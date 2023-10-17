DWTS Disney Night Spoilers: How to Vote & What to Expect

Week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” is “Disney Night,” and fans are always eager to see what the couples prepare. Many Disney classics will be featured throughout the night, and DWTS viewers need to be prepared for another elimination at the end of the October 17 episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Voting for Week 4 of DWTS Can Be Done Via Text or Online

ABC noted that this season, Disney Night becomes a celebration of 100 years of Disney. There are 11 couples competing and the network teases plenty of “unforgettable” moments.

The opening number for week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” features the “Encanto” song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Julianne Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro are part of the number, she teased in an Instagram Story. Along with Hough, Ribeiro, and the pros, it seems judge Bruno Tonioli will be involved too.

Voting begins as soon as the show begins in the Eastern and Central time zones. Fans can vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com. In addition, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote via text.

The voting window closes soon after the evening’s final performance, during the commercial break that immediately follows the dance. Fans can vote up to 10 times per couple online, along with up to 10 times per couple via text.

Text voting involves texting the celebrity’s first name to the number 21523:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Embraces Iconic Disney Songs in Week 4

The performance order for “Disney Night” syncs with the release date of the original moves, noted an observant “Dancing with the Stars” fan on Reddit.