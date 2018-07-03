Peridot jewelry is the perfect gift idea for all of your August birthday girls. Amazingly, this brilliant gem is one of the few stones that comes in only one color – green, in various shades of course. One of our favorite things about peridot is that you can get impressive carat sizes for such reasonable prices. And because it’s such an affordable gemstone, you’ll find it’s often set in sterling silver, again making it even more of a bargain.

This grassy green stone is said to inspire happiness within, and delight at the nature of one’s life. We think every woman born in August delivers a special jewelry gift with those spiritual properties, don’t you? Check out the Best Peridot Jewelry : 20 Best August Birthstone Gifts. While there are definitely some splurge worthy pieces on our list, you’ll find many beautiful peridot jewelry pieces well under $50.

Perhaps you should pick one for yourself, while you’re shopping.

Best Peridot Necklaces 1. NOVICA Peridot & Dyed Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace

Strand necklaces are the perfect blend of elegance and airiness. Light and pretty with both informal and professional wear, this lovely peridot necklace combines dyed freshwater pearls, and chunks of deep green peridot into ten cascading strands of graduated lengths.

Wear it twisted for a more solid look, or shake it out for that lightweight summery look. At 20 inches long, this necklace also has a two inch adjustable extender at the sturdy lobster claw clasp. Handmade by jewelry artist Nareerat Tansuwansophon of Thailand, this one of a kind piece is an affordable gift option for any August birthday girl.

We also think your gift recipient will appreciate the mission of NOVICA, which is to bring small artisans from around the globe in touch with socially conscious consumers. Total bonus. Since this necklace is so affordable, you might also want to get some lovely matching earrings or a bracelet that complements the ensemble.

Price: $36.99

2. 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Peridot & Diamond Filigree Mandala Pendant Necklace

This August birthstone piece is one of our favorites for its unique look and style. The sterling silver mandala pendant plated with brilliant 18k gold. It’s highlighted by eight grassy green, marquise cut peridot, accented with tiny diamonds. The perfect pendant is framed and centered with a lovely and delicate filigree circle.

The pendant hangs from a sturdy 18 inch box chain with a spring ring clasp. Another gold plated filigree peridot necklace features a more Victorian look with a circle of diamond accents, and a mixed metal look of sterling and yellow gold plating. At just $32.36, it’s another great buy for a quality birthstone piece.

Price: $37.33

3. 14K Yellow Gold Plated 3.61 Carat White Topaz & Peridot Necklace

This stunning peridot necklace will make a big impression on anyone who catches the sparkle and shine of its whopping 3.61 carats of glittering marquise cut stones. Highlighted by .18 carats of natural white topaz, this August birthstone jewelry piece is quite substantial in appearance.

This peridot pendant hangs from a delicate gold plated sterling silver link chain with a spring ring clasp. Another plus is that this pretty necklace is even more impressive in person than it is in the photos. At less than fifty bucks, it’s a beautiful gift idea for any woman who loves green.

If you’re on a tight budget, the Sterling Silver Peridot Flower Pendant necklace delivers 2.61 carats of natural green peridot for under thirty bucks.

Price: $45.03

4. PEORA Vivid Color Sterling Silver & Radiant Cut Peridot Pendant

While peridot looks gorgeous with every metal color, and mixes beautifully with other stones, this statement peridot necklace is a total stunner. The chunky sterling silver pendant features an on trend style, with a squarish oval that holds a brilliantly green radiant cut peridot.

The 1.5 carat feature stone is bezel set, and the large surround of highly polished silver makes this a standout jewelry piece for anyone who’s particularly fashion forward. The radiant cut stone features more facets than some standard cuts, meaning even more sparkle and shine.

Another really unique look from PEORA is the radiant checkerboard cut 1.50 carat peridot pendant that features two curved silver side pieces hold the focal stone, each pierced with a beautiful pattern for added interest. It’s equally affordable.

Price: $39.99

5. 14k Yellow Gold Bezel-Set Round Peridot Drop Necklace

The Y-necklace design is super popular, and this peridot drop necklace captures that design, adding two bezel set stones – one at the nape of the neck and a second that hangs further down the chest. With 1.6 carats of bottle green stones, connected by a 14k gold cable chain, this pretty piece is the perfect option for someone who loves delicate jewelry.

While this necklace is on the more spendy side, keep in mind that it’s 14k gold. If you’re looking for a more affordable, but similar style, this goldtone Green Chalcedony and Peridot Y-necklace from Amazon Handmade is a beautiful option at less than $50. Here’s to August birthdays.

Price: $419

Best Peridot Bracelets 6. Sterling Silver & Peridot Tennis Bracelet

Have you been shopping for an August birthstone gift, without breaking the bank? This gorgeous peridot tennis bracelet delivers all the bling without a lot of buck. A whopping 12.0 carats of oval cut natural green peridot are prong set into this seven inch tennis bracelet that would wow any woman.

