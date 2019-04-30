25 Best Midi Rings: Fun & Funky Fashion

If you’ve been wanting to rock the midi ring style, but you just haven’t jumped on board yet, these clever rings can be as subtle as a scattering of tiny diamond and gemstone rings, or you can decorate each knuckle with an array of rings large and small. Either way, you’re guaranteed to look trendy and perhaps just a little more hip than you were before.
Whether they’re referred to as midi rings, knuckle rings, or stacking rings, you can mix them, match them, and have serious fun wearing them. Looking for some diamond midi rings? We think you’ll find some suitable choices in our list of the best impressive small diamond jewelry.
Amber is one of those stones that embodies so much history and mystery at the same time. This naturally fossilized resin is believed by many to bring light and sunny energy to your life whenever you wear it. We can get on board with that. These pretty rings come in a three piece set, each featuring a twisted rope band and a bezel set amber piece in three different colors – golden, green and cherry. Wear them as a grouping for lots of impact, or separately as you desire.
Consider pairing them with a lovely Baltic Amber Ring for a fist full of sunny energy and a pretty look. If you love amber, don’t forget to check out our recommendations for the best amber jewelry here.
Are you into the looking of stacked Victorian rings? This midi ring set features seven individual designs, five of which feature created opals in bezel settings from large to small. You’ll also get a claddagh ring and an elephant ring, adding to the boho appeal of this set, and moving it almost into the realm of steampunk jewelry. Made with an oxidized metal alloy, these give you that vintage look at a reasonable investment. And because they come in many different sizes, it’s easy to stack and move them into different patterns on your fingers.
GoFly Rings has many different midi ring sets. We like their eclectic mix of styles and stones. This ten piece set features lots of organic and spiritual designs, along with a crystal or two for color, whereas another 13 piece set features design themes reflective of the Far East.
If you love steampunk jewelry, you might want to browse through our recommendations for the best ideas here.
So you want to spend a little more to get some basic midi rings that will last through every day wear, but are also elegant all by themselves? Add a couple of these three diamond bands to your must-have list. Get them in 9k,14k,18k yellow, white or rose gold, and with your choice of black or white diamonds. Because they’re handmade, keep in mind that it will take a few extra days for them to be produced, but you can customize exactly what you want.
You can also get a similar ring design with 12 different colored sapphires, which we think is a real stunner. The handmade Rhombus Ring is another high quality option with either white or black diamonds.
You can find lots of sets of stacking rings, but they don’t often offer genuine gemstones as a part of the mix. If you’re looking for a little upgrade to a classier set of midi rings, this sweet set offers a ton of sparkle along with that dainty look you’ll love. Stack them with the stones offset and wear them as a grouping, or spread them amidst many fingers for another cool look.
These sterling silver rings are each set with a faceted gemstone set in a raised mount on an oxidized silver band. You’ll get amethyst, citrine, peridot, garnet and blue topaz stones five different cuts, from square and round to oval, pear, and emerald cuts. They deliver rich sparkle and natural color.
These would look great worn stacked with or alongside this pretty gemstone spinner ring for a look that blends bold with delicate. For more natural gemstone rings from Paz Creations, browse here.
These silver and gold plated stacking rings would be another perfect addition to all the rings we’ve mentioned above.
When you’re looking for a pop of color and a true southwest design influence, these midi rings are a quality option you’ll find yourself wearing constantly. These pretty midis feature slightly different oxidized designs that make each of them a unique art piece.
These four rings are inlaid with chips of clue brilliant blue lapis, vivid green malachite, fiery red coral, and turquoise. Reflective of the southwest lifestyle, and handcrafted in New Mexico, these beautiful rings are created in the studios of design Carolyn Pollock, so you know you’re getting a high quality set that’s going to last you a lifetime.
You might want to add this sterling silver five piece set to mix and match with them as they feature oxidized silver patterns that pair nicely with the gemstone pieces.
If you love a look that’s more organic, you’ll be delighted with this sterling silver three piece ring set that features an angel wing and heart ring, along with a dragonfly ring and a leaves and branches design. Perfect for the beach or everyday wear, these cuties would look great with almost anything.
This pretty sterling silver crystal flower midi ring would be a great addition to your organic looking set. This pretty oxidized sterling silver rose ring is another organic design that you might like, and we think the twisted leaf motif is so cute.
Rings are a fun extension of yourself, and they can also be a mood lifter on those days when you could really use one. That’s why we love this three piece set and we think you will too. These midi rings offer uplifting thoughts as well as being just downright cute. Each cast with a heart-warming word – peace, love, and hope – these cute rings are a great gift for yourself, or for a friend who might be going through a rough patch.
Pair them with the Sterling Silver Angel Wing Midi Ring Set to make an even more spiritual presentation. They’d also look great with this sterling three piece set that features both a heart and an infinity symbol as well as a double ring.
