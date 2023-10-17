DWTS Disney Night Spoilers: How to Vote & What to Expect

Week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” is “Disney Night,” and fans are always eager to see what the couples prepare. Many Disney classics will be featured throughout the night, and DWTS viewers need to be prepared for another elimination at the end of the October 17 episode.
Here’s what you need to know:
Voting for Week 4 of DWTS Can Be Done Via Text or Online
ABC noted that this season, Disney Night becomes a celebration of 100 years of Disney. There are 11 couples competing and the network teases plenty of “unforgettable” moments.
The opening number for week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” features the “Encanto” song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Julianne Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro are part of the number, she teased in an Instagram Story. Along with Hough, Ribeiro, and the pros, it seems judge Bruno Tonioli will be involved too.
Voting begins as soon as the show begins in the Eastern and Central time zones. Fans can vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com. In addition, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote via text.
The voting window closes soon after the evening’s final performance, during the commercial break that immediately follows the dance. Fans can vote up to 10 times per couple online, along with up to 10 times per couple via text.
Text voting involves texting the celebrity’s first name to the number 21523:
- Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Text MAURICIO to 21523
- Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: Text MIRA to 21523
- Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Text BARRY to 21523
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Text JASON to 21523
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Text LELE to 21523
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Text HARRY to 21523
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Text ALYSON to 21523
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Text XOCHITL to 21523
- Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: Text ADRIAN to 21523
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Text ARIANA to 21523
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Text CHARITY to 21523
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Embraces Iconic Disney Songs in Week 4
The performance order for “Disney Night” syncs with the release date of the original moves, noted an observant “Dancing with the Stars” fan on Reddit.
- “Real Housewives” star Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater will dance a paso doble to the “Fantasia” song “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”
- Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko will do a waltz to the “Cinderella” song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
- “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd will do jazz number to “He’s a Tramp” from the Disney film “Lady and the Tramp.”
- Singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach prepared a foxtrot for the “Aladdin” song “A Whole New World.”
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong will dance a rumba to “The Lion King” song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold got the quickstep, and they will use the “Toy Story” song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber are doing a jazz number to the “Beauty and the Beast” song “Be Our Guest.”
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy have the paso doble and their song is “Un Poco Loco” from the Disney film “Coco.”
- Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart have a Viennese waltz they will perform to the “Dumbo” song “Baby Mine.”
- “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov will do a contemporary routine to the “Frozen II” song “Into the Unknown.”
- “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev have the waltz, and they will use “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World.”