DWTS Season 32 Semifinalists Announced After Big Elimination

Another couple from season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” has been sent packing. Six couples danced their hearts out in hopes of remaining in the competition, as the finale is right around the corner. Unfortunately, the DWTS journey ended during “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” night for one pair.

Who was eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” during week 9?

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach Received a Perfect Score

All six remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” have made it clear they want to make it to the finale. Heading into the week 9 episode, several people had shared via social media they were not feeling well. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach have been sick, as has Rylee Arnold’s partner Harry Jowsey. Both Xochitl Gomez and Ariana Madix have had injuries in recent weeks as well.

Ahead of the episode, ABC played coy in sharing specifics about what songs would be used. The “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram page, however, provided lots of teasers. In addition to the regular slate of judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, choreographer Mandy Moore is at the judges’ table.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber had a cha cha to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli all gave Hannigan scores of 7, with Moore giving them an 8. Their total was 29 out of 40.

Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced a rumba to “Cruel Summer.” Tonioli gave the pair a 10, and the other three judges gave them 9s. They earned a total of 37 out of 40 points.

Mraz and Karagach danced an Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me.” Mraz and Karagach had a rough time during “Whitney Houston Night,” but they pulled it together this week. The judges had lots of good feedback to share and gave the duo a perfect 40 out of 40.

The Judges Were Impressed

Jowsey and Arnold had the rumba to “August.” All four judges gave Jowsey a great deal of praise, noting this performance was a step above his previous dances. Inaba and Moore both gave the pair scores of 8, while Hough and Tonioli gave them 7s. The pair’s total was 30 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev performed an Argentine tango to “Look What You Made Me Do.” Both Hough and Tonioli gave the couple 10s, while Inaba and Moore gave them 9s. Their total score was 38 out of 40.

Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy did a quickstep to “Paper Rings.” Tonioli and Moore gave the couple 10s, while Inaba and Hough gave them 9s. Their total score was 38 out of 40.

The Relay Dance Competition Was Fierce

The remaining six couples for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” also had to participate in a relay dance. The winning couple from each pairing would gain an additional 3 points.

At the top of the leaderboard heading into the relay were Mraz and Karagach with their perfect score. Lawson and Chigvintsev were tied with Gomez and Chmerkovskiy at 38 points a piece, and Madix and Pashkov were behind them by one point.

Jowsey and Arnold were second from the bottom on the leaderboard, with 30 points, and Hannigan and Farber were one point under them with 29.

Madix and Pashkov went against Gomez and Chmerkovskiy with a Viennese waltz. Although both pairs received a lot of compliments from the judges, they awarded the extra three points to Gomez and Chmerkovskiy.

Jowsey and Arnold had their relay with Hannigan and Farber, and both pairs performed a jive. The extra three points went to Hannigan and Farber.

Mraz and Karagach went up against Lawson and Chigvintsev, with both pairs dancing the cha cha. Although the judges loved both dances, the extra points went to Mraz and Karagach.

The DWTS Pair Eliminated During Week 9 Was…

At the end of the night, “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough went through the updated leaderboard and the process of calling couples safe.

Mraz and Karagach kept the top spot on the leaderboard with 43 points. Gomez and Chmerkovskiy had 41, whereas Lawson and Chigvintsev had 38. Madix and Pashkov were next with 37 points, and Jowsey and Arnold were in the bottom spot with 32 points.

Ribeiro revealed there were more votes cast during this “Dancing with the Stars” episode than any other this season. Madix and Pashkov were called safe, and then it was Gomez and Chmerkovskiy. The next semifinalist named was Mraz and Karagach.

During “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” night of season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Jowsey and Arnold were eliminated.