Best February Birthstone Jewelry: Top 20 Perfect Amethyst Pieces

February is the perfect month to buy Amethyst jewelry. Not only is amethyst the February birthstone, it’s a stone of faithful, loving energy and elightenment. Since February is also Valentine’s month, what better time to buy yourself or the loves of your life a perfect amethyst gift? This stone is also known to amplify feelings of serenity and spiritual insight. If you’ve got a lady who was born in February, a piece of birthstone jewelry is always a welcome surprise. What’s even more surprising is that, while amethyst is considered a semi-precious gem, it’s incredibly affordable. Sure you can add diamonds and gold to the mix, but even then, amethyst jewelry is reasonably priced, compared to many other gems. Now we don’t want to leave February birthday men off the jewelry list, but the choices are a bit more limited. There is, however a nice selection of amethyst rings for men, and they might love that for a special occasion gift.

Another cool fact to share about amethyst jewelry is that this year, Pantone (the world’s foremost authority on trending colors) has named Ultra Violet the 2018 color of the year. Since clothing, decor and jewelry colors factor into that choice, along with popularity, this is definitely the year to buy amethyst anything. While you might only think of this stone in its traditional hues, from pale pinkish purple to the most vivid deep purple, you’ll also discover lots of jewelry created with green amethyst. This designation is actually a misapplied term for the gemstone prasiolite. While not a true amethyst, prasiolite is another kind of quartz, and when paired with the real deal purple stone, makes for a glorious color combination.

The wide variety of amethyst hues often determines whether they’re called Brazilian versus African amethysts. The most vivid purple stones like the ones in this beautiful set of earrings are referred to as African amethysts, while the lighter stones in this stunning tennis bracelet would be referred to as Brazilian amethysts. And despite those geographic terms, these stones come from a lot more places, including Russia, South Korea and India. There are also beautiful amethyst stones to be found all over North America, from Texas and Arizona to Yellowstone National Park, and a couple of Canadian provinces. Perhaps its wide availability is what makes it so affordable, but whatever the reason, this is a stone people covet for its outstanding beauty. Here are our recommendations for the Best February Birthstone Jewelry: Top 20 Perfect Amethyst Pieces. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or someone special, you’ll be happy about the gorgeous designs, and ecstatic over the price point. Be sure to check out our other jewelry recommendations for some of the best gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Best Amethyst Necklaces & Pendants 1. 14k Gold Plated Genuine Diamond & Amethyst Pendant Voss+Agin

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a birthday present, or you’re shopping for a special Christmas, anniversary or birthday present for the lady you love, this gorgeous amethyst necklace is a smasher. The perfect pear cut amethyst features rich violet hues, set off by a brilliant cut diamond on top for added sparkle. The February birthstone is a whopper, at 2.5 carats, so its impressive in size and delivers a lot of presence for the reasonable price. The setting is sterling silver, plated with shimmering 14k gold. This elegant amethyst jewelry piece hangs from an 18 inch gold plated curb link chain, and looks great with professional clothes, but also delivers lots of glitter for a special evening out. For an even more impressively sized stone, the Natural Amethyst Pendant Necklace with Diamonds in 14K Gold features a 2.9 carat cushion cut stone, with a diamond embellished bale. If you think this amethyst pendant is too large, (can it ever be too large?) the pretty and petite Pear-Cut Amethyst Solitaire Pendant Necklace in 10K Gold is a lovely option with a 1/2 carat stone.

