Watch the New ‘Home Town Kickstart’ Sneak Peek

Ben and Erin Napier are enlisting the help of other HGTV stars for their upcoming “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.” In a new sneak peek, Ty Pennington of “Battle on the Beach” and Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” head to Buffalo, Wyoming.

“Well, looks like the news is out!” Roth wrote on Instagram. She added that she and Pennington “spent some very productive time in Buffalo, WY and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to. This project, #HometownKickstart is all about shining a light on small towns across the US and the change makers who are doing big things for their communities. There were tears, a lot of hard work, horses, and of course Ty eating something gross off the floor.”

“Home Town Kickstart” is just the latest in the Napiers’ mission to revitalize small towns across the country. According to HGTV, they have renovated more than 80 homes in their community of Laurel, Mississippi and continued their efforts in Wetumpka, Alabama on “Home Town Takeover.”

The pair will “help on three key renos – a home, a business and a community project – to kickstart a revitalization,” Ben explained in the preview. He tells them, “Proceed without caution. Get it.”

In the trailer, Pennington and Roth renovate the town’s movie theater, which is the only one in a county the size of Rhode Island.

“To save this town, we have to make it like a destination,” Roth says in the clip. She adds, “Being a part of this movement has been awesome.”

‘Home Town Kickstar’ Will Help 6 New Small Towns

The new series will focus on “six quintessential small towns across the country,” the network announced. The other communities are Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Jane Latman, said in an announcement.

Ben & Erin Napier Will Advise Other HGTV Experts

Ben and Erin Napier will serve in an advisory role for other HGTV experts.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The other “new additions to the renovation team” are Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

“Home Town Kickstart” will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will be presented in partnership with People, which will publish additional stories on each town and its residents.

