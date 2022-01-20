‘100 Day Dream Home’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home” is back with a third season, premiering on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series follows Tampa, Florida-based couple Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt. According to the series’ description, “She’s the realtor, he’s the developer and together they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less.”

Filming for the 10-episode season began in May 2021, Mika revealed on Instagram. “100 Day Dream Home” premiered in 2019 and its second season garnered more than 23.9 million viewers, according to HGTV.

“We can’t wait for you to meet these 10 amazing families and see their incredible Dream Homes come to life,” Brian wrote on Instagram.

The first of those families is a couple “who wants to use their inheritance” to create their dream farmhouse, HGTV revealed in the announcement. Throughout the season, the Kleinschmidts will also build “contemporary, coastal and ranch style homes built to withstand Florida’s climate and hurricane season.”

All three seasons will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt Will Appear on ‘Home Town Kickstart’

Mika and Brian are starring in the upcoming “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.”

The series will continue Erin and Ben Napier’s mission to revitalize small towns. The “Home Town Takeover” hosts will offer support as teams of HGTV experts help six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“We are beyond excited to announce that we will be pouring our heart and soul into ‘Home Town Kick Start!’ this season,” Brian wrote on Instagram. “​​6 talented @hgtv teams will help revitalize 6 deserving towns across our beautiful country. So blessed and honored to be part of this incredible project.”

The other stars include Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” Russell Holmes of “Renovation Impossible,” Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe,” Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

The series is expected to premiere in 2022.

The Kleinschmidts Won Season 2 of ‘Rock the Block’

The Kleinschmidts were crowned the winners of “Rock the Block” in April 2021. They competed in season 2, renovating one of four identical homes to earn the highest appraisal value.

The couple beat out Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House”; David Bromstad of “My Lottery Dream Home” and Tiffany Brooks of “$50K Three Ways”; and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” and Mike Holmes of “Holmes + Holmes.”

“This is surreal— one of the best moments of my life,” Brian said in a press release. “We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we’re in that same category?! It just blows my mind!”

Mika added, “We knew we weren’t going to out-design these competitors but the whole time we kept going for functionality, and what we know adds true value—and it paid off. And now we have a street named after us!”

The season can be streamed on Discovery+.

