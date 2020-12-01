102 Best Gifts for Brothers: The Ultimate List

102 Best Gifts for Brothers: The Ultimate List

Your brother is family. That means he can be infuriating and obnoxious at times, but it also means that he’s got your back when the going gets tough. If you need a gift for your brother’s birthday, an important holiday, or to celebrate a major milestone in his life, this guide has great gifts for brothers. Whether you’re shopping for your big brother, your kid brother, a step-brother, or a brother-in-arms, we’ve got a list of unique and fun gifts below.

Want even more ideas? Check out this post with the best gift ideas for friends or find even more great affordable gifts for guys with the best gifts for men under $25.

What Is the Best Gift for My Brother?

Perhaps you are very close to your brother and know exactly what he likes, but brothers can be hard to shop for, especially if you don't spend too much time together. If this sounds like your brother, check out our best gifts for the impossible man for even more great gift ideas he's sure to love.

If you still want to get him something he'll love here are a few great tips for shopping for your brother, brother-in-law, or step-brother. Check out our buying guide below to find great gifts for brothers and amazing gifts for guys in general.

What Are the Best Gifts for Brothers from Sisters?

If he's an active guy, get him something related to the sport s. A golf net is perfect for practicing his swing at home. Maybe he doesn't play a sport but just likes to stay in shape. He'll love some adjustable dumbells which can be set to weigh as little as 5 lbs and as much as 52 lbs, having him a trip to the gym. 

Some brothers are very into grooming and self-care, which makes for easy gift giving. If he has facial hair, anything beard related keeps him looking clean and kept like this Panasonic electric razor. We also like the MARLOWE. Man Care Bundle, which has all his skincare essentials.

If fashion is his thing, these Ted Baker sneakers are meant to elevate any look. 

Still stumped? You cannot go wrong with a new TV for your brother. He'll think you're the best gift-giver out there for sure. 

I Need to Find Unique Gifts for My Brother. What Do You Suggest?

Finding unique gifts for your brother might be easier than you think. The Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie is equally convenient and practical. If he could use some stress relief, consider the Breo iSee4 Electric Portable Eye Massager. The Rootless Portable Outdoor Firepit is a great choice for the avid outdoorsman.

What Are Some Great Expensive Gifts for Brothers?

Your brother has done a lot for you over the years. Whether he's been eyeing a splurge-worthy gift or you simply want to surprise him with an impressive gift, there's no shortage of expensive gifts for brothers on this list of 100+ gifts for him. 

Some of the most obvious gifts include the newest TVs, luxury watches and the latest laptops, but we've found even more great expensive gifts for your brother. 

He can elevate his home brewing with the Pico Pro Craft Beer Brewing Appliance or take his gaming experience to the next level with the Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset. The Marshall Bar Fridge makes a fun and convenient addition to his living space. If he's really into yard work, you can't go wrong with the Greenworks Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower.

