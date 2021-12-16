DWTS Pro Wants to Do Other Reality Shows

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has revealed that she has designs on other reality TV shows. Find out which ones top Emma Slater’s list, plus what she’s thinking about for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Emma Slater Wants To Be On ‘The Apprentice’





In an interview with Nicki Swift, Emma revealed that she “would love” to be on any version of “The Apprentice” that she could get invited on because she’s a “hardcore” fan.

“I’d love to be on ‘The Apprentice.’ Serious. Like the American one, the English one, I don’t really care,” said the British professional dancer. “I would love to be on ‘The Apprentice.'”

Why “The Apprentice”? Because she feels like she is already headed in an entrepreneurial direction.

“I feel like my life will go, and it has a little bit already, more into an entrepreneurial direction,” said Emma. “I have my real estate license. I’ve been involved in a couple of different companies in terms of projects and things like that. I really love real estate and building companies, and it’s kind of a passion thing for me. So I would love to do ‘The Apprentice’ hardcore. And then I’m very much into creating and pitching my own shows too. And I feel like that’s something that will definitely happen in the future.”

Well, we hate to break it to Emma, but the former hosts of the show are no longer involved and it also hasn’t aired since 2017, so that one might not be coming back to U.S. airwaves. Maybe the British version! But there is another reality show she thinks would be fun.

When Swift suggested that as a real estate agent, Emma would be great on “Selling Sunset,” the pro dancer got very excited.

“Oh my gosh. I would love to have been on ‘Selling Sunset.’ Last season, Chrishell Stause from ‘Selling Sunset’ was on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ She’s great. She’s such a sweetheart. She was on ‘Dancing with the Stars,” and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Chrishell, I’d love to be on the show,'” Emma revealed.

She added, “I feel like my time is yet to come, but maybe one day, that would be great. I have to get a lot of nice dresses and beautiful shoes if I want to be [on ‘Selling Sunset’].”

But for right now, Emma is focusing on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour, which she is really excited about, telling US Weekly, “I’m more into the tour than most people. I’ve done every single tour, I’ll always do it.”

Emma ‘Would Love’ To Dance With a Woman Next Season





In the same US Weekly interview, Emma was asked if she would be up for dancing with a woman and she said absolutely.

“One-hundred percent … I would love to dance with a woman!” said Emma, going on to add that during the season 30 finale, she danced with Britt Stewart during JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s freestyle and it was “amazing.”

“We actually did JoJo’s freestyle, it was myself, Britt, it was Witney Carson, Sofia [Ghavami] and then also Val [Chmerkovskiy], Gleb [Savchenko], Artem [Chigvintsev] and Ezra [Sosa], and at one point, we went from dancing with male-female partnership to two male partnerships and two female partnerships and I danced with Britt Stewart and I was the guy for the first part and then she was the guy for the second part and it was amazing! I don’t think I’ve smiled that big, it literally brought so much joy to all of us. And then also, just being the role of the leader, I would absolutely love to be dancing with a female,” said Emma.

She also said that “a lot” of the male pros “would be really into” dancing with a man, so she hopes they continue to do this kind of thing moving forward.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

