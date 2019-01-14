40 Best Gifts for Brother: The Ultimate List

Your brother is family. That means he can be infuriating and obnoxious at times, but it also means that he’s got your back when the going gets tough. So when something important happens in your brother’s life, you should get him something to celebrate that big event. If you need a gift for your brother’s birthday, an important holiday, or to celebrate a major milestone in his life, this gift guide is here to help. Whether you’re shopping for your big brother, your kid brother, a step-brother, or a brother-in-arms, we’ve got a list of unique and fun gifts below.

1. Johnny Catch Bottle Opener With Cup

Is your brother a slob? Help reign in his messy tendencies with this wall-mounted bottle opener. He can open beer or soda bottles quickly, and catch the falling caps in the special cup below. Made in Germany from high-quality materials, this is an inexpensive gift that he can use every day. This gift for brother is inexpensive, making it a nice option for a housewarming or apartment warming.

Price: $33.99

2. Calvin Klein Men’s End On End Shadow Check Button-Front Shirt

Does your brother need help looking his best? Some guys are bad at shopping for themselves. A new shirt can help him get ahead at work, or be more confident on his next date. This shirt is available in a wide range of colors and sizes, so you should be able to find something that will suit his complexion, personality, and body type.

Not comfortable buying clothes for your brother? You could try something from our list of the best USB mics.

Price: $17.85 – $59.50, depending on size and pattern selected

3. ‘Dinosaurs with Jobs: A Coloring Book Celebrating Our Old-School Coworkers’

Looking for a quirky gift? This funny coloring book is great for your kid brother, or for an adult brother who has jumped onto the adult coloring book trend. This funny book features pictures of dinosaur driving instructors, dog groomers, astronauts, and tech support specialists, among other offbeat professions. Toss in some colored pencils, and you’ve got a solid gift.

Looking for more unique gift ideas? Browse our new gift guide to find the most unique gifts for men.

Price: $7.99

4. Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Mid-Volume Duffel Bag

Every guy needs a good duffel bag. It works as a carry-on, or for hitting the gym. The polyester bag is easy to wipe clean, and comes in a variety of colors to suit his personal style. Herschel Supply Co. bags are durable and stylish, and ideal for men of any age. We also like this similar style from the same company.

Price: $54.99 for select colors

5. Piper Computer Kit

Need a gift for a kid brother? Children and pre-teen boys will definitely be interested in this build-your-own computer kit. The kit features handcrafted wooden elements, combined with electronic components. The computer boasts a HD display, with a Raspberry Pi 3 Project Board, 1GB RAM, and a 1200 MHz Quad­Core CPU. An eight square foot laminated blueprint explains how to assemble the Piper Computer. Kids can play games like PiperCraft, a Minecraft story mode adventure that you play by building and programming electronic modules. Piper states that their kit is designed for “kids” from five to 75. We’d recommend it for kids between the ages of five and 12, depending on their technological maturity. If you’re looking for a gift that will build confidence and real-world tech skills, this DIY kit is a great way to bond with your baby brother.

Shopping for an adult? If he wants to keep his status as master of the grill, consider a cool outdoor pizza oven.

Price: $299

6. Repurposed Grey Skateboard Sconce Lamp

This funky lamp is the perfect gift for a brother who love skating. The lamp comes with a wall hook for easy installation, along with a vintage-style lightbulb to make the design really pop. This would be a nice housewarming gift for your brother’s first apartment. Want to get him a real skateboard? Browse some cool options here.

Price: $139

7. ‘The Rook’ by Daniel O’Malley

Looking for a great book to give your bookworm brother? This supernatural spy thriller is a great gift for guys who enjoyed books like The Lies of Locke Lamora or The Fireman. The Rook follows the adventures of an amnesiac who tries to piece her life back together after a mysterious incident. She has to keep her memory loss a secret, or face deadly consequences from her co-wokers at the secret agency where she worked before the incident. It’s a scary, imaginative page-turner that he won’t be able to put down.

Want to make this gift complete? Make sure to grab a copy of the newly released sequel, Stiletto, as well.

