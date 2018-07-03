Peridot jewelry is the perfect gift idea for all of your August birthday girls. Amazingly, this brilliant gem is one of the few stones that comes in only one color – green, in various shades of course. One of our favorite things about peridot is that you can get impressive carat sizes for such reasonable prices. And because it’s such an affordable gemstone, you’ll find it’s often set in sterling silver, again making it even more of a bargain.
This grassy green stone is said to inspire happiness within, and delight at the nature of one’s life. We think every woman born in August delivers a special jewelry gift with those spiritual properties, don’t you? Check out the Best Peridot Jewelry : 20 Best August Birthstone Gifts. While there are definitely some splurge worthy pieces on our list, you’ll find many beautiful peridot jewelry pieces well under $50.
Perhaps you should pick one for yourself, while you’re shopping.
Best Peridot Necklaces
1. NOVICA Peridot & Dyed Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace
Strand necklaces are the perfect blend of elegance and airiness. Light and pretty with both informal and professional wear, this lovely peridot necklace combines dyed freshwater pearls, and chunks of deep green peridot into ten cascading strands of graduated lengths.
Wear it twisted for a more solid look, or shake it out for that lightweight summery look. At 20 inches long, this necklace also has a two inch adjustable extender at the sturdy lobster claw clasp. Handmade by jewelry artist Nareerat Tansuwansophon of Thailand, this one of a kind piece is an affordable gift option for any August birthday girl.
We also think your gift recipient will appreciate the mission of NOVICA, which is to bring small artisans from around the globe in touch with socially conscious consumers. Total bonus. Since this necklace is so affordable, you might also want to get some lovely matching earrings or a bracelet that complements the ensemble.
Price: $36.99
Buy the NOVICA Peridot & Dyed Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace here.
2. 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Peridot & Diamond Filigree Mandala Pendant Necklace
This August birthstone piece is one of our favorites for its unique look and style. The sterling silver mandala pendant plated with brilliant 18k gold. It’s highlighted by eight grassy green, marquise cut peridot, accented with tiny diamonds. The perfect pendant is framed and centered with a lovely and delicate filigree circle.
The pendant hangs from a sturdy 18 inch box chain with a spring ring clasp. Another gold plated filigree peridot necklace features a more Victorian look with a circle of diamond accents, and a mixed metal look of sterling and yellow gold plating. At just $32.36, it’s another great buy for a quality birthstone piece.
Price: $37.33
Buy the 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Peridot & Diamond Filigree Mandala Pendant Necklace here.
3. 14K Yellow Gold Plated 3.61 Carat White Topaz & Peridot Necklace
This stunning peridot necklace will make a big impression on anyone who catches the sparkle and shine of its whopping 3.61 carats of glittering marquise cut stones. Highlighted by .18 carats of natural white topaz, this August birthstone jewelry piece is quite substantial in appearance.
This peridot pendant hangs from a delicate gold plated sterling silver link chain with a spring ring clasp. Another plus is that this pretty necklace is even more impressive in person than it is in the photos. At less than fifty bucks, it’s a beautiful gift idea for any woman who loves green.
If you’re on a tight budget, the Sterling Silver Peridot Flower Pendant necklace delivers 2.61 carats of natural green peridot for under thirty bucks.
Price: $45.03
Buy the 14K Yellow Gold Plated 3.61 Carat White Topaz & Peridot Necklace here.
4. PEORA Vivid Color Sterling Silver & Radiant Cut Peridot Pendant
While peridot looks gorgeous with every metal color, and mixes beautifully with other stones, this statement peridot necklace is a total stunner. The chunky sterling silver pendant features an on trend style, with a squarish oval that holds a brilliantly green radiant cut peridot.
The 1.5 carat feature stone is bezel set, and the large surround of highly polished silver makes this a standout jewelry piece for anyone who’s particularly fashion forward. The radiant cut stone features more facets than some standard cuts, meaning even more sparkle and shine.
Another really unique look from PEORA is the radiant checkerboard cut 1.50 carat peridot pendant that features two curved silver side pieces hold the focal stone, each pierced with a beautiful pattern for added interest. It’s equally affordable.
Price: $39.99
Buy the PEORA Vivid Color Sterling Silver & Radiant Cut Peridot Pendant here.
5. 14k Yellow Gold Bezel-Set Round Peridot Drop Necklace
The Y-necklace design is super popular, and this peridot drop necklace captures that design, adding two bezel set stones – one at the nape of the neck and a second that hangs further down the chest. With 1.6 carats of bottle green stones, connected by a 14k gold cable chain, this pretty piece is the perfect option for someone who loves delicate jewelry.
While this necklace is on the more spendy side, keep in mind that it’s 14k gold. If you’re looking for a more affordable, but similar style, this goldtone Green Chalcedony and Peridot Y-necklace from Amazon Handmade is a beautiful option at less than $50. Here’s to August birthdays.
Price: $419
Buy the 14k Yellow Gold Bezel-Set Round Peridot Drop Necklace here.
