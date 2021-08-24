Britt Stewart on if She Will Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30

Britt Stewart first danced on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” as a full-fledged professional dancer during season 29 of the show when she was paired up with Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir.

The official professional dancer cast has yet to be announced for the upcoming monumental season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” though it is likely coming soon, and some pros probably know that they’ll have a place in the ballroom next season while others are still unsure.

The only sure-things when it comes to who fans will see in the ballroom at the time of writing are host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Stewart Hopes to Return to the Ballroom For Season 30

Stewart offered a small update on whether she’d be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer for season 30 during an interview with Dance Magazine.

“I absolutely want to continue on for many seasons to come,” she told the outlet.

She also shared that the reaction by her fans has been extremely positive for the most part, though it doesn’t always hit her that she’s on a TV show that is viewed by millions of people.

“I recently had dinner with a friend who said to me, ‘Britt, I don’t think you realize you’re on a major television show,'” Stewart said during the interview. “It hasn’t changed much for me.”

The dancer did share that she met some young dancers who were stunned to meet her since she was on TV but was also their dance teacher at the Transcend Tour dance convention in Utah.

Stewart also shared that she’s particularly close to a few of the professional dancers, and professional dancer Alan Bersten told Dance Magazine that they sat down after every episode to go over the performances and see what they’d like to improve.

“She is constantly wanting to improve,” Bersten told the outlet.

Stewart Founded a Non-Profit Organization

In April 2021, Stewart founded a non-profit organization called Share The Movement. She also serves as the president of the organization.

Stewart announced her involvement in an Instagram post.

“Our mission is to increase diversity in the professional dance community by providing financial, educational, and inspirational support to young BIPOC dancers,” Stewart wrote. “I can’t even begin to put into words how grateful and honored I am to be embarking on this journey.”

On the biography about Stewart on the website, there is nothing but praise.

“Her passion on the dance floor is also evident in her outreach and volunteer efforts,” the website reads. “Britt previously served on the Programs Committee for American Dance Movement where she focused on expanding opportunities to blend dance programs and special youth initiatives. Britt is dedicated to dance education, maintaining high standards, and representation.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The professional dance cast will likely be announced by the first week of September.