These sterling silver nugget rings feature beautiful Balinese designs and high quality casting. This three piece set comes in sizes from 3 to 14, so you can wear them on all your fingers and toes, even the largest ones, depending on the sizes you order. With two oxidized designs and a shiny silver band, you’ve got lots of opportunities to mix and match.
They’re a great base grouping that would mesh well with any of the larger midi ring sets in silver or silver tone metals. Add a pop of color with this turquoise and sterling midi ring that also has the oxidized finish to look more antique. And if you’re looking for more sparkly stones, this sterling silver stacking ring features three beautiful bezel set London blue topaz stones. We’d be getting them all.
Don’t know much about oxidized silver? Here’s some information about how oxidization works to give rings and other silver stuff a vintage look.
Once in a while, you might want to dump the wild assortment of your midi rings for a simpler and more refined look, without having to give them up altogether. That’s when we’d pull out this pretty set of hammered silver stacking rings that can be worn together on one finger for a bold look, or spread around to multiple fingers for a more delicate style. These are hand hammered sterling silver and have a lovely amount of shine and texture.
They’d pair perfectly with these twisted silver swirl and enamel rings, that come in four different colors. We love the set featuring red enamel as well as the one with aqua enamel.
Want to add a sterling silver initial ring or two to your collection? Find every letter in the alphabet right here.
While we love midi rings that come in sets, we also like to pick and choose a few signature pieces that you can build your look around. That’s why we love this sterling silver midi ring. First, the high quality sterling isn’t going to wear off, so it’ll keep its great look for years to come. We also think you’ll love that it’s adjustable, so you can move it to a different finger, based upon your mood.
This pretty ring features an oxidized pattern in the silver that gives it some vintage appeal, plus each end of the ring is bezel set with a deep red lab created ruby for the perfect pop of color. Pair it with another sterling silver and ruby midi ring that features more of an Egyptian design with a bezel set created marquise ruby on one end, and a hammered spiral on the other. Both these rings would pair beautifully with this sterling and created ruby side ring.
Would you rather wear gold tones than silver? Koral Jewelry also has a lovely gold plated sterling silver ring with an oval created emerald and spiral. Or get the same design as our featured ring in 14k gold plated sterling with created sapphires.
If you’re wondering how they make lab created gemstones, here’s a cool and scientific article about making created rubies.
If you’re deep into that boho chic look, this vintage design midi ring set delivers on that style in a big way. With seven different rings, all oxidized to look antique, you can decorate your hand with both large and small rings that have a ton of visual impact. That three larger rings feature blue and black stones, and the elephant head ring is perfect for your index finger. The smaller rings make cool complements to the large ones, and you can stack them to your heart’s desire.
This 13 piece set would be fun to add to your collection and it mixes well with the seven piece set we’ve featured, thanks to its antiqued finishes and interesting collection of different, but complementary designs.
If you’re looking for a perfectly matched set of middle finger rings, this gold plated suite will give you lots of options in different sizes so you can decorate one or both hands beautifully. With rings from 14mm-18mm, slide them on all different parts of your fingers for a graduated look that’s shimmery and fun. From simple and shiny to patterned and adorned with knots and stones, this little set is a great way to test out the trend for a reasonable price.
You can also get this set in rose gold plating, or if you’re looking for a more hippie style, grab a set that includes several peace sign designs.
When you want to make a fun and funky statement with a collection of midi rings, this cute crisscross style is a perfect centerpiece to build your look around. Made in 14k rose gold plated sterling silver, it features a swash of Swarovski crystals that look awfully close to real diamonds, that give it lots of sparkle and shine.
Add to your collection of elegant rings with a couple more to give you that suite of rings that make a statement. We’d recommend this crystal studded eternity band, along with this adjustable two level ring that features both pear shape and round cubic zirconia stones. It’s also plated in rose gold.
One of the things we love about midi rings is the fact that you can get just about as funky with your style as you’d like. There’s no doubt about the fact that this three piece set presents a sassy attitude that definitely sets it apart from the rest. With a great combination of enamel and goldtone metal, it features a heart lock, bright red lipstick and a rhinestone embellished black high heel shoe, each with a super shiny finish.
These rings come in seven different design combos, so pick your favorite and enjoy their high quality workmanship while you’re at it. This ring set would look awesome worn with a red and goldtone slave bracelet to add to your sassy style.
For those days on which there’s simply no way to make a snap decision about which knuckle rings you want to sport, why not sport dozens of them at once? This amazing set affords you all kinds of creative liberty – with 66 different rings in all different sizes and styles. They’re oxidized, embellished with stones and crystals, and designed with your funky sense of style in mind. Plus they’re ridiculously affordable, so you’ll never feel bad if you happen to misplace one or two of them.