Price: $49

2. Sterling Silver Princess Cut Amethyst Pendant Necklace

Peora

The swirling sterling silver bale almost (but not quite) outshines the amazing princess cut stone in the lovely amethyst pendant necklace for February birthday girls. One of the things that really sets this apart, is the fact that you can get a 2.0 carat amethyst set in shimmery silver for under forty bucks. The princess cut stone is especially eye-catching because it’s set in a more unique way, almost like a star with points at the top and bottom, rather than set like a square. That particular technique – setting stones sideways – is a particularly hot jewelry trend this year. The rhodium nickel finish adds extra shine to an already dazzling February birthstone necklace. It hangs from a sturdy 18 inch box chain, and comes gift boxed and ready for giving. For less than $30 more, you can also get the princess cut amethyst stud earrings which would really make her February birthday or any other special occasion memorable. If you’re looking for a gold setting, the 14k Yellow Gold Necklace with Natural Princess Cut Amethyst is a beauty at under $100, and again features the unique canted stone pendant on a delicate Singapore chain. Another exceptionally popular cut is the trillion, a three sided stone with special sparkle and shine. If you’re interested in a totally unique amethyst necklace, the Natural Trillion Rose de France and Amethyst Drop Pendant features two different trillion cut amethysts totalling 2.0 carats, set in 14k rose gold plated sterling. Super elegant by any standards.

Price: $39.99

3. 18k Yellow Gold-Plated Amethyst & Diamond Mandala Pendant Necklace

Amazon Collection

The pretty amethyst necklace has the unique ability to look both old world and new age. The beautiful filagree mandala is plated in shimmery 18k yellow gold, giving it an especially bright finish. A center flower design is made of brilliant purple amethyst petals, studded with a tiny center diamond. The unique double bale on the back side of this amethyst pendant allows it to hang flat against the chest, and the gold plated 18 inch box chain is the perfect simple statement that doesn’t compete with the embellished design of the pendant. If you’re enamored with the filagree look, but you want to stick strictly to amethysts, the 18k Yellow Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Gemstone Flower Pendant Necklace features a larger filagree teardrop with .89 carats of deep purple amethysts in a center flower design. If you’re on a super tight budget, but you still want to find a special February birthstone necklace, the Sterling Silver Amethyst Flower Pendant Necklace is a simple and pretty choice that’s under twenty bucks – an amazing deal.

Price: $36.50

4. Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Amethyst & White Topaz Halo Heart Pendant Necklace

Amazon Collection

A beautiful amethyst heart necklace could be the perfect gift for you or your February birthday girl. This stunner is a deep purple heart shaped stone, in a halo setting of white topaz for added impact. The amethyst weighs in at an impressive 1.48 carats, while the halo surround features .46 carats of brilliant cut glittering white topaz. This pretty amethyst pendant is set in platinum plated sterling silver, for a gorgeous shine, and it hangs from a delicate 18 inch cable chain. At less than twenty bucks, it’s a killer deal for a birthday, anniversary or Christmas gift. For an even more dramatic impact, the Sterling Silver and Amethyst Angel Wing and Heart Pendant Necklace is another lovely option that features another halo set heart, along with topaz embellished angel wings. For less than $75 you can also get an amazing amethyst and white topaz halo heart jewelry set that includes a necklace, ring and earrings in one amazing package. The Sterling Silver Diamond Accent Amethyst Heart Pendant Necklace features a stunning cluster of oval and round cut amethyst stones accenting one side of an off-set heart. Very unique.

Price: $16.73

5. Sterling Silver Amethyst Cross Pendant Necklace

Amazon Collection

Is your February birthday woman a spiritual person? Even if she’s not religious, she’s bound to love the beautiful cross necklace. Set in sterling silver, the amethyst pendant features a beautiful bezel set center stone, with other round and marquise cut amethysts sparkling over its entirety. The 18 inch rolo chain is perfect for keeping the focus on the amethyst pendant that’s sure to become a treasured family heirloom. Another beautiful Amethyst Cross Pendant Necklace features an openwork cross embellished from top to bottom and side to side with 1.25 carats of pale purple amethysts. The Diamond and Princess Cut Amethyst Cross Pendant Necklace in 10k Yellow Gold features a similar openwork design, but the mix of diamonds and the large center stone give it a definite wow factor. For pure purple impact, the 2.25 Carat Oval Purple Amethyst Sterling Silver Cross Pendant from Gem Stone King is both elegant and simple in it’s design.