The 31 stones are secured by a box with tongue clasp that features safety clips on each side. The elegant and simple design makes it worthy for everyday wear as much as special occasions. Another bargain, with an especially fun design is the Sterling Silver, Peridot and Diamond Lariat Bracelet, that can adjust to fit many wrist sizes.

Your August birthday girl might also love the PEORA Princess Cut Peridot Tennis Bracelet that features 16 carats of channel set stones that delivers a real wow.

Price: $54.99

7. Sterling Silver Leaf Design Peridot Bracelet

Peridot captures the feeling of nature, with it’s beautiful fresh green color. This bracelet embodies that same spirit, winding around the wrist in a gorgeous natural design of peridot embellished leaves. With a hefty 10.56 carats of natural pear, round and oval cut stones, this bracelet looks a lot more expensive than it is.

It adjusts to wrist sizes from 6.5 inches to 7.5 inches, with a sturdy lobster claw clasp and loop chain extender. Another nature based design, the Natural Peridot, Amethyst & Blue Topaz Sterling Silver Leaf Bracelet features 8.48 carats of gorgeous round and marquise cut natural gemstones in sterling silver bezel settings. It’s a beauty.

Price: $95.19

8. Chuvora Handmade Silver-Plated Peridot Beaded Tree of Life Cuff Bracelet

If your August birthday lady happens to be the matriarch of your family, or if you simply want to celebrate her as such, there’s no better symbolic choice than this Tree of Life cuff bracelet. Impeccably handmade of silver plated wire, this cuff features dozens of natural peridot nuggets as the leaves of the tree.

The Tree of Life is a symbol revered for both the legacy of the past and the potential of the future. This bracelet is a fitting homage for just that. You can also get her the matching Tree of Life earrings and pendant, and still come in at less than $100 for all three pieces.

Price: $24.95

9. Jewels By Lux Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Peridot Bangle Bracelet

Women love bangle bracelets, especially dainty ones like this that can be stacked with other bracelets to create a luxe look. This pretty sterling silver and peridot bracelet features a snakeskin design, centered by a 14k gold bezel that captures a 1.0 carat round peridot stone.

The bracelet features both highly polished silver with areas of antiquing that gives it a timeless look. The mixed metal design means she could pair this with other silver or gold bracelets for a fun, stacked look.

Price: $141.98

10. Ross-Simons Peridot & Two-Tone Sterling Silver Frog Cuff Bracelet

Weighty and impressive, this Bali-style bracelet from Ross-Simons features so many interesting elements to catch her eye. The artful swirl and dot designs on either end of the polished and oxidized sterling silver cuff feature two friendly frogs, each adorned with polished 18kt yellow gold over sterling silver accents.

The ends of this cuff bracelet are the show stoppers – each featuring 1.5 carat oval peridot stones in designed bezel settings. This peridot bracelet would look beautiful layered with the Ross-Simons Sterling Silver Byzantine Bracelet, and both come with lovely presentation boxes, perfect for gift giving.

Price: $265

Best Peridot Rings 11. Sterling Silver Peridot & White Topaz Oval Halo Ring

This gorgeous peridot ring is a fitting celebration of an August birthday, or any other special day, frankly. It’s a stunning presentation of glitter and glamour, with a 1.20 carat oval peridot center stone, in the popular halo setting of 0.30 carats of natural white topaz. The shocker here, is you’ll feel no sticker shock when you buy it.

Now if you really want to splurge on August birthstone jewelry, you can get a similar ring in 14k white gold, with a diamond halo and a 3.02 carat peridot as the centerpiece. Of course it’s more like $1,000, so the choice is up to you. We think any lady would feel loved receiving either one.

Price: $22.99

12. 14K Yellow Gold Green Peridot Ring

This stunning peridot ring is all about that huge 3.0 carat oval center stone. Flanked on each side by two tiny offset round peridot stones, this shimmery 14k gold ring features highly polished tiny four petal gold flowers that hold them. The openwork shank is especially appealing from both the top and sides, adding extra detail to an already lovely birthstone ring.

Get a 1.92 carat round peridot, in a simple solitaire setting of 10k white gold at just $179.99, or for a more tiny ring look, the 0.18 round peridot solitaire in 10k gold is a bargain at just $89.99. In any case, these rings are all about simplicity and the peridot focal stone.

Price: $329.99

13. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Peridot Ring

Big, bold and beautiful, this heavy sterling silver statement ring has so many interesting design elements. With two rows of antiqued silver beading around the outside of the band, to the hammered silver center, this piece is nothing but impressive.

An 8.0 carat square cushion cut peridot shimmers in a polished silver bezel as the focal point, but it’s highlighted on each side by brilliant 14k yellow gold beaded clusters. The back of the ring features a graduated band that is smooth polished silver, so despite it’s large top, it’s still comfortable to wear, without feeling bulky.

