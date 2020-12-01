102 Best Gifts for Brothers: The Ultimate List

Your brother is family. That means he can be infuriating and obnoxious at times, but it also means that he’s got your back when the going gets tough. If you need a gift for your brother’s birthday, an important holiday, or to celebrate a major milestone in his life, this guide has great gifts for brothers. Whether you’re shopping for your big brother, your kid brother, a step-brother, or a brother-in-arms, we’ve got a list of unique and fun gifts below.
Oculus Quest 2 is an advanced virtual reality headset that’s sure to delight him with a more immersive gaming experience. The headset is backward-compatible and will work with his favorite classics and new finds. A speedy processor keeps games running smoothly, while built-in speakers deliver rich 3D cinematic sound. This Quest features 50 percent more pixels than the previous model and can be connected to a compatible gaming PC via Oculus Link.
Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg explores how smaller really can mean better when it comes to forming new habits. From losing weight to starting a new fitness routine to eliminating stress, there are plenty of potential changes to make to lead a happier and healthier life. The book also discusses how to successfully untangle oneself from bad habits, how emotions factor into habits and more.
Rugged & Dapper has hints of cedarwood, spice and other sophisticated fragrances that inspire confidence without overpowering. Just a few spritzes will leave him feeling fresh and ready for up to 12 hours. This cologne is quite versatile and works just as well for work as it does for evening occasions.
Whether he’s doing a solo challenge or inviting friends to join in, this pyramid sampler is a fun gift for your hot sauce-loving brother. The pepper challenge is an actual game that comes with its own set of rules and can be played with up to 10 players. The mildest pepper has a 300 Scoville rating up to the scorching hot Carolina reaper with over a 2 million Scoville rating.
This basic skin care set covers all of his essential skincare needs. He’ll find face wash, face scrub, and separate moisturizers for day and night. Each product is TSA-compliant and won’t irritate the skin.
The Decapitator is a handy little device that’s easy to use and works well on everything from beer to soda to soft drinks and more. As long as the beverage has a cap, all that’s required is a single firm push to remove it. Whether he’s at the bar, a backyard gathering or another occasion, this bottle opener is sure to command attention with its sleek design.
The Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Kit is voice-activated and works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. These lights are designed to adapt to virtually any home setup, and can be mounted just about anywhere. For example, he can use the lights as a backlight for his TV or place the lights flat on the floor to brighten the walls in his living area.
As if Drawing Without Dignity isn’t enough, this combo pack comes with an expansion pack and will keep him entertained for hours. The set contains over 200 premium playing cards and 875 opportunities for NSFW sketches. Everyone gets 60 seconds to draw their sketch. This fun card game is sure to keep your brother and his friends entertained for hours.
Like a beer bong for champagne, this funny gift is perfect for a 20-something guy who is fresh out of college. Each dishwasher-safe Chambong is made from strong, borosilicate glass. These make a great gag gift or birthday gift for a younger guy. A similar gift to consider for a champagne-drinking guy would be a champagne saber, used to dramatically open a bottle of champagne for an audience.
The Harry Potter ALL HOUSES Adult Fleece Hooded Bathrobe is a cozy gift for any Harry Potter fan. The robe is one-size-fits-most and features a soft and luxurious hotel-quality construction. A tie closure holds the robe securely in place.
This portable fire pit is compact and lightweight, making it easy to bring on camping trips and other outdoor adventures. When it’s not in use, the pit packs down to a size that’s smaller than a typical camping chair for portability. The pit opens up to 24 x 24 inches, ensuring plenty of warmth for a crowd.
Wherever there’s enough indoor or outdoor space is where he’ll be able to set up and play round after round of Spikeball with friends. This fast-paced game can be played just about anywhere, including on the beach, at a tailgate party or in his own backyard. If his friends can’t make it, he can simply use the app to find pick-up games and additional players nearby.