Best Peridot Bracelets
6. Sterling Silver & Peridot Tennis Bracelet
Have you been shopping for an August birthstone gift, without breaking the bank? This gorgeous peridot tennis bracelet delivers all the bling without a lot of buck. A whopping 12.0 carats of oval cut natural green peridot are prong set into this seven inch tennis bracelet that would wow any woman.
The 31 stones are secured by a box with tongue clasp that features safety clips on each side. The elegant and simple design makes it worthy for everyday wear as much as special occasions. Another bargain, with an especially fun design is the Sterling Silver, Peridot and Diamond Lariat Bracelet, that can adjust to fit many wrist sizes.
Your August birthday girl might also love the PEORA Princess Cut Peridot Tennis Bracelet that features 16 carats of channel set stones that delivers a real wow.
Price: $54.99
Buy the Sterling Silver & Peridot Tennis Bracelet here.
7. Sterling Silver Leaf Design Peridot Bracelet
Peridot captures the feeling of nature, with it’s beautiful fresh green color. This bracelet embodies that same spirit, winding around the wrist in a gorgeous natural design of peridot embellished leaves. With a hefty 10.56 carats of natural pear, round and oval cut stones, this bracelet looks a lot more expensive than it is.
It adjusts to wrist sizes from 6.5 inches to 7.5 inches, with a sturdy lobster claw clasp and loop chain extender. Another nature based design, the Natural Peridot, Amethyst & Blue Topaz Sterling Silver Leaf Bracelet features 8.48 carats of gorgeous round and marquise cut natural gemstones in sterling silver bezel settings. It’s a beauty.
Price: $95.19
Buy the Sterling Silver Leaf Design Peridot Bracelet here.
8. Chuvora Handmade Silver-Plated Peridot Beaded Tree of Life Cuff Bracelet
If your August birthday lady happens to be the matriarch of your family, or if you simply want to celebrate her as such, there’s no better symbolic choice than this Tree of Life cuff bracelet. Impeccably handmade of silver plated wire, this cuff features dozens of natural peridot nuggets as the leaves of the tree.
The Tree of Life is a symbol revered for both the legacy of the past and the potential of the future. This bracelet is a fitting homage for just that. You can also get her the matching Tree of Life earrings and pendant, and still come in at less than $100 for all three pieces.
Price: $24.95
Buy the Chuvora Handmade Silver-Plated Peridot Beaded Tree of Life Cuff Bracelet here.
9. Jewels By Lux Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Peridot Bangle Bracelet
Women love bangle bracelets, especially dainty ones like this that can be stacked with other bracelets to create a luxe look. This pretty sterling silver and peridot bracelet features a snakeskin design, centered by a 14k gold bezel that captures a 1.0 carat round peridot stone.
The bracelet features both highly polished silver with areas of antiquing that gives it a timeless look. The mixed metal design means she could pair this with other silver or gold bracelets for a fun, stacked look.
Price: $141.98
Buy the Jewels By Lux Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Peridot Bangle Bracelet here.
10. Ross-Simons Peridot & Two-Tone Sterling Silver Frog Cuff Bracelet
Weighty and impressive, this Bali-style bracelet from Ross-Simons features so many interesting elements to catch her eye. The artful swirl and dot designs on either end of the polished and oxidized sterling silver cuff feature two friendly frogs, each adorned with polished 18kt yellow gold over sterling silver accents.
The ends of this cuff bracelet are the show stoppers – each featuring 1.5 carat oval peridot stones in designed bezel settings. This peridot bracelet would look beautiful layered with the Ross-Simons Sterling Silver Byzantine Bracelet, and both come with lovely presentation boxes, perfect for gift giving.
Price: $265
Buy the Ross-Simons Peridot & Two-Tone Sterling Silver Frog Cuff Bracelet here.
Best Peridot Rings
11. Sterling Silver Peridot & White Topaz Oval Halo Ring
This gorgeous peridot ring is a fitting celebration of an August birthday, or any other special day, frankly. It’s a stunning presentation of glitter and glamour, with a 1.20 carat oval peridot center stone, in the popular halo setting of 0.30 carats of natural white topaz. The shocker here, is you’ll feel no sticker shock when you buy it.
Now if you really want to splurge on August birthstone jewelry, you can get a similar ring in 14k white gold, with a diamond halo and a 3.02 carat peridot as the centerpiece. Of course it’s more like $1,000, so the choice is up to you. We think any lady would feel loved receiving either one.
Price: $22.99
Buy the Sterling Silver Peridot & White Topaz Oval Halo Ring here.
12. 14K Yellow Gold Green Peridot Ring
This stunning peridot ring is all about that huge 3.0 carat oval center stone. Flanked on each side by two tiny offset round peridot stones, this shimmery 14k gold ring features highly polished tiny four petal gold flowers that hold them. The openwork shank is especially appealing from both the top and sides, adding extra detail to an already lovely birthstone ring.