Price: $129.99

14. 14k Rose Gold Peridot Solitaire Dome Ring

As the popularity of rose gold continues to skyrocket, this lovely peridot solitaire ring is a lovely August birthstone gift option. Set in a highly polished bezel, the round center stone has a unique dome shape with a square-faceted checkerboard finish. At just under $200, this pretty ring will be her favorite for everyday wear.

Another elegant option in rose gold is the Dainty 10k Rose Gold Solitaire Peridot and White Topaz Ring, which features this year’s trendiest design element, a horizontally set center stone, flanked by two sparkly white topaz that could easily pass for diamonds. At just $69.99, it’s the perfect promise ring, as well as a fitting birthday gift.

Price: $199.99

15. LeVian Peridot & Chocolate Diamonds Cocktail Ring

Sweeping and swirling bands of chocolate and vanilla diamonds are the hallmark of a LeVian ring. This stunning cocktail ring features a gorgeous 1.70 carat oval cut kiwi green peridot as the topping on this delicious sundae of stones and polished 14k yellow gold.

While this is definitely a splurge-worthy gift for any August birthday girl, its unique look and design will make her swoon. This ring is a size 7.5 but can be resized if needed.

She also likely love the art deco styling of this LeVian chocolate and white diamond cocktail ring, with a dazzling 1.5 carat square peridot center stone, and it’s under $1,000.

Price: $1,499.99

Best Peridot Earrings 16. 14K Yellow Gold Bezel Set Peridot Earrings

When you can get any 14k gold earrings for under $65, it’s a total find. But when you add 2.04 carats of gloriously green peridot stones at that price, it’s downright amazing. These beautiful peridot earrings each feature two graduated stones, beautifully set in highly polished gold bezels.

Hanging from comfy French wires, they are light enough to wear for hours, but have enough dramatic presence to catch attention too. For a little more sparkle and shine, check out the 14k Yellow Gold & White Topaz drop earrings, that also feature that classic bezel setting, but with small round topaz, and larger oval peridot, for a total carat weight of 2.94.

If your lady prefers stud earrings, these 14k gold bezel set peridot studs feature 3.0 carats of peridot, plus they’re a classic look.

Price: $64.99

17. Sterling Silver Bali Filigree Peridot Chandelier Earrings

These gorgeous peridot earrings display a fair share of Bohemian chic. The pear cut bottle green natural peridot stones are bezel set, and dangle inside a sterling silver filigree setting that has a beaded top and loopy flower designed bottom. With both pieces set to create motion, these Bali style earrings will get lots of attention.

At nearly 1.6 inches in length, not including the French wire earring hooks, these are an especially great August birthstone jewelry gift, for younger women, and old hippies like me. Another set of peridot dangles from CHUVORA, the Sterling Silver Spiritual Bali Filigree earrings also feature pear cut stones, but a bit more petite size.

Price: $32.05

18. Oval Peridot Earrings in Sterling Silver

These gorgeous peridot earrings let highly polished bands of swirling sterling silver take center stage. These stud earrings feature two weighty sterling silver bands intertwined leading to the stud earring back, but to give them extra movement and shine, they have 1.50 carats of shiny green peridot ovals, one each dangling from the artsy silver drop.

These earrings are finished with Rhodium, to give them tarnish free wear for years to come. We’re pretty sure your August birthday lady would also love the Genuine Trillion Cut Peridot in Sterling Silver Earrings, that have a single strand of curvy silver, with gorgeous trillion cut peridot at the ends. At less than twenty five bucks, they’re super showy.

Price: $24.99

19. Dangling Sterling Silver Wire Wrapped Peridot Briolette Earrings

There’s no doubt about it. A peridot jewelry selection from one of Amazon’s Handmade collection guarantees your August birthday lady will get something totally unique, that’s one of a kind. In these pretty dangle earrings, a dainty trio of various shapes of peridot hang from cascading lengths of silver chain.

These showy earrings feature finely faceted peridot that offer up tons of shimmer and shine. They hang 2.1 inches from the top of the ear wire, so they’ll catch lots of light whenever she turns her head. While these may appear somewhat simple, if you’ve never tried to wire wrap a tiny stone, it’s a challenging business, so she’ll appreciate the careful craftsmanship found in these.

Mix round purple amethyst beads with a beautiful wire wrapped peridot briolette and you’ll get some stunning dangle earrings as well.

Price: $45.95

20. 14k Solid Gold Chandelier Earrings with Natural Peridots

What do you get when you combine the comfort and sensibility of small classic hoop earrings with the dangling brilliance of 9.02 carats of deep green natural peridot? These exceptional earrings, of course. Each earring features seven round cut peridot stones, prong set and stationed along delicate 14k gold double chains.

One larger stone sits atop the six medium stones, giving these chandelier earrings lots of movement, along with impressive length of three inches, top to bottom. The small snuggy hoops are hinged to create a secure fitting earring that your giftee can feel confident about wearing.

Price: $940.86