If he’s determined to eat healthier, surprise him with this SnackNation Healthier Snacks Subscription Box. The box comes with an assortment of delicious snacks and treats, including nutrition bars, jerkies, nuts, sweets and more. The box ships on a monthly basis and features a carefully curated selection by experts each and every time.
Not only are these boots sleek and stylish, they’re also affordable, so you won’t break the bank buying him a pair. You can even treat him to a few pairs thanks to the many different available colors. The boots are made with premium suede leather and come with a sturdy manmade sole. A slip-on style makes the boots especially convenient for busy men.
This subscription snack box contains up to 25 pieces of premium Japanese snacks and candies per shipment. In addition to snacks, he’ll also find an assortment of Japanese teas. An included culture guide in every box explains the origins of each product as well as the flavor profile and any potential allergens. This box arrives monthly and has a different theme each time.
Every guy needs a good duffel bag. It works as a carry-on, or for hitting the gym. The polyester bag is easy to wipe clean, and comes in a variety of colors to suit his personal style. Herschel Supply Co. bags are durable and stylish, and ideal for men of any age. We also like this similar style from the same company.
The iPad mini only gets better with time, and the fifth generation is no exception. Highlights include a fast and functional A12 Bionic chip along with a stunning 7.9-inch Retina display. Keeping in touch with family and friends is simple with an 8MP rear camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. The battery lasts up to 10 hours per charge.
Whether he mostly uses it for daily commuting, trips around town or the occasional outing with friends, the SwagCycle EB-5 Pro electric bike makes rides more enjoyable with its 250-watt hub motor. The 15.5-mile range is plenty for most commuting and around-town riding demands. The bike is also height adjustable and comes pre-assembled, so all he has to do is hop on and go for a ride.
This John Coltrane box set is great for serious fans of the Trane, but this box set also makes a great introduction to jazz for the uninitiated. These remastered LPs include the following albums: Giant Steps (1960), Bags & Trane (1961) with Milt Jackson, Ole Coltrane (1962), Coltrane Plays The Blues (1962), and The Avant Garde (1966). There’s also an LP of outtakes, which will be of interest to serious jazz aficionados. Does he need a record player to enjoy his new LPs? Find options on our list of the best turntables under $500.
The Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player comes with Disney+ and Apple TV streaming for even more access to his favorite content. The Roku Express is ideal for those who have never used Roku before, or who want to add it to a second TV. However, it’s certainly robust enough for Roku fans. Setting up the Roku is a fast and simple process, as it simply plugs into the TV.
The Ultimate Beard Care Kit has everything he needs to keep himself looking good, from beard oil to shampoo and conditioner, balm, and a comb and scissors. All products are designed for use on normal skin and feature soothing, moisturizing properties. Contents come ready to give in a handy kit for easy gift-giving.
When the weather outside isn’t conducive to outdoor grilling, the PowerXL Smokeless Grill with Tempered Glass Lid is a practical substitute. For starters, there’s virtually no smoke. It’s also dual-sided and cooks just about anything with 1,200 watts of power. A drip tray captures excess oils for easier cleaning, and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.
If your brother is into golf, he will love practicing his game at home with this awesome net. It’s a little bit on the expensive side, but if you consider that each round of golf costs about this much, it’s actually fairly reasonable. It measures 7ft H x 3ft D and is a sure way to help him improve his game.
Need a gift for a kid brother? Children and pre-teen boys will definitely be interested in this build-your-own computer kit. The kit features handcrafted wooden elements, combined with electronic components. The computer boasts a HD display, with a Raspberry Pi 3 Project Board, 1GB RAM, and a 1200 MHz QuadCore CPU. An eight square foot laminated blueprint explains how to assemble the Piper Computer. Kids can play games like PiperCraft, a Minecraft story mode adventure that you play by building and programming electronic modules. Piper states that their kit is designed for “kids” from five to 75. We’d recommend it for kids between the ages of five and 12, depending on their technological maturity. If you’re looking for a gift that will build confidence and real-world tech skills, this DIY kit is a great way to bond with your baby brother.
