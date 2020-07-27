Tim & Melyza 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Tim and Melyza, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are facing some serious issues in their relationship considering Tim admitted to cheating on Melyza while they were still dating long-distance. Although Tim is moving to Colombia to try to win back Melyza and prove his commitment to their relationship, it’s clear that Melyza still doesn’t trust Tim after his betrayal.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Are they still together, or was Melyza never able to fully forgive Tim after he cheated on her? While it’s too early to know for certain if they are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

Melyza Questioned Tim About the Woman He Cheated on Her With After He Arrived in Colombia

After Tim arrives in Colombia during the July 27 episode of the show, it’s obvious that Melyza still hasn’t fully forgiven him. Their reunion at the airport was a bit colder than Tim was hoping for, and after the two decide to check out the city, Melyza wastes no time in questioning him about the woman he cheated on her with.

“So, you know I hate to bring it up and just talk so much about the past, but I kind of like, still have some questions about what happened,” she tells Tim in the clip above. “You know, about this girl that you were with.” Tim admits that the woman was somebody he worked with, and after a few weeks of flirting and texting, he invited her over to hang out at his house.

“First it started as just friendly conversation, and then friendly conversation turned into flirting and texting back and forth, and it just happened where she came over,” Tim explains to his girlfriend. Melyza then asks if he invited her over, and Tim answers, “Yeah I told her to come hang out. I really truly thought that I was going to be able to keep it right at that line.”

Melyza looks openly skeptical and tells Tim, “But you knew that you weren’t. You knew what was going to happen,” to which Tim responds, “I know this sounds stupid and I know it sounds extremely naive, but I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

“Obviously that’s bulls–t,” Melyza says during a confessional. “He knows what he’s doing, very well. Why would he be looking at other people, you know, and setting dates and all of that just out of boredom or for fun, if he didn’t have any intention of actually doing it.”

It’s Unclear if They Are Still Together, But Both Stars Still Have Photos of Each Other on Their Instagram Pages

It’s unclear at this time if Tim and Melyza are still together today, and we likely won’t know for sure until the current season of The Other Way wraps up. Contractual obligations to the network stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still airing, and it’s not uncommon for reality stars to keep quiet on social media if they have a rocky and uncertain relationship on the show.

However, both Tim and Melyza still follow one another on Instagram, and they both still have pictures of the other featured on their page. Although the pictures on Melyza’s page are a few years old, Tim has a photo of the two posted as recently as February, so it appears they may have worked through some of their issues regarding Tim’s infidelity after filming wrapped up. Again, we likely won’t know for certain until the season is over, so fans will just have to stay tuned to find out what happens between the two in the end.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