Price: $11.10 (31 percent off MSRP)

8. Little Griddle GrillTimer Watch

Need a gift for a guy who loves to grill? This funky watch is perfect for the grillmaster in your family. The cooking times for eight popular grill recipes are shown right on the watch, so it is easy to know when food is ready to be flipped, or removed from the grill entirely. The watch is also “sauce resistant” up to three tablespoons. So if it gets splashed with a little BBQ sauce, the watch should be just fine.

Want to help him lose weight, or train for an upcoming event? Maybe you’d like to select something from our Fitbit comparison guide.

Price: $49.99

9. SteelSeries Siberia 350 Gaming Headset

Designed for use with PCs or Macs, this gaming headset is a great gift idea for the brother who is constantly gaming with friends. The lightweight design and use of memory foam ear cushions help to keep gamers comfortable, even during extended campaigns. The headset features next-gen Steel Series speaker drivers paired with DTS Headphone X: 7.1 surround sound capability. If he’s playing a game where audio cues are crucial, these headphones will help him hear all the details in crisp, clear detail.

More of a console guy? You may also want to peruse our guides to the best Xbox One gaming headsets and PS4 gaming headsets.

Price: $119.99

10. Dacuda PocketScan

Need a cool gift for your gadget-obsessed brother? The Dacuda PocketScan bills itself as the world’s smallest wireless scanner. It can communicate with tablets, smartphones, and computers. While it’s great for doing work on the go, the PocketScan is also awesome for travelers. It instantly recognizes text in over 60 different languages and lets you translate it immediately. If your brother travels a lot for work, this is a tool that will help him communicate more effectively and boost his productivity while working on the go.

Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $139

11. The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Book 1

Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano is basically a god in the eyes of JRPG players. His ethereal character designs influenced the earliest Final Fantasy games, making him a legend. This book collects his sketches and designs for iconic characters like Cid, Maria, Sara Altney, Alus Restor, Ricard Highwind, alongside monsters and strange creatures. This is a great gift for any guy who loves Japanese RPG games.

If his tastes in Japanese pop culture art tend more towards anime, you could consider picking up a copy of The Art of Spirited Away instead.

Price: $25.06 (16 percent off MSRP)

12. Batman Gotham Knight Vinyl Record Wall Clock

Need a gift for a Batman fan? This cool clock is made from a recycled vinyl record, and runs on a single AA battery. Each clock is handmade, and is backed by a pretty impressive return/replacement policy in the event that the fragile clock gets damaged during shipping. This would look great in a dorm room, man cave, or first apartment. More of a Marvel guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Spiderman vinyl clock instead. You can also browse other cool vinyl clocks from TO Design Studio here.

Price: $32.99

13. MLB Men’s Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tee

Need a gift for the baseball fan in your life? This MLB team shirt is great for the brother who never misses a home game. There are styles for every MLB team, with sizes running from small to XXL. Want more gift ideas for a baseball fan? You might also want to check out this watch from Tokens & Icons, which has a face made from game-used MLB balls.

Price: $9.60 – $22, depending on size and style selected

14. Potlicker Kitchen Beer Jelly

This beer jelly set is made in Vermont, and includes three flavors: IPA, Porter and Oatmeal Stout. You can spread the jelly on toast or bagels, or use it as the base of a marinade for grilled meats. More into bacon than beer? You might also consider this bacon lover’s gift set from Stonewall Kitchen.

Price: $29.79

15. Chilloutchair Hammock Chair

Need a cool gift for your brother’s birthday or housewarming? This “Chilloutchair” hammock chair is a great way to personalize his space. Each chair comes with hanging hardware, and is handmade in Latvia from natural materials. The wood crossbar was harvested from beaches on the Baltic Sea, and is hand-selected for each chair.

Price: $300

16. Adidas Men’s Originals Snapback Flatbrim Cap

This classic hat is a staple of any casual wardrobe. It looks great with a casual tee and jeans. Lots of colors are available, so you can pick something that suits his personality and unique personal style. You can browse more men’s styles from Adidas here.