Accessing his favorite content is as simple as plugging in the TV and connecting it to his existing WiFi network. This Fire TV edition features a rich 1080p Full HD picture quality along with access to live TV and more than 500,000 streaming channels and TV episodes. Other perks include a Voice Remote with Alexa and three HDMI ports.
Every guy needs a cool pair of sunglasses. These light wood ones are affordable. Each pair is made with high-quality bamboo and polarized lenses for a stylish look that will protect his eyes from harmful rays.
Looking for a great book to give your bookworm brother? This supernatural spy thriller is a great gift for guys who enjoyed books like The Lies of Locke Lamora or The Fireman. The Rook follows the adventures of an amnesiac who tries to piece her life back together after a mysterious incident. She has to keep her memory loss a secret, or face deadly consequences from her co-wokers at the secret agency where she worked before the incident. It’s a scary, imaginative page-turner that he won’t be able to put down.
With over 1,000 adventures to choose from, this book has an adventure for everyone. Whether he’s into hiking, checking out cultural attractions or spending time in museums, the book appeals to every type of traveler. Vivid photos provide an even more enticing look at must-visit locations around the world.
This classic hat is a staple of any casual wardrobe. It looks great with a casual tee and jeans. Lots of colors are available, so you can pick something that suits his personality and unique personal style. You can browse more men’s styles from Adidas here.
If your brother has vowed to do more home cooking and less takeout, or is simply interested in preparing his own healthier dishes, consider giving him this cookbook for men. The cookbook starts at the beginning with basics such as how to most efficiently stock a pantry and create a shopping list. From there, he’ll learn to make delicious bites such as Stir-Fry Beef Sandwiches, Latinx-Style Fried Eggs and more.
Does your brother love Pink Floyd? This awesome concert performance features Roger Waters on stage in a “concept film” that pairs his music with musings on war, current events, and personal loss. This is an epic event that any Pink Floyd fan should see.
This duo of aftershave balm and shave tonic is a great gift for your clean-shaven brother. The ingredients help to keep his skin hydrated and free from irritation. Want to take this gift to the next level? Consider adding in this handmade pottery shaving bowl with lather brush.
Looking for a quirky gift? This funny coloring book is great for your kid brother, or for an adult brother who has jumped onto the adult coloring book trend. This funny book features pictures of dinosaur driving instructors, dog groomers, astronauts, and tech support specialists, among other offbeat professions. Toss in some colored pencils, and you’ve got a solid gift.
If he’s intrigued by the thought of making his one beer at home and wants to avoid feeling overwhelmed, the Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Kit is a sensible option. This beginner-friendly kit comes with everything he needs to successfully brew his first batch, including a hopped malt extract, reusable bottles and more. Step-by-step instructions will help guide him through the process.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is a stylish and innovative smartwatch that serves many purposes, from keeping tabs on his heart rate to reminding him about an upcoming meeting or appointment. The Watch3 automatically tracks seven popular activities, including running, cycling and swimming, and has a battery that can last for several days per charge. He also won’t get bored easily, as he can choose between 50,000 watch faces.
A hoodie is a wardrobe staple that every guy needs, and this particular hoodie is a nice addition to the closet of any active guy. This durable hoodie is made from DRYRIDE Thermex fleece, and boasts a zippered hood, hand warmer pockets, and thumbhole cuffs. A variety of color options are available, so he can have a hoodie for every day of the week if you’re feeling generous.
If you have a kid brother, you’ll always feel a need to protect him, even when he’s an adult. Whether your brother is 16 or 60, an emergency kit can help him stay safe on the road. Highlights from this emergency preparedness bag include a AAA car care guide, one 8-gauge booster cable, a flashlight, extra AA batteries, an emergency poncho, a safety vest, one roll of duct tape, tools, fixes, and a 19-piece first aid kit.
This Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer is powerful enough for just about any home task. The 1800-watt motor provides enough power to clean homes, decks, driveways, cars, fences, patios and more. Other perks include a dual detergent tank system and a high-pressure hose. Five quick-connect spray tips are included.