Get a 1.92 carat round peridot, in a simple solitaire setting of 10k white gold at just $179.99, or for a more tiny ring look, the 0.18 round peridot solitaire in 10k gold is a bargain at just $89.99. In any case, these rings are all about simplicity and the peridot focal stone.
Price: $329.99
Buy the 14K Yellow Gold Green Peridot Ring here.
13. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Peridot Ring
Big, bold and beautiful, this heavy sterling silver statement ring has so many interesting design elements. With two rows of antiqued silver beading around the outside of the band, to the hammered silver center, this piece is nothing but impressive.
An 8.0 carat square cushion cut peridot shimmers in a polished silver bezel as the focal point, but it’s highlighted on each side by brilliant 14k yellow gold beaded clusters. The back of the ring features a graduated band that is smooth polished silver, so despite it’s large top, it’s still comfortable to wear, without feeling bulky.
Price: $129.99
Buy the Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Peridot Ring here.
14. 14k Rose Gold Peridot Solitaire Dome Ring
As the popularity of rose gold continues to skyrocket, this lovely peridot solitaire ring is a lovely August birthstone gift option. Set in a highly polished bezel, the round center stone has a unique dome shape with a square-faceted checkerboard finish. At just under $200, this pretty ring will be her favorite for everyday wear.
Another elegant option in rose gold is the Dainty 10k Rose Gold Solitaire Peridot and White Topaz Ring, which features this year’s trendiest design element, a horizontally set center stone, flanked by two sparkly white topaz that could easily pass for diamonds. At just $69.99, it’s the perfect promise ring, as well as a fitting birthday gift.
Price: $199.99
Buy the 14k Rose Gold Peridot Solitaire Dome Ring here.
15. LeVian Peridot & Chocolate Diamonds Cocktail Ring
Sweeping and swirling bands of chocolate and vanilla diamonds are the hallmark of a LeVian ring. This stunning cocktail ring features a gorgeous 1.70 carat oval cut kiwi green peridot as the topping on this delicious sundae of stones and polished 14k yellow gold.
While this is definitely a splurge-worthy gift for any August birthday girl, its unique look and design will make her swoon. This ring is a size 7.5 but can be resized if needed.
She also likely love the art deco styling of this LeVian chocolate and white diamond cocktail ring, with a dazzling 1.5 carat square peridot center stone, and it’s under $1,000.
Price: $1,499.99
Buy the LeVian Peridot & Chocolate Diamonds Cocktail Ring here.
Best Peridot Earrings
16. 14K Yellow Gold Bezel Set Peridot Earrings
When you can get any 14k gold earrings for under $65, it’s a total find. But when you add 2.04 carats of gloriously green peridot stones at that price, it’s downright amazing. These beautiful peridot earrings each feature two graduated stones, beautifully set in highly polished gold bezels.
Hanging from comfy French wires, they are light enough to wear for hours, but have enough dramatic presence to catch attention too. For a little more sparkle and shine, check out the 14k Yellow Gold & White Topaz drop earrings, that also feature that classic bezel setting, but with small round topaz, and larger oval peridot, for a total carat weight of 2.94.
If your lady prefers stud earrings, these 14k gold bezel set peridot studs feature 3.0 carats of peridot, plus they’re a classic look.
Price: $64.99
Buy the 14K Yellow Gold Bezel Set Peridot Earrings here.
17. Sterling Silver Bali Filigree Peridot Chandelier Earrings
These gorgeous peridot earrings display a fair share of Bohemian chic. The pear cut bottle green natural peridot stones are bezel set, and dangle inside a sterling silver filigree setting that has a beaded top and loopy flower designed bottom. With both pieces set to create motion, these Bali style earrings will get lots of attention.
At nearly 1.6 inches in length, not including the French wire earring hooks, these are an especially great August birthstone jewelry gift, for younger women, and old hippies like me. Another set of peridot dangles from CHUVORA, the Sterling Silver Spiritual Bali Filigree earrings also feature pear cut stones, but a bit more petite size.
Price: $32.05
Buy the Sterling Silver Bali Filigree Peridot Chandelier Earrings here.
18. Oval Peridot Earrings in Sterling Silver
These gorgeous peridot earrings let highly polished bands of swirling sterling silver take center stage. These stud earrings feature two weighty sterling silver bands intertwined leading to the stud earring back, but to give them extra movement and shine, they have 1.50 carats of shiny green peridot ovals, one each dangling from the artsy silver drop.
These earrings are finished with Rhodium, to give them tarnish free wear for years to come. We’re pretty sure your August birthday lady would also love the Genuine Trillion Cut Peridot in Sterling Silver Earrings, that have a single strand of curvy silver, with gorgeous trillion cut peridot at the ends. At less than twenty five bucks, they’re super showy.
Price: $24.99
Buy the Oval Peridot Earrings in Sterling Silver here.