Price: $25.88

17. CLUE: Game of Thrones

For the brother who is totally obsessed with Game of Thrones, this adaptation of the classic CLUE game is an awesome gift idea. The board is double-sided, so you can play in the Red Keep or Meereen. Each side of the board has its own blend of six different characters from the series, which keeps gameplay fresh. There are also Game of Thrones versions of Monopoly and Risk, if those would be more to his taste.

If your brother isn’t a Game of Thrones fan, you could consider the Jack the Ripper-inspired board game Letters from Whitechapel instead.

Price: $38.79 (22 percent off MSRP)

18. Crawlspace Studios Forest Landscape Whiskey Glasses

Need a gift for the man who loves fine whiskey? These gorgeous whiskey tumblers are a great addition to any home bar. Each glass is printed by hand in Denver. The ink is FDA approved and dishwasher safe, though the studio recommends hand washing to keep the design looking factory fresh.

Too classy for your brother? This funny whiskey mug is a nice alternative to consider for the brother with more casual tastes in home goods.

Price: $22 for a set of two

19. Roger Waters The Wall (Blu-ray + Digital HD)

Does your brother love Pink Floyd? This awesome concert performance features Roger Waters on stage in a “concept film” that pairs his music with musings on war, current events, and personal loss. This is an epic event that any Pink Floyd fan should see.

Not his cup of tea? Maybe he’d be more interested in the box set of The X-Files, which includes the complete original series and the 2016 TV event series.

Price: $15.59

20. American Skillet Company’s America-Shaped Skillet

Perfect for an ultra-patriotic home cook, this America-shaped skillet is great for making pancakes, cornbread, pies, brownies, or frittatas. This would be a great gift for a guy who loves to entertain. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse other geographically-inspired skillets from this company here.

Price: $125

21. Baxter of California Shave Duo Kit

This duo of aftershave balm and shave tonic is a great gift for your clean-shaven brother. The ingredients help to keep his skin hydrated and free from irritation. Want to take this gift to the next level? Consider adding in this handmade pottery shaving bowl with lather brush.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? You could also consider one of the recommendations from our guide to the best beard trimmers.

Price: $31.50

22. Yellow Giraffe Cotton Dinner Napkins

These offbeat napkins are a fun accessory to your brother’s dining room. Each napkin is hand printed in Canada. The napkins are color fast, and there are tons of alternative ink colors available. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more funky, handmade designs from Heaps Handworks here.

Price: $25 for a set of four

23. John Coltrane The Atlantic Years in Mono (6LP Box Set)

This John Coltrane box set is great for serious fans of the Trane, but this box set also makes a great introduction to jazz for the uninitiated. These remastered LPs include the following albums: Giant Steps (1960), Bags & Trane (1961) with Milt Jackson, Ole Coltrane (1962), Coltrane Plays The Blues (1962), and The Avant Garde (1966). There’s also an LP of outtakes, which will be of interest to serious jazz aficionados. Does he need a record player to enjoy his new LPs? Find options on our list of the best turntables under $500.

Price: $127.47

24. Canned Edible Smoked Rattlesnake

Looking for a gag gift, or for a gourmet gift for an adventurous eater? Canned rattlesnake is definitely a gift that’s unique. This is a completely edible product, so if he’s brave enough to try it, he may enjoy it over pasta or rice. Each can contains four ounces of rattlesnake meat and a little over three ounces of flavored, seasoned broth.

Want to make your gross-out gift more complete? Browse more exotic smoked meats and jerky products from Newport Jerky Company here. Other offbeat options include earthworm jerky and snapping turtle jerky.

Price: $23.99

25. Personalized Leather Camera Strap

If your brother is a photographer, this is a thoughtful gift that he can use every day. The strap can be personalized with your choice of colors, along with text that consists of any combination of Latin letters, numbers, a heart symbol, or the @,!, and ? signs. You could personalize the strap with his name, the name of his photography studio, or his favorite inspirational phrase. A new camera bag would also be a nice gift idea.