Price: $48.92

Best Amethyst Rings 6. Best Buy: Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold White Topaz and Oval Amethyst Ring Amazon Collection

When it comes to birthstone rings, this little pretty delivers on color, substance and style. The mixed metal combination of shiny sterling silver and shimmering 14k gold lends a sophisticated feel to this amethyst ring. With a total gem weight of 2.32 carats, the large center stone is highlighted by three channel set brilliant cut sparkling white topaz on each side. The shank features pretty embellishments, and the highly polished finish makes this ring look a whole lot more expensive than it it. At under $80, it’s a perfect purple present for any special occasion. Another two tone beauty features a whopping 4.2 carat oval amethyst center stone, surrounded by a 14k gold bezel with a split shank, embellished with diamonds. This gorgeous ring is am impressive piece that any woman would love to wear. For a big stone, with no embellishments, the Sterling Silver Oval Amethyst Ring delivers all the look at a tiny price. With an impressive 3.5 carat amethyst solitaire, this ring comes in at under thirty bucks.

Price: $78.33

7. 10k Yellow Gold Amethyst & Diamond Love Knot Ring

Amazon Collection

Gold bands intertwine in an everlasting reminder that love never ends. This February birthstone ring is the perfect gift for her birthday, anniversary or any special occasion. This cocktail ring has a love knot that encircles a large round amethyst center stone. It features the prong-set centerpiece in a sweeping white gold frame that is studded with brilliant white diamonds. You can also get this stunning amethyst ring in 10k white gold as well. If you’re more inclined to show the feelings in your heart with a heart shaped stone, the 10k White Gold Heart Shaped Amethyst with Black and White Diamond Ring is a unique homage to your feelings for your lady love. The 10k White Gold Double Heart-Shaped Amethyst with Diamond Heart Ring is another beautiful option featuring two heart shaped amethyst stones and a diamond embellished split shank. The beautiful Amethyst and Sterling Silver Celtic Knot Ring is a completely different look that’s great for casual wear, and features a 1.04 carat heart shaped amethyst as the focal point. At less than $22, it’s an amazing deal for your February girl.

Price: $160.75 – $250.00

8. Best Amethyst Cocktail Ring: LeVian Amethyst Chocolate & White Diamonds Cocktail Ring

LeVian

When you want to truly make her day, or her entire year, LeVian rings are a sure way to do just that. This glorious February birthstone ring features a 2.2 carat cushion checkerboard cut oval amethyst, surrounded in a halo of brilliant vanilla diamonds. The band is embellished with vanilla diamonds as well as semi-circles of LeVian’s world famous chocolate diamonds. This unique ring will blow her away with its amazing sparkle and shine, as it features 3.95 carats in total gem weight. And because amethysts come in colors besides the traditional purple, another incredibly different and dynamic amethyst ring option is the LeVian 14k Rose Gold Pink Amethyst Chocolate and White Diamonds Cocktail Ring that features a 3 carat center stone. If you really want to break out of that purple amethyst box, consider the LeVian 14k Gold Green Amethyst and Chocolate Diamonds Cocktail Ring, that features a 4.3 carat cushion cut center stone surrounded by a halo of delicious chocolate diamonds. Consider her mind blown.

Price: $949.99

9. Best Amethyst Engagement Ring: 14k Diamond & Cushion Cut Amethyst Infinity Shank Engagement Ring

Amazon Collection

February and Valentine’s Day specifically are the second most popular times (right after Christmas eve) to pop the question. If you’re thinking of making this Valentine’s Day one she’ll remember forever, why not consider a February birthstone engagement ring to do the deed? This gorgeous amethyst engagement ring features some of the most popular jewelry design trends of the year, with an impressively sized cushion cut center stone highlighted by a diamond halo. The popular split shank features a cascade of sparkling white diamonds as well, adding up to 1.8 carats of total gem weight. This beauty is an elegant look that is shockingly affordable at less than $350, nearly unheard of when it comes to engagement rings. If your forever girl wants to, you might one day replace that affordable amethyst with a great big diamond as an anniversary surprise. If you’re making a promise this February, but you’re saving up for the real diamond ring while you wait, the 10k Diamond Cushion Cut Amethyst Halo Engagement Ring is a beautiful engagement option that’s under $200. If you’re looking for your forever ring, the 18K Yellow Gold Cushion Amethyst & Round Diamond Ladies Engagement Ring includes a beautiful matching diamond wedding band as well.