If you want to get your brother a cool gift for his birthday or another special occasion but don’t have much room to stretch your budget, check out this affordable drone. This quadcopter is loaded with fun features, from its 1080p HD camera to live video recordings and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. There’s also voice and gesture control as well as altitude hold to grab some amazing shots. An innovative headless mode makes it easier to control the drone when it’s out of sight.
Whether your brother is a broke college kid or a struggling father, a money-saving cookbook can help him stay on a budget while eating nutritious and satisfying meals. The $4 per day number isn’t an arbitrary choice. It’s actually the amount given per day to recipients of SNAP, the U.S. government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka food stamps). While it doesn’t sound like a lot of money for a food budget, this cookbook shows you how to make surprisingly satisfying dishes on a shoestring. Some of the recipes in the book include: Broiled Tilapia with Lime, Spicy Pulled Pork, Green Chile and Cheddar Quesadillas, and Peach Coffee Cake.
This portable external hard drive is USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatible and works with Mac and PC devices. It also stands out for its speedy data transfers, which allows him to quickly save important files, photos and more. In terms of capacity, options range from 1TB to 5TB models.
If your brother lives in a bad neighborhood, or simply likes his privacy, this smart lock is a great way to bring his home security into the 21st Century. The door can be configured to open in five different ways: fingerprint, code, smartphone token recognition via the Ultraloq app, knock to open, or a basic key. The flexibility in unlocking allows him to open the door with his hands full, or to easily let a friend have access under the right circumstances. Anti-peep touch keypad technology and a battery that lasts up to a year make this a great gift for the guy who loves gadgets. This would also make a great housewarming present. If you want to browse more options, check out more smart doorknobs and door locks on sale here.
If your brother is a cat lover, consider surprising him with this cool gift for guys. The cat kit is a simple at-home genetic test that provides more information about his pet’s breed, traits and health. All it takes is a saliva sample. He can expect results within nine weeks.
These budget-friendly retro sunglasses will instantly elevate his look. If rocking the American flag isn’t quite his style, you’ll find these retro sunglasses in several other variations, from solid colors to fun themes. Polarized lenses block glare from the sun and greatly reduce exposure to UVA and UVB rays.
He’s guaranteed to crack a smile every time he pulls the ‘World’s Okayest Brother’ shirt over his head. The tee features a modern slim fit and comes in a wide variety of colors. It’s also machine washable for added convenience and is made with cozy pre-shrunk cotton.
A little bit of this magic powder goes a long way. Your brother can add some to his morning coffee, a smoothie, or even water. It’s tasteless and dissolves clear, helping to build collagen in the body and aid in hair, nails, and skin health.
JBL’s LIVE 400BT over-ear headphones deliver the sound quality he craves without sacrificing comfort. For starters, the headband is made with fabric and can be worn for an extended period of time. These Bluetooth headphones feature Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and can play music up to 24 hours per charge. When the battery runs low a simple two-hour recharge will bring it back to life.
This book tackles the idea of finding wealth and how changing one’s mindset can help them tap into the money that’s available to them. It is an awesome book for a guy who’s looking to change his approach to finance and really reevaluate money. It has great reviews and has been helpful to many past readers.
Gamers need this clean, compact and functional setup for their PlayStation gear. It not only keeps things neat and organized but has some great functionality too. It has two high-speed fans to disperse heat from your console, three USB hubs, two controller charging stations and a 14-slot game storage to store your favorite games
Is your brother constantly losing his credit cards and/or wallet? This little card holder attaches directly to his cell phone, so he has less to keep track of when he’s on the go. The pull tab keeps everything secure and keeps cards from falling out, but gives you easy access to your cards when you need them.
This cozy jogger pant features three styles, which makes them a personalized and unique gift. Choose from athletic, fitted, or loose and from a variety of colors and styles. They’re perfect for lounging around or hitting the gym.