19. Dangling Sterling Silver Wire Wrapped Peridot Briolette Earrings
There’s no doubt about it. A peridot jewelry selection from one of Amazon’s Handmade collection guarantees your August birthday lady will get something totally unique, that’s one of a kind. In these pretty dangle earrings, a dainty trio of various shapes of peridot hang from cascading lengths of silver chain.
These showy earrings feature finely faceted peridot that offer up tons of shimmer and shine. They hang 2.1 inches from the top of the ear wire, so they’ll catch lots of light whenever she turns her head. While these may appear somewhat simple, if you’ve never tried to wire wrap a tiny stone, it’s a challenging business, so she’ll appreciate the careful craftsmanship found in these.
Mix round purple amethyst beads with a beautiful wire wrapped peridot briolette and you’ll get some stunning dangle earrings as well.
Price: $45.95
Buy the Dangling Sterling Silver Wire Wrapped Peridot Briolette Earrings here.
20. 14k Solid Gold Chandelier Earrings with Natural Peridots
What do you get when you combine the comfort and sensibility of small classic hoop earrings with the dangling brilliance of 9.02 carats of deep green natural peridot? These exceptional earrings, of course. Each earring features seven round cut peridot stones, prong set and stationed along delicate 14k gold double chains.
One larger stone sits atop the six medium stones, giving these chandelier earrings lots of movement, along with impressive length of three inches, top to bottom. The small snuggy hoops are hinged to create a secure fitting earring that your giftee can feel confident about wearing.
Price: $940.86
Buy the 14k Solid Gold Chandelier Earrings with Natural Peridots here.
Our Unbiased Reviews
-
Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage DevicePros:
Cons:
- Great for cleansing your whole body
- Targets multiple signs of aging to improve skin firmness
- It is waterproof and rechargeable
- Replacement heads are very expensive
- Brush heads can be a bit difficult to change
- The most expensive of all those reviewed
Clarisonic has been the go to brand for facial cleansing for a few years now, so it’s good to see that they’re still evolving and improving their products. The Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device tackles two key skin issues – cleansing and lifting.
This nifty device can elevate your cleansing and beauty routine, getting your face shiny clean and targeting 15 different signs of aging. Talk about a multi-tasker. Start by using the Revitalizing Cleanse Brush Head and your favorite facial cleanser to deeply clean skin and pores.
If you’re in the shower and want to scrub away the day, the Turbo Body Cleansing Brush Head delivers the goods. Once you’re clean and dry, switch to the massaging head that delivers 27,000 micro-firming massages per use.
With consistent use, this little wonder tool helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves face and neck sagging, overall skin firmness and helps to boost the absorption of your favorite moisturizers and serums. Who needs a trip to the spa when you’ve got a tool that delivers all this?
If money is no object, and you want a full skin care system, this full body cleansing combo is a winner. It delivers, by a distance, the most robust facial cleansing and massaging power, along with easy rechargeability. If you’re not up to spending the big bucks, the Clairisonic Mia 2 is a terrific option, and offers many brush heads for different skin types.
Find more Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device information and reviews here.
-
Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Very high quality
- Extremely long lasting
- Two speeds with 60 second timer
- Leaves skin smooth and soft
- Among the more expensive
- May be too harsh for sensitive skin
- Replacement heads are expensive
- Can over-exfoliate skin
Clarisonic’s patented micro-massage motion works with your skin’s natural elasticity to gently remove the impurities traditional cleansing methods leave behind. The Mia 2 cleanses six times better than with your hands alone. With a convenient timer, you’ll get optimal cleaning in just 60 seconds. Your skin will feel softer, smoother and more beautiful.
Clarisonic’s deep cleansing system has an added bonus. Thorough cleansing and exfoliation prepares skin for better absorption of creams, serums and moisturizers. Unlike many systems, the Mia 2 is gentle enough to use up to two times a day. Clarisonic recommends replacing brush heads every three months. They also offer replacement heads specifically for sensitive skin.
Clarisonic is considered the gold standard in facial cleansing brushes, and they continue to perform well, according to consumers. If you want a robust cleaning experience, this is a great choice for you. If, on the other hand, you simply want better cleansing than you get with your hands, there are many cleansing brushes on this list that cost far less, and still do a respectable job of giving you a cleaner, clearer complexion.
Buy the Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing System here.
-
Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Effective, non-abrasive cleansing
- Waterproof
- Many specialty brush head options
- Easily cleans hard to reach areas in the T-zone
- Charging stand seems flimsy for such an expensive cleansing brush
- Somewhat awkward design
- May be too gentle for deep exfoliation
- Replacement brushes are really spendy
Philips PureRadiance is the only cleansing system that has unique sonic technology with advanced dual motion. It is as gentle as washing your face with your hands, yet it is ten times more effective at removing dirt and makeup. The gentle deep cleansing makes for healthier looking skin.
The unique sonic technology improves micro-circulation and stimulates blood flow, resulting in a more radiant complexion. Because of its deep cleansing action, your favorite creams and moisturizers will more effectively absorb into your skin. Better yet, Philips has a super gentle cleansing brush specifically for sensitive skin.
