadwinner,” a visibly frustrated Elizabeth says in the clip above. The scene cuts over to them arguing at the table, with Andrei telling his wife that he’s the man of the house in Moldova. He says women are supposed to “listen double” to their husbands and Elizabeth looks livid, so tonight’s episode promises some serious drama.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details