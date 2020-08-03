90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 10 airs Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Forgiven, Not Forgotten,” reads, “Bini’s family grills Ari about her commitment to staying in Ethiopia. Deavan gives Jihoon a shocking ultimatum. Tim seeks forgiveness from Melyza’s mom. Running out of options, Sumit reaches out to his brother.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will pick up where last week’s left off, with Deavan and Jihoon still in the midst of an explosive fight about money. Meanwhile, Tim breaks down crying to Melyza’s mom about his infidelity, Ari is questioned about her desire to stay in Ethiopia, and Sumit and Jenny meet with Sumit’s brother. All-in-all, it’s a pretty slow episode, but it sets up a lot for what’s to come later on in the season. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Sumit’s Parents Still Don’t Support His Relationship With Jenny

Will Sumit's parents ever approve of his relationship with Jenny?💭 Don't miss a new episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/zs6yhkWVTG — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 2, 2020

Jenny and Sumit are still struggling to plan their future, and without Sumit’s parent’s blessing, the two can’t be married. Tonight’s episode will see the reality stars sit down with Sumit’s brother Amit, who recently promised Sumit that he would try to convince their parents to see reason.

“The last time I saw Amit was the day I left India to return to the U.S.,” Jenny says in the clip above. “He came with the whole family when they took Sumit away, and that was horrible. Worst day of my life.”

Jenny and Sumit sit down with Amit to discuss his conversation with their parents, and he tells them that things didn’t go very well. Their parents still don’t support Sumit’s relationship with Jenny because of the age difference, and because they’re worried about what people will think.

When Sumit asks if he tried to talk to their mom and dad, Amit replies, “Yes of course, but still … they don’t want you guys to be together. I’m sorry for that, but the big thing is the age factor between you guys. This can impact our dignity, our social circle and society.”

Jenny, who is clearly frustrated with the situation, says during a confessional, “I don’t understand. It’s all ‘but what will society say? What will society think?’ It’s like ‘f–k your happiness.'”

Deavan & Jihoon Are Still Fighting Over Money & Jihoon’s Mother Isn’t Happy With Deavan

Money problems are causing a strain on their relationship…. will it survive the tension? 💰 Find out on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, MONDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/vSlKfIylVp — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 1, 2020

For those who need a recap, Deavan and Jihoon got into a pretty significant fight during last week’s episode of the show after Deavan confronted her husband on why he wasn’t saving money while she was still in the U.S. After several failed conversations using the translator, Deavan accused Jihoon of “scamming” her, and Jihoon got frustrated, told her to go back to America and stormed out of the restaurant.

“I met up with Jihoon and his parents to have a serious conversation about his finances, but this situation is getting out of control,” Deavan says during a confessional. Deavan then gets up and walks out of the restaurant as well, while Jihoon’s parents watch Taeyang.

“I understand why Jihoon is so mad,” Jihoon’s mother Jung tells her husband. “He begged her to trust him again and yet all she talks about is the past.” Jihoon’s father, Hong-Ju, adds that Deavan “lost her faith in him,” which doesn’t sit well with Jung.

“He agrees with Deavan and I agree with my son,” Jung says during a confessional. Hong-Ju tells his wife that he doesn’t think she understands what’s fully going on between Jihoon and Deavan, and Jung gets mad and tells him to leave. “What do you mean I’m wrong? She’s saying that Jihoon lied to her. Can you leave? I need to say everything I want to say. Leave.”