Price: $335.99

10. Best Eternity Ring: 14k Gold Amethyst Byzantine Anniversary Band

Allurez

Say you’d marry your lady all over again with this gorgeous Byzantine styled amethyst and diamond eternity ring. The perfect February birthstone jewelry gift, this ring is set in 14k rose gold, but you can also get it in white or yellow gold depending on your bride’s preference. The wide Byzantine style band features a row of diamonds on the top and bottom, surrounding the entirety of the band, enclosed in milgrain edging. With a total of 62 diamonds, they deliver 0.75 carats total weight. There are also 11 amethysts stationed in milgrain-edged circles around the middle of the band, equaling .40 carats total weight. Beautifully unusual in design, this amethyst ring is as unique as she is. If the wide band is more chunky than your wife would normally wear, you could also consider a pretty princess cut amethyst and diamond eternity ring, or one that’s more affordable that features amethysts alone. We also think she’ll swoon over the delicate 14K Rose Gold Twisted Amethyst Eternity Ring that features two intertwined bands studded all the way around with gorgeous violet amethysts.

Price: $2,958 – $3,118

Best Amethyst Earrings 11. Most Affordable Amethyst Earrings: Sterling Silver Sky Flower Stud Earrings Amazon Collection

Pretty and popular for women of any age, from teen to senior, these amethyst earrings are a perfectly affordable gift to give a February birthday girl any time of the year. Since they’re so amazingly affordable, they’re a great “just because” kind of gift that will be enjoyed for years to come. Purple amethyst stones add a splash of lovely color to the delicate open flower design. These stud earrings are crafted in polished sterling silver and have a light and airy look that’s both feminine and fun. If you want to make this amethyst jewelry gift an even bigger treat, add the matching Amethyst Flower Pendant Necklace as well. At under twenty bucks, this necklace features a six stone flower inside the artful open petal design, and includes a pretty sterling silver rolo chain to go with it. Another lighthearted look that’s perfect for spring and summer wear are the Sterling Silver Amethyst Butterfly Stud Earrings, and they also have a Butterfly Necklace to match. Simple amethyst solitaire studs can create a pretty purple presence, and they are less than fifteen bucks as well.

Price: $11.40

12. Sterling Silver Amethyst & White Topaz Dangle Earrings

Amazon Collection

If you’re looking for some gorgeous amethyst jewelry for your February birthday girl, these drop earrings definitely fit the bill. These beauties feature 3.28 carats of the February birthstone, in sparkly cushion cut dangles. The sterling silver hoops they hang from are studded with stunning white topaz rounds that could easily double as diamonds. These elegant earrings are an amazing buy a just a tiny bit over forty dollars. If you’re looking for a similar style, but you want to instead buy gold earrings that combine diamonds with an amethyst drop, the 14K White Gold Ladies Dangling Drop Earrings are absolutely beautiful, although the stones are slightly smaller. Another beautiful option might be the ICE CARATS 14k Yellow Gold Purple Amethyst Drop Dangle Earrings, which feature an amethyst studded chain finished with a large amethyst briolette. These beauties hang more than two inches in length and look great with an up do. For a similarly impressive look in more affordable sterling silver, the ICE CARATS Sterling Silver Amethyst Chandelier Earrings deliver the style at under $60.