If your brother travels a lot for work or leisure, packing cubes are a must-have item. They’ll help him stay organized and create more space even in small travel sized bags. The packing cubes come in three different sizes for the best fit.
With four distinct fragrances at his disposal, he’ll find a characteristic Ralph Lauren scent for every occasion. This gift set contains four different bottles, each of which is individually packaged. Hints of leather, basil, oakmoss and other fragrances makes this set a go-to choice for casual wear.
Does your brother like coffee? Does he have a good sense of humor? If you answered yes to both questions then this hilarious mug is for him. It’s dishwasher safe, and made with high-end white ceramic.
The reviews are proof that this is a great investment and a great gift. It’s not expensive, it works wonderfully, and it’s something everyone needs. It’s great for listening to music on the go with the same awesome sound quality you would get from high end speakers.
If your brother also happens to be an uncle, then he needs this funny graphic tee with his VIP title spelled right out. The tee fits true to size and comes in a number of awesome colors if you’re not a fan of the grey. The shirts are all made of pre-shrunk cotton so you don’t have to worry about the tee shrinking in the wash.
This t-shirt pack is a basic yet essential gift for any guy. These t-shirts are made with a soft and durable 100 percent cotton material. They’re also machine washable for added convenience. These shirts are tag-free and have covered seams at the shoulders and neck to keep him comfortable throughout the day.
Features such as a 7-inch high resolution LCD monitor and night vision make this backup camera a must for any driver. A distance scale line accurately guides vehicles into a designated parking spot. There’s also true color reproduction for a realistic picture. Other highlights include a waterproof construction, low light capability, and fog resistance. A license plate mount is included.
This leather laptop bag stands 12 inches high and 16.5 inches wide. A fold-over flap with adjustable buckle straps keeps contents secure. Highlights include a removable adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort along with a carry handle on top for added convenience. An embossed logo in the front gives the briefcase a stylish look.
This Calphalon knife block set includes essentials such as a serrated utility knife, parer, steak knives, a chef’s knife, kitchen shears, and more. Each handle is triple-riveted for a safe and secure grip. In addition, every knife is labeled for easy identification. Built-in ceramic sharpeners ensure the knife edges are straight with each use. The knives feature a full tang design for superior balance and strength.
This leather and conditioner set features a pH balanced formula that efficiently cleans leather without harming it. The leather conditioner should be used first to gently clean impurities from the surface. Once the leather is clean, the leather conditioner should be applied to protect the leather surface. Both the cleaner and conditioner are designed to preserve the appearance and durability of the leather without leaving residue behind.
A water flosser may not be the most glamorous gift, but it’s definitely a practical one. This powerful flosser offers 10 pressure settings and has a 90 second water capacity. He can choose from floss and massage modes to get the best fit for his teeth and gums.
Enhanced pressure performance combined with pulsations helps get rid of built-up plaque and reaches between teeth and under the gum line. A convenient on/off feature on the handle lets him control the water flow. He can choose between a variety of tips such as classic jet, plaque seeker, and orthodontic.
Whether he’s using it for cycling, hiking, running, or a different activity, he’ll appreciate the overall portability and convenience of this hydration pack. A lightweight construction makes the pack easy to carry on the shoulders throughout the day. The bag also holds a 1.5-liter reservoir with a narrow profile that won’t restrict range of motion. Other features include a small pocket in the front to safely store essentials along with a reflective strip for added safety in low light conditions.
This stylish winter scarf is versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways. It features a 100 percent acrylic material and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Fine fringe detail edges help dress up casual outfits, making the scarf a top choice for daily use. The material feels soft against the skin and is warm enough for winter use.
This vacuum bottle keeps beverages hot up to 24 hours and cold up to 24 hours. It can also keep iced drinks up to 120 hours. The 18/8 stainless steel material is durable and won’t rust. It’s also BPA-free. He’ll appreciate the leak-proof insulated lid, which doubles as a cup that can hold up to eight ounces. This water bottle is available in two colors as well as sizes ranging from 25 to 32 ounces.