This Phillips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System is an especially good choice if you have sensitive, or even extra-sensitive skin because of it’s choices of ultra-soft brush heads. If you need a more robust facial cleansing brush for regular skin, you might want to consider the slightly less expensive LumaRX facial cleansing brush.
Find more Philips Pure Radiance information and reviews here.
-
Michael Todd Soniclear Elite Antimicrobial Facial Skin Cleansing Brush SystemPros:
Cons:
- Anti-microbial brushes protect against bacterial contamination
- Awesome colors and designs
- Effective at leaving skin smooth and radiant
- Three speed options, with a timer
- Anti-microbial brushes protect against bacterial contamination
- Awesome colors and designs
- Effective at leaving skin smooth and radiant
- Three speed options, with a timer
You might just want to buy the Soniclear Elite for its ultra-fun colors and designs, but the truth is, cleaner skin starts with a cleaner brush. Powerful, yet gentle enough even for sensitive skin, the Soniclear micro-massages away dirt and impurities and then protects itself, and you, from microbial contamination, with built in antimicrobial protection against stain and odor causing bacteria.
Safe, effective and durable antimicrobial technology is built into every brush head. Soniclear uses a patent-pending sonic-wave powered technology to micro-massage away dirt and other impurities and gently exfoliate at brush speeds in excess of 300 times per second.
Slower spinning rotary cleansing brushes without sonic technology can pull or tug the skin causing redness or irritation. With just minutes of use per day, your skin can be healthier, clearer and brighter looking with smoother texture and more refined pores. If you want to take your clean routine on the road, Soniclear also offers the Soniclear Petite.
Sometimes form is even more important than function, although the Michael Todd Soniclear delivers on both counts. While it’s among the more expensive choices, it offers cool colors and designs, which can make keeping it on the bathroom counter a little more decorative, and make you more inclined to faithfully use it. The anti-mircrobial brush heads are definitely a standout. If you have acne prone skin, this is a great choice for you.
Find more Michael Todd Soniclear information and reviews here.
-
DDF Revolve Professional Micro-Polishing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Helpful for acne prone skin
- Dermatologist grade microdemabrasion
- Smooths and polishes
- Deep cleans
- Some reports of limited shelf life
- Similar results to far less expensive facial brushes
- More expensive than many
We’re all looking to achieve professional results without spending the money on a visit to the dermatologist or an expensive spa. The DDF Revolve Professional 500X delivers dermatologist-grade microdermabrasion, along with deep cleansing, to increase your skin’s radiance and improve the look of pores.
It also helps to enhance your skin’s tone and clarity, while leaving it feeling and looking smoother. It even tackles those fine lines and wrinkles. Its deep cleansing power can make a big difference for those with acne prone skin. Because the system comes with DDF’s own special Micro-Derma Crystals, your skin will have a polished glow.
If you’re looking for a facial polisher, more than a facial cleansing brush, the DDF Revolve does a good job at microdermabrasion, the highly effective Micro-Derma Crystals gently and effectively remove dead skin cells to leave your face smooth, soft and looking younger.
If you’ve got more sensitive skin, we’d suggest the silicone facial cleansing brushes that are super gentle on a tender face, or the Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System, which is noted for its gentle cleansing action.
Find more DDF skin care information and reviews here.
-
LumaRx Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin clean and well exfoliated
- Ergonomic design makes it easy on the hand
- Smaller size makes it convenient for travel
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users
- Long, soft bristles may not clean skin as well as others reviewed
- Even the sensitive skin brush may be too much for delicate skin
- Feels a bit flimsy compared to some
The LumaRX facial cleansing brush delivers advanced cleansing to reveal your naturally beautiful skin. This three-speed cleansing brush comes with three individual bristle attachments – one for normal skin, one for sensitive skin and the third for massage, which increases blood flow and the generation of new skin cells.
This elegantly designed brush is easy on the hands, and the long life battery allows for up to 30 uses on a single charge. Plus, it features a built in timer, so you won’t be having to guess whether you’ve used it too little or too much. That ensures you’ll get optimum results and radiant skin.
LumaRx is also well-known for its popular and effective mini and full body laser hair removers.
The ergonomic handle design sets the LumaRX facial cleansing brush apart from many others. The long, narrow neck and smaller brush can easily tackle small, more difficult to get at areas of the face, especially in the troublesome T-zone. It also does a yeoman’s job as an exfoliating brush.
If you’re someone who likes a timer function, the LumaRX offers that feature to keep you from getting overzealous when it comes to your scrubbing.
Find more LumaRx Facial Cleansing Brush information and reviews here.
-
FOREO LUNA Play Plus Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Silicone bristles are more resistant to bacterial growth than nylon
- Dual level touch points target large areas and the tough to clean T-zone
- Cleans well and massages too
- Well rated by users
- Could be a bit larger for better coverage
- Not as exfoliating as regular bristle brushes
- Battery can be a pain to change
So we’re switching it up a bit now to look at a completely different style of facial cleansing brush. This nifty little cleansing brush leaves your skin clean and beautiful. The LUNA Play Plus delivers 8000 T-Sonic pulsations a minute, for cleansing that can brighten and even out your complexion.
