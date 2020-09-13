19 Best Christmas Gifts for Women in Their 20s: The Ultimate List

Looking for gifts for women in their 20s? We’ve got you covered. As a woman who recently celebrated the end of her twenties (BEST. DECADE. EVER.), I’ve compiled this guide with the help of my girlfriends who are still in their twenties.
I discovered that gifts for women in their 20s remain appealing even when you’ve reached your early 30s. (That, or maybe I just haven’t matured much.)
Read on to discover the best gifts for women in their 20s.
This Herbivore Self Love Facial Ritual Kit packs several trends beloved by hip twenty-somethings into one box.
Self-care? Check.
Herbivore, the cult-favorite skincare brand? Check.
Gua sha (the ultra-trendy practice of scraping a shaped stone across your face to detox and reduce signs of aging)? Check.
A rose quartz crystal? Yep, this ritual kit includes that, too!
This is a perfect gift for any woman who enjoys luxurious skincare, facials, and self-care rituals.
“Wild,” the award-winning book by Cheryl Strayed, is a classic read for women in their 20s.
This memoir, ostensibly a story about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, explores the author’s struggle with losing her mother in her early twenties, as well as her own struggle with addiction.
It’s a story about building resilience and finding yourself. It’s also a story about learning how to be alone — an essential skill for any woman in her twenties who wants to move forward into her own future.
This Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter Pack is perfect for the independent woman who sometimes has car trouble. (In other words, any woman who owns a car.)
These car starter batteries can really come in handy when you’re in a bind. They come in extra handy when you’re out of cell phone range (like when you’re camping, or in rural areas).
Also, even if your favorite twenty-something has a Triple-A membership for roadside emergencies like this, Triple A has a limit on how many times you can use their service in one year. Yes, that is something I (unfortunately) discovered in my twenties.
Get this Kenneth Cole Upright Rolling Luggage (2-Piece Set in Rose Gold) for the woman who has the travel bug.
Women in their twenties need solid luggage for their adventures. They need it to easily navigable around airports and cities, with plenty of room for everything the trip might require.
I have a piece of Kenneth Cole Reaction luggage, which I’ve taken on tour across the country throughout the second half of my twenties. It rolls easily on its 8 wheels, and has held up to some pretty action-packed touring.
But I wish I had it in this rose gold color, so I wouldn’t always have to second-guess if it was mine at the airport luggage carousel. The twenty-something woman in your life will be thrilled with this set.
This Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray is the perfect gift for the woman who loves to take baths.
Especially if she enjoys taking long baths.
Sometimes, it’s easy to get bored in the bathtub. That’s why you need this caddy, which has a spot to prop up your book or iPad. It even has a spot to keep you from spilling your wine glass in the tub.
Elevate her bath ritual forevermore with this thoughtful bath caddy.
“Educated,” by Tara Westover, is a wonderful gift for any literary or academically-minded young woman.
Or any woman, perhaps, who is defining her own future against the wishes of her family.
Tara Westover was raised by doomsday preppers in rural Idaho, and did not attend school. But she discovered the value of education, and in pursuing an intellectual life.
This would be a great gift for any woman who sees value in higher education.
This gift set of bath bombs makes a great gift for anyone who loves taking baths.
(Basically, any woman in her twenties who has access to a bathtub.)
As many women in their twenties will tell you, staying in is the new going out. Self-care is the new party night.
Even better when your self-care ritual is Instagram-friendly. These colorful bath bombs will create fizzy color, and include dried flower petals, making her bathtub a worthy photo op. Then she can get in and relax, thanks to the aromatherapy scents!
This beautiful coffee table book by Justina Blakenay has become a favorite among women in their 20s, who are often decorating their own homes for the first time.
Or maybe they move into new apartments frequently, and are looking to cultivate “good vibes” in each new place.
Even if they only have a bedroom to decorate, in a home with many roommates, this book will give them ideas for plants and decor to cultivate their own space.
This jade roller makes a luxurious gift for the beauty lover in your life.
Jade rollers de-puff the skin naturally, using a jade stone. This natural hack has practically become a sacred creed among beauty influencers. It can be especially helpful after a night of partying — which, um, women in their twenties tend to enjoy. (I’ve heard.)