If you’re a little overwhelmed with that many rings at one time, or you’re looking for some designs that are as work worthy as they are play worthy, this 12 piece set of knuckle rings is both fashionable and elegant.
These beautiful handmade silver knuckle rings evoke thoughts of a Mayan sunburst as they set on your fingers. With four different sizes, and lots of adjustability, these rings rhodium plated so you’ll never have to worry about them tarnishing. They come beautifully packaged, so they’d make an ideal gift for the lady in your life who loves to sport her unique style.
These Silver Spike Stud Earrings are nearly a perfect match for the midi rings, and together would make an awesome present for a special occasion.
When you want a lot of bang for not a lot of bucks, this jewelry set delivers a lot of look because it gives you a moon shaped pendant necklace, three pairs of stud earrings and eight midi rings all in one matching set. This gold tone set features rhinestones and created opal insets, along with rings in a variety of roped and shiny styles. You can also get this set in nickel free silver tone if that’s your preference.
The minute we caught sight of these openwork midi rings, we fell in love with their unique design sense and easy adjustability. Studded with rhinestones and enameled cherries and stars, they are perfect to amp up your look, whether you want to go formal or kitschy.
With eight different rings to choose from, ranging from elegant to eclectic, this set can be worn on your fingers, toes or both. For a more lighthearted approach, consider this cute set that features lots of floral designs, or an oxidized set with more organic motifs.
If you’re not the person who wants to wear multiple rings on your fingers, but would rather invest in a high quality adjustable ring that you can wear on whichever finger you choose, this pretty sterling silver ring from Silpada is an ideal choice. It’s a simple chunkier band with bezel set Swarovski crystal studs on each tip.
It looks great layered with this Silpada hammered silver stacking ring or the Silpada ‘Wrapped Up’ Ring in Sterling Silver.
Wear it on a finger adjacent to the Silpada ‘Constellation’ White Cubic Zirconia Band Ring in Sterling Silver for a nice contrast between big and bold and understated.
Whether you’re a man or woman, this set of eight stackable sterling silver bands is a great gift for its totally versatility. These stacking bands are all identical in width, but in different diameters to scatter across your hand. They’ll be the perfect foil for any grouping of fancier rings, and with so many sizes, you can space them to perfection.
With a simple highly polished finish, they’re a comfortable option for anyone who loves jewelry that’s not over the top. Pair them with some oxidized silver mini-knuckle daisy rings, for a sweet look, or stacked around a wide sterling silver Bali Bead Ring for a completely different style.
This fun ten piece knuckle ring set offers lots of flexibility to mix and match with your other jewelry because it comes with both silver tone and gold tone options in one set. At such a terrific price, you’ll probably want to invest in a few of these different sets which you can get in single metal tones featuring blue and turquoise stones.
This fun set features a mix of rose gold tone and yellow gold tone rings with a variety of embellishments. Or get two completely different sets in one big pack for a much better deal than buying each individually.
Pretty enough to wear by themselves, stackable to wear all together, and flexible to split apart in different groupings, these 18k gold stackable rings are seriously stylish with bezel and prong set crystals in a rainbow of colors, plus a simple faux pearl ring to top it all off.
If you love to mix and match metals, and combine them with organic and geometric shapes, you can create a really interesting look by adding these eternity band style stacking rings and the Tri-Color Eternity Wave Rings to your collection. Together they’d create a dynamic collection.
Feeling your more celestial side? This cute copper midi ring set features three rings that can be stacked or worn separately. One highlights a beautiful prong set opal while the others each feature a moon or a star. If you love the set, but prefer yellow gold tone, get the three piece set with the moon, star and a bezel set opal, and then add a hammered V-ring and a ring with cubic zirconia and an opal to complete your set.
If you’re all about variety and interesting style, this 12 piece midi ring set from Global Huntress should be on your list – especially if you’re just trying out wearing multiples for the first time. The great price and abundant quantity make for a fun way to experiment with different looks.
This set features a nice combination of both large and small rings, so you can get a sense of your personal style. They’re silver plated, and oxidized, so they look vintage and a bit Victorian as well. With a bohemian vibe you’ll love, these are great for casual occasions when you want to look kind of fancy. The Global Huntress Moon & Star Rings are another reasonably priced option with lots of personality., but this company has lots of funky jewelry options for your creative style. Browse for more from Global Huntress here.
Do you love the look and adjustability of a bypass ring? If you answered yes, this midi ring is the one you’re going to love. Perhaps it’s hard to find handcrafted jewelry that meets your discerning tastes, but this ring is striking for both its simplicity and beauty. Made of hand hammered 14k gold fill, this will stay shiny and beautiful for a lifetime. While we showed a photo of three, the price reflects a single ring.
Pair this midi with some matched hammered stacking rings, or get a mixed metal look combining the hammered gold bypass ring with a three color hammered gold fill and sterling stacking ring set.