Emma Slater Reveals Most Embarrassing DWTS Moment

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater was recently asked about her most embarrassing moment on the show. Her answer is spectacular, but it mostly happened off-camera, which is a huge bummer for fans. Read on to find out what happened and how she and her partner, Michael Waltrip, managed to recover.

In an interview with US Weekly, Slater revealed that in the middle of a group number during season 19, she and her partner, racecar driver Michael Waltrip, had a serious mishap that left them on the wrong side of the ballroom with about eight seconds of time to try to figure out a way to get to the other side.

“[In season 19], we did a team dance … it was a spooky spider one, a Halloween team dance, and [Michael Waltrip] forgot the end of the routine. He forgot the end our little section,” explained Slater. “We were supposed to do what’s called a bump spin, which is a thing where I spin on the floor … he just forgot and because you need resistence, I pulled to start this trick and he just thought that I was trying to pull him off stage, so he ran with me and I almost fell over because he’s not supposed to do that.”

She continued, “So we ended up running off in the wrong direction and the camera’s watching us stumble off stage and then we get off stage and I realize, ‘Oh my god, I’ve got about eight seconds flat to get from where I am — we exited on the wrong side of the ballroom and it’s full of spectators, so we had to literally push people out of the way and jump on their chairs to get to the next position to get there on time.”

Slater said that that mostly happened off-screen, but you can see her screaming at Waltrip not to go back on the dance floor and then they were running to the other side of the set. In the above video, you can see the mistake and then in the background of Lea Thompson and Artem Chigvintsev’s section, you can see Waltrip try to run across the ballroom floor and Slater pull him back.

“You can actually see Michael try to enter a few seconds later, try to enter the floor and me scream at him ‘NO!’ and pull him back and then we’re running” said Slater. “To me, it was a really funny moment, but probably didn’t read on camera that it was super embarrassing.”

Derek Hough has talked about his most embarrassing “Dancing With the Stars” moments — “the worst thing that can possibly happen.”

“I dropped my partner Jennie Garth on live television,” Hough told US Weekly, adding, “The good thing about that was I got that out of the way real quick, you know what I mean? I was like, well, that’s the worst thing that can possibly happen, so it’s only up from here.”

Lindsay Arnold also recently shared video of her and Alan Bersten attempting a lift during a performance where it didn’t go exactly as planned and she fell right on top of him.

“I cannot stop laughing at that video, you guys, that actually happened! That actually happened in a show. People were there. They started laughing. Oh my God,” she said in her Instagram story.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. The first two cast members have already been revealed, with the remaining cast coming on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