He’ll stay cozy and warm even on the coldest winter days with this plush microfleece robe. The robe is soft and warm yet relatively lightweight. It’s also available in a wide range of sizes and colors. The hood is large enough to absorb water while keeping the head, neck and ears warm. He can stash essentials in the two large front pockets or use them to keep his hands warm.
Author Alan Flusser provides personal insight into the world of men’s style and clothing in this fashion guide. Flusser argues that dressing well is not a challenge but it does require the proper personal instruction. Highlights include step-by-step classification of major clothing items along with tips regarding how to choose the appropriate proportions and colors and to successfully base clothing choices on complexion and physique.
Don’t be fooled by its compact size, as this electric griddle has a lot to offer. For starters, it can be used as a panini press as well as a full grill, full griddle, contact grill, half grill, or half griddle. Its brushed stainless steel housing makes this Cuisinart appliance a classy addition any kitchen. Highlights include removable and reversible nonstick cooking plates that allow excess grease to drain along with adjustable temperature controls with indicator lights. A fully adjustable top accommodates a variety of food types.
These serious men’s gloves are designed to keep his hands warm and toasty even in bad weather conditions. A waterproof polytex fabric protects against the winter elements, as does the Gore-Tex material. Each glove comes with an insert that’s waterproof and windproof yet also breathable. The lightweight gloves retain heat without the added bulk. An adjustable drawstring bottom and cuff strap keeps the gloves snugly in place.
Innovative steel wiring ensures longevity and maximizes scoring. There’s also a thinner dynamic sector wire to cut down on bounce outs. The board features triangle wiring to help deflect darts into the target area. It’s also constructed without staples, which means less wiring around the surface of the board. A dense and highly visible sisal material self-repairs after each dart is removed.
If he’s into the outdoors, he’ll need the right gear to conquer all sorts of weather. This lightweight rain jacket keeps skin dry while remaining comfortable and breathable. It can be used for hiking, cycling, climbing and other outdoor activities and features a 100 percent ripstop polyester material with a water-repellent finish. The hood can be removed and rolled neatly into the collar when not in use.
Samsung microSD EVO Select excels at recording 4K UHD video, but it works just as well for action cameras, drones, tablets, laptops and other uses. Depending on his needs, you’ll find the memory card in sizes ranging from 32 to 512GB. This card is virtually accident-proof and is protected against water, extreme temperatures, x-rays and magnets.
Whether he’s a frequent flier or simply needs a durable and versatile backpack, he’ll appreciate features such as a laptop-specific compartment with room to fit laptops up to 17 inches along with multiple pockets for convenient storage and organization. Lay-flat technology promotes stress-free air travel.
Ergonomically padded and contoured shoulder straps make this backpack a comfortable choice throughout the day. Other highlights include water bottle pockets, a padded media pocket with a headphone cord port, molded top handle, and a padded ventilated back panel.
The Panasonic Arc 5 is a five-blade shaving system that offers 14,000 cuts per minute for a fast yet efficient shave. A built-in sensor keeps track of the differences in beard density and automatically adjusts its cutting power for optimal results. A pivoting head ensures the razor glides smoothly along the various contours of the face, including the jaw, face, neck, and chin. An automatic cleaning and charging station is included to clean then dry the razor.
A 20-volt lithium-ion drill is included in this kit, which is ideal for just about any home project. There are 66 hand tools and accessories to choose from. The kit also comes with a carrying bag for added convenience. The lithium-ion battery can last up to 18 months on a single charge. Another highlight is the 11 position clutch. Combine this project kit with The Complete Do-it-Yourself Manual for a gift that any home project enthusiast will appreciate.
Instead of splurging on a pricey massage at the spa, give him a gift that he can reuse whenever he wants. This portable eye massager uses heat and massage stimulation to improve blood flow and promote relaxation. He can choose between various massage options. The hypoallergenic cover is suitable for all skin types.