It promises to lift away 99.5 percent of dirt, oil and make-up residue. This silicone cleansing brush has a two-zone brush head: thinner touch-points gently cleanse sensitive or normal skin and larger areas like the cheeks, while thicker touch-points on top offer deep, precision cleansing of areas like the T-zone.
The LUNA’s medical grade silicone bristles are 35 times more hygienic than nylon bristles, because silicone is quick-drying, and nonporous, to prevent bacteria build up. This cleansing brush is gentle and suitable for all skin types. It comes in tons of delightful color too.
Because it uses a replaceable AAA battery, you can count on using it for a long time, without worry about charger malfunctions. And, since it’s so portable, it’s perfect to toss in your travel bag and go. If you’re looking for a larger model, the FOREO LUNA 2 features a bigger brush head and comes in specific styles for sensitive skin and combination skin.
This little cleansing brush could be your favorite if you prefer a compact option that you can take anywhere, whether there’s electricity or not. Because this operates on a AAA battery, you don’t have to connect to your computer or a wall outlet to get washing whenever, and wherever, you want. That means even a tiny airplane bathroom has enough space for you to freshen up before landing.
Find more FOREO LUNA Play Plus Facial Cleansing Brush information and reviews here.
-
Proactiv+ Deep Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Soft brushes allow for more frequent use
- Works well on sensitive skin
- More affordable than some
- Two speeds for different cleansing needs
- Brush heads are too large to cleanse small areas around the nose and eyes
- Not reliably water tight
- Brush bristles can seem too soft and flatten easily
- Not as powerful as some
Proactiv is one of the foremost names in skin care, particularly for people who suffer from breakouts. This deluxe cleansing brush was designed specifically for acne-prone skin. It gently cleanses with soft, tapered bristles to sweep away impurities without irritating your skin.
This facial scrub brush offers continuous 360-degree rotation at two different speeds. Proactiv has a full line of cleansers, astringents and moisturizers to help acne-prone skin heal and stay clear.
Could it be the Proactiv brand that has you considering this facial cleansing brush? If your answer is yes, we can certainly see why. It’s affordable and these cleansing brushes are super helpful for those with troubled skin. If you are concerned about bacteria, there are a couple of other options on this list to consider.
The Soniclear by Michael Todd features anti-microbial brushes, and a more vigorous cleansing experience. Additionally, the FOREO LUNA and Solo Mio are both made of silicone, which is antibacterial and could be a gentler choice for irritated skin.
Find more Proactiv+ information and reviews here.
-
SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser & Massager BrushPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users
- Large cleaning surface and angled head for your T-zone
- Rechargeable
- Doesn’t irritate like nylon cleansing brushes can
- Need to recharge makes it less portable than a battery operated brush
- Doesn’t massage as deeply as some others
- Traditional cleansing brushes clean more deeply
- Similar knock-offs are half the price
At the end of the day, you simply want to have fresh, smooth and radiant looking skin, and the Solo Mio silicone cleansing brush claims to make it happen after just two weeks of use.
This facial cleansing brush recommends a two minute daily cleansing routine to remove accumulated dirt, impurities and make up residue. Using the massage side of this device helps to boost blood circulation, which may also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face. Sounds good to me.
This nifty brush’s sonic cleansing technology uses thousands of pulsations per minute to give you a deep and thorough facial cleansing. The FDA grade silicone is easy to rinse and keep clean, so bacteria buildup is minimized, especially important for acne prone skin. It’s waterproof and portable, so you can take it wherever you go. The convenient carrying case also acts as a charging case, and the USB cable for recharging is included with this face brush.
While priced somewhat less than the FOREO Luna Plus Play, the Solo Mio has a much larger cleansing surface which is a bonus for some. If you’re one of those looking for a bigger option, this silicone cleansing brush is a great choice for you. Also the fact that it’s rechargeable is an important feature for those who don’t want to mess with batteries. It has more speeds as well, so if you’re particularly picky about your cleansing regime, that can also be a plus.
Find more SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser & Massager Brush information and reviews here.
-
Laxcare Waterproof Sonic Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Quite affordable copared to many silicone brushes
- Quite affordable compared to many silicone brushes
- Unique shape makes it easy to cleanse hard to reach areas
- Sonic vibration with heat mode loosens dirt and oil effectively
- Automatic shutoff feature preserves battery life
- Can irritate skin
- May not last as long as some
- Says “nearly sealed charging port,” which makes us question waterproof claims
It’s the unique shape of this silicone facial cleansing brush that caught our interest, because sometimes it’s tough to get clean in those hard to reach nooks and crannies of our faces. This brush features a more narrow profile, to get into the T-zone effectively.