Price: $37.20

13. 18k Gold Plated Two-Tone Created White Opal & African Amethyst Dangle Earrings

Amazon Collection

You just never know what might happen when you combine stones of faithful love, with a stone of true luck. The possibilities are almost limitless, because if you’re buying a gift for your lady love, these earrings will be even more meaningful if you share with her the gem theory behind the stones. At just $68, these dangle earrings feature comfy French wire hooks. The dangle delivers a gorgeous lab created opal, filled with brilliant fire and colors. Encircling the opal is a ring of sterling silver topped by a tiny diamond, and finally, it’s all surrounded by more than a dozen beautiful purple round cut amethyst stones. These earrings are perfect for an evening out, but would look equally at home with business and casual wear. One thing we think she’ll be impressed by is how beautiful the craftsmanship is, even on the back side. If you want to give her an extra-special surprise, get her the earrings for her birthday, and get the 10k White Gold Natural Opal & Amethyst Women’s Trilogy Ring for your anniversary, Valentine’s Day or as a Christmas gift. If she’s not a yellow gold wearer, the Simulated Opal & Natural Purple Amethyst 14K White Gold Earrings are lovely, with their large opal cabochons topped by sparkling bezel set round amethysts.

Price: $68

14. 14k Solid Gold Dangle Earrings with Amethysts, Peridots & Pearls

Galaxy Gold

If you’re looking for some eye catching amethyst earrings for yourself or any lady on your list, these beautiful stud earrings have a wow factor we can’t stop looking at. First, the bold gemstone colors combined with a creamy white freshwater pearl dangle are just downright gorgeous. But maybe it’s the weighty size of the gems that also impress. Each earring features a 2.5 carat pear cut deep purple amethyst, set off by a brilliant green 1.8 carat marquise cut peridot. The dangling teardrop shaped pearls weigh in at 4 carats each, bringing the total carat weight of the gems to a whopping 16.60 carats. These stunning stones are set in shimmering 14k yellow gold, with a gold stud back. Another amethyst and pearl earring set features a brilliant purple gemstone cluster holding a perfect round pearl stud. For a totally different take on the pearl and amethyst combination, the 14k Solid Gold Stud Earrings with Diamonds, Amethysts and Black Pearls feature huge amethyst briolette drops topped by a shimmering diamond and black pearl.

Price: $283.38

15. White Gold Plated Natural Amethyst Modern Style Hook Earrings

Silvershake

It’s as if liquid silver were poured out especially to adorn the ear in these ultra-modernistic amethyst earrings. Polished to the highest shine, the dangle from Euro-wire backs, and feature 1.34 carats of natural purple amethyst in a sparkly pear cut. At 1.5 inches long, they’ll easily catch the light and everyone’s attention. These pretty February birthstone earrings are reasonably priced at under $30, so they’d make great gifts for women of every age who like to look super-hip, but still love the glitter of gemstones. If you’re looking for a more Bohemian style set of earrings, we think you’ll love the green and purple amethyst dangles set in sterling silver. If you’re specifically looking for artisan created amethyst earrings, NOVICA features many styles created by craftspeople from around the world. NOVICA works in concert with National Geographic to bring their beautiful works of art to the market.

Price: $29.59

Best Amethyst Bracelets 16. Satya Jewelry “Chakra” Amethyst Stretch Bracelet Satya Jewelry

For that special woman in your life, why not get a beautiful piece of February birthstone jewelry that calms the mind, soothes the soul and assists in her spiritual journey? This beautiful stretch bracelet features sparkly faceted deep purple amethyst beads, along with a gold crown chakra charm. This amethyst bracelet is created to deliver healing energy, humility and enlightenment to the wearer. The comfy stretchy band means it will fit any wrist perfectly, and it’s awesome to stack with other healing bead bracelets like the gorgeous Carnelian Sacral Chakra Bracelet and the vivid Green Onyx Heart Chakra Bacelet. The Satya Jewelry Lotus Petal Amethyst Pendant Necklace is another beautiful option that inspires peace, prosperity and new beginnings. It would layer beautifully with the Satya Jewelry Amethyst Gold Pendant 30-Inch Chain Necklace or the Satya Jewelry Amethyst Gold Mala Tassel Strand Necklace.