Help your favorite twenty-something look polished for in time for work, even if she hasn’t gotten her beauty sleep.
This jade roller is made with real jade, and comes from the cult-favorite brand Herbivore, which is always a hit with women in their twenties.
Women in their twenties are usually into decorating their homes, and creating a cozy “vibe.”
A sheepskin rug like this one can fit into nearly any style of home decor. Whether your loved one’s home is rustic, modern, vintage, or feng-shui, everyone has room for a sheepskin rug. Plus, it feels like heaven on your feet.
Chloe Caldwell’s “I’ll Tell You in Person” is a collection of personal essays that will make any modern twenty-something woman laugh for days.
Chloe Caldwell is relatable and candid about what it’s like to try to become an adult in your twenties.
Most women will find glimmers of themselves in these pages, whether they, too, have struggled with addictions, or cystic acne, or the challenges of pursuing a less-than-lucrative profession.
But don’t worry, you won’t be making any pointed accusations by giving someone this book. It’s just a book of hilarious essays any woman will appreciate. (For examples of those other, less-appreciated sorts of books, check out my guide to the worst Christmas gifts ever.)
This High Five Cannabis Sativa Hemp Oil Facial Moisturizer would make a great gift for any woman who loves cannabis in all its forms.
This decadent facial moisturizing cream feels heavenly on dry winter days. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample, and I loved it.)
If you know anyone who evangelizes about cannabis — or even someone who’s newly interested in its benefits — she will delight in this luxurious moisturizer.
In fact, even if you didn’t know it included hemp, this would still feel amazing on your skin. And smell incredible.
This cream does not actually include CBD, just hemp seed oil. If you want to buy her a CBD product, check out our guide to the best CBD creams available online right now.
This fascinating memoir by Lisa Brennan-Jobs is a great gift for any woman in her 20s who has grappled with modern family challenges.
(In other words, almost every woman.)
It’s a coming-of-age story written by the daughter of Steve Jobs, the late founder of Apple computers.
It’s a little known story of his cruelty to his firstborn, out-of-wedlock daughter, yet it’s also a story of forgiveness, growth, and becoming your own person –no matter what darkness lies in your past.
Luxury home goods connoisseurs know that an authentic Pendleton Wool Blanket is the best blanket money can buy.
Show them how much you care with the gift of a timeless, classic blanket that they can treasure throughout their twenties — and beyond.
A Pendleton is a lifetime keepsake.
Fun Silk Pajamas are something she probably wouldn’t buy for herself — but will absolutely love.
Plus, this set of PJs is a one-piece jumper, scoring double the points with women in their 20s.
Get these for the twenty-something woman who loves lounging at home and watching Netflix, while looking cute.
Women in their twenties work hard. Show your favorite hard-working twenty-something that you respect the hustle.
Get this well-reviewed espresso machine for your favorite twenty-something who loves her lattes.
This Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder would make a wonderful gift for any woman who’s ready to take over the internet.
Even if your loved one is already creating fantastic content, it can feel self-indulgent to invest in equipment for furthering your online presence.
But it’s not self-indulgence. In today’s world, developing an online persona isn’t just a plea for attention. It can be critical to professional development (and not to mention lucrative deals).
Help the woman in your life get ahead with this kit.
This Antique Handmade Vintage Leather Journal is the perfect gift for any woman in her twenties who loves a vintage aesthetic.
If she isn’t already into journaling, you might want to give this along with the book we reviewed below, called “Life’s Companion.”
She’s not going to want to miss out on detailing and processing her life experiences in her twenties. In a time of so much growth, it really helps to keep a journal. She can write down her goals and her complex feelings as she navigates this wild, turbulent decade of her life.
Plus, it helps to have a gorgeous journal with an inviting vibe of its own.
This classic book by Christina Baldwin would be a perfect book for the woman who wants to start journaling, but doesn’t know how to start.
Actually, even if you know she already keeps a journal, this book will help her find new ways to chronicle her life’s journey.
The book encourages the reader to use journaling as a spiritual practice that helps us explore our memories, values, inner questions, and lives. It includes example journal entries (which are anonymous, but inspiring), as well as practical tips to get even the most analytical thinker writing creatively.
Give this to the woman who is spiritually inclined — maybe with the leather journal reviewed above!