Use this nifty brush to cleanse and massage, which can help firm and tighten skin. We’re especially enamored with the fact that you can use heat, along with vibration to thoroughly cleanse your skin, dissolving dirt and oils more readily, and helping to eliminate blackheads.
With seven speeds, you can choose the cleaning speed that seems right for your skin. Since this silicone cleansing brush is waterproof, you can also take it into the shower with no worry, to tackle your chest, back and other problem areas. A similar style facial cleansing brush also gets great reviews, and is significantly less expensive, although it doesn’t have the benefit of heat.
This facial cleansing brush might be right for you, if you’re looking to invest in a silicone facial brush at a reasonable price. It’s less expensive than the Foreo Luna, and other similar silicone brushes.
Find more Laxcare Waterproof Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush information and reviews here.
-
Olay Prox Microdermabrasion Plus Advanced Facial Cleansing Brush SystemPros:
Cons:
- Well priced compared to many
- Leaves skin soft and smooth
- Comes with multiple heads, cleanser and scrub
- Can be used effectively with any cleansing products
- Does not include detailed enough instructions
- Exfoliating scrub can dry skin
- Spinning brush head can irritate skin
- Not as powerful as some
Exfoliation is crucial if you want to have brighter, more radiant skin. The ProX by Olay Microdermabrasion Plus Advanced Facial Cleansing System helps exfoliate your skin and give it a visibly improved texture after just a couple of uses. With the microdermabrasion foam head, and self-warming Thermal Crystal Polisher, it exfoliates 700% better than using scrubs alone, and it helps even out skin tone.
This system can also be used for daily cleansing with the Exfoliating Renewal Cleanser and soft bristle head, great for getting rid of hard-to-remove makeup. The facial cleansing brush deeply cleans and helps maximize the immediate hydrating effectiveness of your anti-aging moisturizer.
With three speeds, you can control how the cleansing brush treats your skin for a customized facial care routine. Plus, it’s water resistant, making it perfect for use in the shower. Your skin will feel silkier and smoother with regular use.
As one of the most popular facial cleansing brushes on our list, this brush comes backed by the power of the Olay brand, known worldwide for quality skin care. That alone might make you lean toward choosing this brush, but it’s also an affordable option that also gives you a specific exfoliating regime in addition to the cleansing options.
That could be a key, especially if you have older skin that tends to get dull. If aging skin is your biggest issue, you can break the bank on the Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device, which also lifts and tones sagging skin.
Replenish your skin’s moisture after exfoliation with one of Olay’s moisturizing creams and lotions. Find them here.
Find more Olay beauty product information and reviews here.
-
LAVO Giro Face Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Effective for most users
- Soft brush heads work well for sensitive skin
- Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
- Helps clear acne and blackheads
- Brush speed slower than some
- Comes with too few brush options
- Not as exfoliating as some
- Hair can easily get tangled in brush head
The LAVO Giro facial cleansing brush scrubs out dirt, makeup, oil, dead skin, and bacteria from your pores. It also helps remove blackheads and whiteheads, and effectively reaches hard to clean areas like the sides of your nose and t-zone. It exfoliates dry flaky skin up to 600% better than just washing your face with your hands.
With regular use, this efficient face scrubber can help to fade acne scars, and fight further breakouts. Its thorough cleansing action prevents clogged pores, and polishes and brightens skin. The massaging effect promotes skin cell turnover and stimulates collagen production to promote anti-aging results. The Giro’s waterproof design means you can use it in the shower, and its ergonomic, rubberized anti-slip handle makes it easy to use.
It’s hard to imagine, but not all facial cleansing brushes are made for use in the shower or tub. The Lavo Giro is waterproof, and its rubberized handle means gripping without slipping is so much easier. This is a great choice for guys who tend to do most of their facial cleansing in the shower, rather than the sink. Plus it’s among our most affordable, but still well-rated choices.
Browse for more LAVO skin care products here.
Find more LAVO skin care product information and reviews here.
-
KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Ultrasonic technology for deep cleaning
- Super affordable compared to many
- Three settings give you a customized clean
- Comes with a charger, and the charge is long lasting
- Can irritate skin if used too aggressively
- Rotation and vibration can make the experience seem jerky
- Some reports of poor shelf life
- Louder than some others
The KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing Brush uses advanced ultrasonic vibration technology for deep skin cleansing, and it allows allows you to customize your cleansing experience using use any one of three different settings. Use two of the face brush speeds to gently and deeply cleanse your face, while the professional exfoliator setting can help to lift and contour your complexion, improving circulation, and enhancing your skin’s elasticity.
The spinning and vibrating actions combine to give you a full, spa like experience. The waterproof design means you can use this cleansing brush in the shower or tub with no worries. Specially designed brush head bristles are gentle on your skin, but tough on dirt, oil and makeup.
Once you’re clean, just set your cleansing brush into the inductive charger so it’s ready to go for the next wash. The handle’s charging light lets you know when it’s ready, changing from red to green. Brush heads easily pop on and off, and this facial scrub brush comes with a spare, a plus when your first one gets worn.