Price: $39.95

26. iCODIS CB-100W Mobile Projector

Can’t afford a new TV? A projector can give him the feel of a big screen, but at a fraction of the price. This pint-sized projector weighs less than four ounces. Despite measuring less than two inches, the projector can be used to generate a projected image up to 120 inches in size. This projector is great for presentations, school projects, home video, or enjoying movies outdoors. Set up takes just 10 seconds, making this is a great gift for guys who love tech, but aren’t necessarily tech-savvy.

Price: $249 (38 percent off MSRP)

27. Chambong

Like a beer bong for champagne, this funny gift is perfect for a 20-something guy who is fresh out of college. Each dishwasher-safe Chambong is made from strong, borosilicate glass. These make a great gag gift or birthday gift for a younger guy. A similar gift to consider for a champagne-drinking guy would be a champagne saber, used to dramatically open a bottle of champagne for an audience.

Price: $38.50 for two

28. LampChamp

The LampChamp is a special lightbulb that has a USB outlet built right in. This makes it easy for your brother (or his guests) to charge their smartphones. Some people also buy them for traveling, so they can have a USB outlet in their hotel room. This is a simple, practical gift that he will definitely appreciate the next time his phone’s battery dies. He might also appreciate a battery pack to keep his phone charged on the go.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

29. Burton Bonded Full-Zip Hoodie

A hoodie is a wardrobe staple that every guy needs, and this particular hoodie is a nice addition to the closet of any active guy. This durable hoodie is made from DRYRIDE Thermex fleece, and boasts a zippered hood, hand warmer pockets, and thumbhole cuffs. A variety of color options are available, so he can have a hoodie for every day of the week if you’re feeling generous.

Not sure this hoodie is his style? Browse more men’s fashions from Burton here.

Price: $43.48 – $89.99, depending on size and color selected

30. Pico Craft Beer Brewing Appliance

If your brother loves craft beer, but hasn’t had much luck with his past home brew projects, this may be the perfect holiday gift for him. The Pico is a countertop brewer that makes it easy to brew beer in the style of award winning craft breweries from around the world. The PicoBrew Pico brews five liters of beer in as little as two hours.

The foolproof PicoPak system makes brewing simple, even for guys who are bad at following directions. With one press of a button, he can start the brewing process. Think of the Pico as a Keurig machine, but for beer. If he’s adventurous, he can also create a freestyle PicoPak for a fully custom brew. Pico’s partners include breweries like Rogue, Abita, and 21st Amendment.

Too rich for your blood? You could always opt for a more traditional home brew kit instead. We’re partial to the kits from Brooklyn Brew Shop.

Price: $699

31. Pokeball Power Bank

If your brother is totally obsessed with Pokemon Go, he’ll appreciate having a battery pack to keep his phone fully charged. He’ll also like that this portable charger is shaped like a Pokeball, particularly if he is into Pokemon Go cosplay.

Want more Pokemon Go gift ideas? Perhaps your brother would like to show his team pride. Check our guides to the best Team Valor gear, Team Instinct gear, and Team Mystic gear.

Price: $17.99

32. Philips Norelco OneBlade

Does your brother need a little help in the grooming department? This hybrid electric shaver/trimmer is great for guys who need to keep their bear or mustache properly edged. The dual=sided blade lasts up up to four months, and offers a precise edge for trimming. The blade works on both stubble and longer hair, making it great for men with complicated facial hair styles. If you’re feeling generous, throw in a few replacement blades, and he’ll be able to shave for a full year without buying his own.

Price: $34.95

33. AAA 42 Piece Emergency Road Assistance Kit

If you have a kid brother, you’ll always feel a need to protect him, even when he’s an adult. Whether your brother is 16 or 60, an emergency kit can help him stay safe on the road. Highlights from this emergency preparedness bag include a AAA car care guide, one 8-gauge booster cable, a flashlight, extra AA batteries, an emergency poncho, a safety vest, one roll of duct tape, tools, fixes, and a 19-piece first aid kit.

Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our guide to the best emergency car kits, or peruse our list of the best gifts for car guys.