Just as quickly as he can put this full-zip hoodie on, he can remove it and convert it into a handy backpack. Storage pockets provide a handy storage option for smaller essentials, and are accessible in both sweatshirt and backpack form. The hoodie is made with French terry fabric and is a comfortable medium weight. It’s also machine washable and comes in various colors and sizes.
Listening to music while wearing a hat can be challenging. This Bluetooth beanie not only has a built-in stereo headset, it also pairs with Bluetooth-enabled devices for an immersive listening experience. He can easily skip songs and adjust the volume using the control panel on the side of the beanie. A double knit construction will keep his head warm on even the chilliest days. Multiple colors and styles are available.
Technivorm Moccamaster delivers a seriously delicious cup of coffee, making it a practical gift choice for guys who appreciate a good cup of coffee. The Moccamaster brews up to 40 ounces, or 10 cups, in six minutes or less. He can sneak a cup without worrying about mess thanks to the auto drip-stop basket. If he can’t enjoy a cup right away, the accompanying hot plate holds coffee at 175 or 185 degrees Fahrenheit (his choice).
With its textured Herringbone pattern and soft suede trims, the Werill instantly elevates any outfit. This classy trainer works just as well for a casual night out with the guys as it does for simply walking around town. A sporty rubber sole keeps the shoe looking modern and clean without compromising support or traction. If dark grey isn’t quite what you had in mind for your brother, you can also find this shoe in dark blue.
Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband was created to make home meditation simple. The user-friendly headband provides real-time feedback to ensure he’s getting all the benefits. The device tracks his heart rate, breathing, body movements and brain activity for a personalized and rewarding meditation experience. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures Muse 2 works with the latest iOS and Android devices.
Nebula Capsule is a WiFi mini projector made by Anker. The projector features a 360-degree speaker for a more immersive listening experience from anywhere in the room. The projector is also lightweight and portable. The projector is designed for Android users seeking high-quality picture and sound.
Whether he wants to celebrate his Palestinian roots or is looking to expand his cooking skills, Falastin makes a thoughtful gift for your food-loving brother. Inside, he’ll find 120 varied recipes, from snacks and appetizers to main courses and dessert. This cookbook comes in hardcover and Kindle formats.
Despite its compact size, the eLusefor Cordless Work Light is plenty bright thanks to its powerful LED lights. In addition to being USB rechargeable, the light is also battery powered for added convenience. He can expect up to 10 hours of run time. If the spot light mode isn’t quite what he needs, he can also switch to the reading light or flood light settings.
Working on the go is challenging enough. Make his life easier with this portable monitor, which features a full 1080P display along with a flexible 270-degree rotation. Whether he’s working on a presentation, streaming his favorite movies or using the monitor for something else, he can choose the optimal viewing angle for any task. This monitor duo is compatible with nearly any laptop as well as XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch and other systems.
Need a cool gift for your gadget-obsessed brother? The Dacuda PocketScan bills itself as the world’s smallest wireless scanner. If your brother travels a lot for work, this is a tool that will help him communicate more effectively and boost his productivity while working on the go.
Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano is basically a god in the eyes of JRPG players. His ethereal character designs influenced the earliest Final Fantasy games, making him a legend. This book collects his sketches and designs for iconic characters like Cid, Maria, Sara Altney, Alus Restor, Ricard Highwind, alongside monsters and strange creatures. This is a great gift for any guy who loves Japanese RPG games.
Need a gift for a Batman fan? This cool clock is made from a recycled vinyl record, and runs on a single AA battery. Each clock is handmade, and is backed by a pretty impressive return/replacement policy in the event that the fragile clock gets damaged during shipping. This would look great in a dorm room, man cave, or first apartment. More of a Marvel guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Spiderman vinyl clock instead. You can also browse other cool vinyl clocks from TO Design Studio here.
This beer jelly set is made in Vermont, and includes three flavors: IPA, Porter and Oatmeal Stout. You can spread the jelly on toast or bagels, or use it as the base of a marinade for grilled meats. More into bacon than beer? You might also consider this bacon lover’s gift set from Stonewall Kitchen.
