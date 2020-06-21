Colt & Jess 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Colt and Jess, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, appear to be in a healthy, happy relationship thus far on the show. However, promos for the new season of Happily Ever After show Jess confronting Colt about talking to other women in a particularly violent outburst, and the two get into an argument during the June 21 episode, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today. Are they still together?

While contractual obligations to the network stops the reality stars from sharing much in terms of their current relationship status while the show is airing, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship today. Keep reading for details, but be warned: some spoilers on the fate of Jess and Colt’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you.

Colt & Jess First Connected Online & Made Their Relationship Official Last July

Colt and Jess first connected through social media, and the two quickly hit it off and sparked up a romantic relationship. Jess, an au pair who hails from Brazil, was living in Chicago when they started dating, so Colt would go and visit her in the city.

“Jess is beautiful,” Colt revealed in the first episode of the season. “She’s 26 years old, she has a rocking body, she has glasses, and she loves cats. She lives in Chicago.” He claims they “just hit it off” when they first met, saying “Jess has a really good vibe about everything. She’s fun, and she likes to party. I’m excited just to be with her.”

Rumors first surfaced that Colt was dating somebody new in June 2019, and the two went public with their relationship in July, according to Reality TV World. Jess frequently referred to Colt as “her person” on Instagram, while Colt considered Jess his muse for drawing. At one point, Colt had posted a picture of he and Jess holding hands while he was driving (seen above), although her identity was unclear at the time.

The Two Are No Longer Together Today & Jess Accused Colt of Sharing Her Nude Photos With Other People

According to Starcasm, Colt and Jess were only together for a few short months before they broke up in October. Their split was sticky and public, with Jess accusing Colt of sharing nude photos of her with others after they broke up. Jess took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the end of their relationship, where she claimed Colt used her pictures as “revenge porn.”

“I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!” Jess wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. “Enough, I can’t take it anymore! I’ll tell you the whole truth…no woman needs to go through this.” You can read her full post below, courtesy of Starcasm.

Hello everyone, I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance. Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him. I know revanche p*rn [sic] is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you.

Jess also shared screenshots of a DM conversation with a man named Sena, who claimed to be a friend of Colt’s, and who showed her the pictures that Colt had allegedly sent him. According to Starcasm, the pictures featured Jess posing in the nude in front of a bathroom mirror.

Larissa Showed Support For Jess Following the Split & Reshared The Screenshots

Jess also posted another lengthy statement about Colt’s alleged abuse on Instagram, which she tagged Larissa in. The post read (in all caps), “Don’t be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I’m going through this, if I don’t speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered.”

She continued, “Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let’s get together, let’s empathize! We are in 2020 where we women… [have] rights!”

Larissa showed her support for Jess’ confession by re-sharing the screenshots of the DM conversions between Jess and Colt’s supposed friends. “Just reposting to help my Brazilian friend,” Larissa wrote at the time, according to Starcasm.

According to Reality TV World, Jess went on to date musician Brian Hanvey following her split with Colt, while Colt started dating his close friend Vanessa (who fans will get to hear all about during the new season of the show). It’s unclear if either of the stars are still dating their new respective partners today, or if they ever reconciled and were able to remain friends, but fans will likely get a closer look at the end of their relationship as the season goes on.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