You can also get this brush in two other colors in addition to purple, including pink and white.
The KINGDOM CARES facial cleansing brush is a great option of you want a simple, no frills kind of face brush that does one thing well. This cleansing brush is very affordable compared to some other selections, but if you need a top of the line option, consider the Clarisonic Mia or Michael Todd facial cleansing brushes, which have lots more options and attachments.
Find more KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing Brush information and reviews here.
-
Essential Skin Solutions Microdermabrasion Exfoliator SystemPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Very affordably priced
- Good assortment of brush heads
- Improves skin texture with regular use
- Instructions are too vague
- Overuse can dry out skin
- Slower speed than some
- Does not offer variable speeds
The Essential Skin Solutions cleansing system features a waterproof rotating facial cleansing brush that scrubs deep to cleanse clogged pores and even out skin tone. This microdermabrasion system comes with two facial exfoliating brushes for different skin types.
This face brush acts as a pore minimizer, and helps reduce skin redness and large pores, leaving your face looking fresh, clean, and vibrant. The kit also includes one hand-held cordless cleansing and massaging unit, a large exfoliating brush and even a pumice stone for smoothing out rough patches on your heels and feet.
Because it’s a super efficient face scrubber, you’ll have fewer breakouts and less scars from acne flare-ups. It’s waterproof, which makes shower time the perfect time to grab the included big body brush, letting you do a full body treatment that leaves you soft and silky from head to toe. Find replacement brushes here.
There’s a reason this facial cleansing brush is Amazon’s Choice. While it’s not as highly rated as some of the more expensive face brushes, it is super affordable and it offers lots of different grooming tools to help your feet look better in addition to your face. If speed isn’t a deal breaker, but flexibility is, this is a great choice for you.
Find more Essential Skin Solutions Microdermabrasion Exfoliator System information and reviews here.
-
Lilian Fache Spa-X Advanced Waterproof Facial and Body Cleansing KitPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable compared to many
- Cleanses effectively
- Foot attachment works well
- Sponge attachment applies moisturizer, serum and foundation efficiently
- BrushBattery cover is difficult to get offes can catch and pull your hair
- Brushes can catch and pull your hair
- Can make a splattery mess
- Replacement heads only come in a four piece set, not individually
It’s nice when a product comes as a complete kit, offering you flexibility and plenty of cleansing options. Such is the case with the Spa-X Advanced cleansing kit. This affordable little brush comes with the handle that gives you a lot of options. Use it with the included cleansing brush heads for your face and your body.
Change to the pumice stone to exfoliate your rough knees, elbows and feet. Then use the face sponge to perfectly apply your moisturizer, serum or foundation. This brush does a great job of all over exfoliation, making your skin appear softer, smoother and more radiant and youthful.
This facial cleansing brush deeply cleanses your pores of toxins, makeup and bacteria, without abrasion or harsh chemicals. It is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. This set also includes a bottle of Lilian Fache Daily Facial Cleanser.
Because this set is very affordable, it would make a good first-time-out facial cleansing brush choice, to see if you enjoy the experience and results, before spending more money. If you have already used a face brush, you might want to look for one with more bells and whistles, as well various speeds and more diverse attachments. A comparable budget friendly choice might also be the Olay Pro-X.
Find more Lilian Fache Spa-X Advanced Waterproof Facial & Body Cleansing Kit and reviews here.
-
Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush & MassagerPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for oily complexions
- Effective at smoothing and brightening skin
- Extremely affordable compared to most
- Many different cleansing and exfoliating heads
- Not professional quality
- Not as powerful as more expensive brushes
- Brush heads can seem flimsy
- Cannot be used in the shower
Thorough cleansing is the most important step in any skin care regimen, yet it is often overlooked. Are you guilty of going to bed with your makeup on? The Pixnor two-speed facial cleansing brush and massager might be a great solution to your nightly face routine.
Compact and lightweight enough to fit in a purse or travel bag, this facial cleansing brush is gentle enough for everyday use. It includes seven different rotating heads that help you achieve more clear and radiant skin by gently loosening and removing dirt and excess oils. It exfoliates dead skin cells that cause clogged pores, and helps to reduce pore size.
Using the massaging head, it helps to increase circulation, stimulating tissue regeneration and collagen production, to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This cleansing brush does double duty with a pumice head to smooth and soften your feet. To make sure you’re always using the cleanest brushes on your face, you might want to order the brush replacement pack.
If you don’t have a ton of cash to drop on a facial cleansing brush, but you want to give this cleansing routine a try, the Pixnor facial cleansing brush is the perfect way to test out your feelings, without a big investment. It offers multiple brush heads to clean and exfoliate, and it’s a pretty popular choice among consumers.
The similar ETEREUTY 5 in 1 Waterproof Facial Cleansing Brush costs just about $25, but it’s getting rave reviews right out of the gate, already becoming an Amazon #1 Best Seller.
Find more Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush & Massager information and reviews here.