Looking for a gag gift, or for a gourmet gift for an adventurous eater? Canned rattlesnake is definitely a gift that’s unique. This is a completely edible product, so if he’s brave enough to try it, he may enjoy it over pasta or rice. Each can contains four ounces of rattlesnake meat and a little over three ounces of flavored, seasoned broth.
For the brother who is totally obsessed with Game of Thrones, this adaptation of the classic CLUE game is an awesome gift idea. The board is double-sided, so you can play in the Red Keep or Meereen. Each side of the board has its own blend of six different characters from the series, which keeps gameplay fresh. There are also Game of Thrones versions of Monopoly and Risk, if those would be more to his taste.
All his skincare essentials are covered in this man care bundle. He’ll find a facial scrub with green tea extract that’s suitable for all skin types along with a deep sea algae extract facial moisturizer. A bar of body scrub soap is also included to keep clean looking smooth at all times.
Does your brother need a little help in the grooming department? This hybrid electric shaver/trimmer is great for guys who need to keep their bear or mustache properly edged. The dual=sided blade lasts up up to four months, and offers a precise edge for trimming. The blade works on both stubble and longer hair, making it great for men with complicated facial hair styles. If you’re feeling generous, throw in a few replacement blades, and he’ll be able to shave for a full year without buying his own.
Need a gift for the man who loves fine whiskey? These gorgeous whiskey tumblers are a great addition to any home bar. Each glass is printed by hand in Denver. The ink is FDA approved and dishwasher safe, though the studio recommends hand washing to keep the design looking factory fresh.
Need a gift for the baseball fan in your life? This MLB team shirt is great for the brother who never misses a home game. There are styles for every MLB team, with sizes running from small to XXL. Want more gift ideas for a baseball fan? You might also want to check out this watch from Tokens & Icons, which has a face made from game-used MLB balls.
Whether he puts it to good use or chooses to place it on display, this handsomely engraved cutting board makes a thoughtful gift choice. This bamboo cutting board is made from sustainably sourced bamboo. It’s also sturdy enough for use yet won’t dull knife blades.
Nine tools are combined into one convenient multi-tool for his projects around the house. Spring-action regular pliers, scissors, and wire cutters are included, as is a medium screwdriver and bottle opener. Other tools include a flat/Philips screwdriver and a wood/metal file. Its hard-anodized aluminum material makes this multi-tool a durable addition to any work space.
This ready-to-hang poster is perfect for any guy who loves old school rap. The print features two of the most iconic rappers together and would be awesome to hang in a bedroom, man cave, or dorm room. The poster measure 24″ x 36″ inches – a standard poster size.
Need a cheap housewarming gift, or an inexpensive birthday present for a guy who loves to bake? This cute kitchen “saw” is shaped like a wood saw. It’s designed for cutting cakes, pies, or other baked goods. It’s also great for cutting delicate lettuces and other fragile veggies, and making the ultimate man salad. Want to browse more tongue-in-cheek kitchen gifts from Fred & Friends? You can see their whole lineup of wacky products here.
Looking for a cheap gift? If he’s a film buff, or a fan of Bollyhood classics, this is a simple gift idea that’s also practical. He can decorate his home fridge or office cubicle with posters from classic films. Not really your brother’s cup of tea? Browse more cool and funny fridge magnets here.
There are lots of reasons your brother might need a wardrobe refresh. Perhaps he’s looking for a new job, or just got a new position where he needs to look sharp. He might also appreciate a new tie if he’s trying to get back into the dating pool, or simply if he doesn’t yet own any ties of his own. Whatever his situation might be, a fancy handmade tie will definitely help him up his sartorial game.
A 20-inch cutting deck provides an ideal balance between cutting capacity and maneuverability. The result is a lawn mower that confidently tackles mid-sized areas. Smart Cut technology bases the run time or power on the thickness of the grass. Another feature is that battery power is automatically switched from the first battery to the second when necessary. Dual blades ensure optimal cut quality.