Price: $59

17. Carolyn Pollack Sterling Silver, Abalone, Amethyst & Peridot Dragonfly Cuff Bracelet

Carolyn Pollack

Why not get a piece of amethyst jewelry that’s completely unexpected and unique? This gorgeous art deco styule cuff bracelet from the Carolyn Pollack Wings Collection, gives off an iridescent shimmer radiates with each turn of your wrist. Wings of colorful abalone shell doublets lend light and life to the colorful dragonfly, which sports a brilliant green peridot head, and deep purple amethyst gemstones create the body and captivating, moving tail. The dragonfly sits delicately atop a sculptural sterling silver hinged cuff bracelet, that is truly a work of art with exquisite botanically inspired detailing. You can also get this amazing Carolyn Pollack dragonfly design in a fantastic ring, or a lariat style pearl necklace that features beautiful amethyst briolette tassels at the ends. Designer Elaine Coyne has her own artistic take on the dragonfly cuff, created in verdegris copper that features amethyst and garnet cabochons. It’s a less expensive possibility when you’re looking for handcrafted amethyst jewelry. The Carolyn Pollack Sterling Silver Floral Pastel Cuff Bracelet features huge cabochon amethyst stones, along with multi-colored chalcedony and prehnite stones as well. It’s a perfect choice for spring.

Price: $358

18. Sterling Silver Oval-Cut Amethyst Tennis Bracelet

Amazon Collection

Nothing makes a statement like a beautiful tennis bracelet, and this gorgeous piece features 9.4 carats of beautiful oval cut amethysts, set in sterling silver. At under $80, this perfectly crafted amethyst bracelet would make an awesome birthday, Valentine’s Day or anniversary gift for a special lady. The deep color of the stones pairs perfectly with Pantone’s color of 2018 – ultra violet. For a different take on the tennis bracelet look, the Ice Gems Sterling Silver African Amethyst & Amethyst Bracelet features double rows of stones from deep purple to light purple in a unique angled setting. If you’re looking for pure gem weight, you’ll get 29 carats in the chunkier Ice Gems Sterling Silver and Amethyst bracelet that features extra large stones for impressive impact, and the 12.50 Carat Princess Cut Amethyst Tennis Bracelet is sure to win her heart. If you’re looking for something in gold, Ice Carats spices up the look in the 14k Yellow Gold Amethyst & Diamond Tennis Bracelet. For a really cool vintage looking tennis bracelet, the 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Oval Twisted Amethyst Tennis Bracelet is a beauty.

Price: $78.33

19. Best Buy: Modern Open Chain Tassel Closure Amethyst Bangle Bracelet

Amazon Collection

This pretty bangle bracelet is a totally different take on amethyst jewelry, using a whopping 7.45 carat chunk of rough cut amethyst as the focal point. The natural stone features all the interesting inclusions that make each piece unique, and it’s bezel set into a shimmery gold-tone bangle with a unique tassel closure. Uber-hip, this bracelet is perfect for the woman who likes her jewelry bold and different. The Purple and Green Amethyst Link Bracelet also delivers a unique look with 13 carats of bezel set, checkerboard cut stones. Another chunky amethyst bracelet features smooth, round natural stone beads accented by an impressively sized irregular amethyst chunk that looks super cool on the wrist.

Price: $26.15

20. NOVICA Amethyst, Sterling Silver & 18k Gold Bedugul Temple Bracelet

NOVICA

We can’t help but be intrigued with NOVICA jewelry, because working in association with National Geographic, NOVICA brings the works of talented artisan designers from around the world to the marketplace. This gorgeous amethyst bracelet is a perfect example. Created by Wayan Neri, this bracelet features three faceted amethysts, each one full carat in size. They grace an ornate pendant with traditional Balinese styling, that acts as the focal point for a thick sterling silver braid. The 18k gold detailing accentuates this lovely handcrafted bracelet, that’s literally one of a kind. The NOVICA Royal Purple Amethyst Bracelet was created by a different artisan from West Bengal, and features 36.7 carats of faceted and cabochon stones. The Novica Blissful Glow Amethyst Bracelet is a super contemporary cuff with a touch of old world styling, while the Amethyst Sterling Silver Rope Cuff Bracelet features sparkling gem studded ends and traditional Balinese motifs.

Price: $149.99