Price: $31.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

34. Did You Feed the Dog?

Looking for a gag gift, or just a simple gift for a “just because” occasion? The “Did You Feed the Dog?” wall hanging is a great way to communicate about the dog’s feeding habits with the rest of your family. If family members are always asking your brother if the dog needs food, this handy chart shows whether Fido has been fed.

Looking for something a little more high-end for the dog owner in your life? Our guide to the best pet cameras for watching your dog remotely is a great resource for gift ideas.

Price: $9.95

35. ‘Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day’ by Leanne Brown

Whether your brother is a broke college kid or a struggling father, a money-saving cookbook can help him stay on a budget while eating nutritious and satisfying meals. The $4 per day number isn’t an arbitrary choice. It’s actually the amount given per day to recipients of SNAP, the U.S. government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka food stamps). While it doesn’t sound like a lot of money for a food budget, this cookbook shows you how to make surprisingly satisfying dishes on a shoestring. Some of the recipes in the book include: Broiled Tilapia with Lime, Spicy Pulled Pork, Green Chile and Cheddar Quesadillas, and Peach Coffee Cake.

Not sure this cookbook is right for him, but know that your brother loves to cook? Browse more new release cookbooks here, and find something that will get his stomach growling.

Price: $12.66 for a paperback copy (25 percent off MSRP)

36. Ultraloq UL3 BT Bluetooth Enabled Fingerprint & Touchscreen Smart Lock

If your brother lives in a bad neighborhood, or simply likes his privacy, this smart lock is a great way to bring his home security into the 21st Century. The door can be configured to open in five different ways: fingerprint, code, smartphone token recognition via the Ultraloq app, knock to open, or a basic key. The flexibility in unlocking allows him to open the door with his hands full, or to easily let a friend have access under the right circumstances. Anti-peep touch keypad technology and a battery that lasts up to a year make this a great gift for the guy who loves gadgets. This would also make a great housewarming present. If you want to browse more options, check out more smart doorknobs and door locks on sale here.

Price: $319.99

37. Radley Raven ‘Lancilo’ Necktie

There are lots of reasons your brother might need a wardrobe refresh. Perhaps he’s looking for a new job, or just got a new position where he needs to look sharp. He might also appreciate a new tie if he’s trying to get back into the dating pool, or simply if he doesn’t yet own any ties of his own. Whatever his situation might be, a fancy handmade tie will definitely help him up his sartorial game.

If your brother is more of a bow tie guy, Radley Raven also offers a bow tie made from the same fabric. You can also browse more men’s accessories from Radley Raven here.

Price: $150

38. Classic Bollywood Film Poster Fridge Magnets (Set of 8)

Looking for a cheap gift? If he’s a film buff, or a fan of Bollyhood classics, this is a simple gift idea that’s also practical. He can decorate his home fridge or office cubicle with posters from classic films. Not really your brother’s cup of tea? Browse more cool and funny fridge magnets here.

Price: $9.99 for a set of eight magnets

39. Fred & Friends TABLE SAW Crosscut Cake & Salad Saw

Need a cheap housewarming gift, or an inexpensive birthday present for a guy who loves to bake? This cute kitchen “saw” is shaped like a wood saw. It’s designed for cutting cakes, pies, or other baked goods. It’s also great for cutting delicate lettuces and other fragile veggies, and making the ultimate man salad. Want to browse more tongue-in-cheek kitchen gifts from Fred & Friends? You can see their whole lineup of wacky products here.

Price: $9.04

40. Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

No idea what to get your brother? If you’re looking for safe, generic gift that’s also useful, an external hard drive is something everyone needs for work or play. Whether he’s got an enormous collection of digital audio and video, or is starting his own business and needs a drive dedicated to client project files, this is a practical gift any man will appreciate. According to estimates from Seagate, 2TB is enough space to hold 500 DVD quality movies, or 33,320 hours of digital music. If you think he requires more storage, or less, browse our guide to the best external hard drives to see other recommended options.

Need some additional resources to help you find a nice gift for your brother? You may also want to reference our guides to the best gifts for men and the best gifts for men who have everything. You may also be interested in our related post on the best gifts for sisters.

Price: $89.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.