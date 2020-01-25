11 Best Boyfriend Jewelry Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Jewelry is certainly a go-to option for Valentine’s Day gifts for women but if you’re shopping for a man, don’t rule out jewelry gifts for your boyfriend. With many top designers developing jewelry lines exclusively for men, you won’t have a short supply of options when it comes to boyfriend jewelry gifts.
This simple cuff bracelet is made to look just like a railroad spike. It’s a really creative and unique piece that’s still simple enough to be worn daily. It’s available in classic brass (pictured above) as well as rose gold. Both colors measure approximately an eighth of an inch wide and the diameter of the bracelet can be adjusted by slightly stretching the metal. If this design is a bit too dainty, check out the thicker version from the same designer which has a bit more weight to it.
Not sure if your guy is actually the jewelry wearing type? A tie bar or tie clip is a great way to gift him a special accessory that you can be confident he’ll wear on special occasions. Montblanc is known for their luxury men’s accessories, made with high-quality materials and clean sophisticated designs. This tie bar is no different. The tie bar has a platinum and black onyx finish with the Montblanc logo front and center, creating a timeless aesthetic. If you want to check out other great tie clips for a Valentine’s Day gift, shop them here.
If you’re looking for a really masculine piece of jewelry that can’t be confused with something a woman might wear, this is definitely that piece. While the bracelet is made of stainless steel, it does have 10k gold screws which makes it look higher end and more expensive than its reasonable price. It can certainly be added to a dressed up look and can even be worn opposite of a nice watch. On the other hand, it’s versatile enough to be worn with everyday clothes, either to dinner or the office. The bracelet comes packaged in a lovely jewelry box ready to gift. If you’re looking for a really unique design, check out this black cable link bracelet made of tungsten.
This ring is truly unique and has a definite masculine feel to it. It’s also relatively inexpensive so if you don’t have the budget for a big ticket jewelry item you can still gift something personalized and impressive. While some men aren’t keen on the idea of wearing an initialed piece of jewelry, this one has your initials on the interior portion of the ring. It keeps it special and sentimental, but is still an everyday piece of jewelry your guy will feel comfortable wearing with friends and at work. The wood ring is super light weight, measuring one centimeter in width. It’s also protected with natural polishing wax for a lasting finish. If you’re not loving the wood finish on this ring, it’s also available in a number of various wood finishes from mahogany to sandalwood. If you like the idea of gifting something personalized and want to check out some other personalized gifts for Valentine’s Day, don’t miss our gift guide on the best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts.
If you’re looking for something on the less expensive side that’s still impressive and that can be worn daily, this leather bracelet is a great option for any guy. The magnetic clasp stays secure and it’s easy to put on and take off yourself, which isn’t always the case with bracelets. The bracelet wraps around twice and is made from genuine leather. Unlike many metal bracelets, it’s not heavy or bulky and won’t irritate the skin, making it very comfortable. It’s currently on sale for almost half of its original price so now’s the time to purchase this wrap bracelet. If you’d like to browse some other styles you can check out other men’s leather bracelets from top brands here.
You can’t go wrong with a Tag Heuer Watch. It originates in Switzerland and is extremely well made, not to mention gorgeous in design. If you’re concerned about purchasing a watch of this caliber online, you’ll be able to confirm authenticity with a serial number and model number that are included on the case. This watch retails for around $2,000 in most jewelry stores so you’ll save quite a bit by purchasing here – almost 50 percent. The watch is also extremely durable and water resistant to 660 feet, so it can be worn at all times without having to worry about damage. If you want to browse other options for men’s luxury watches, you can shop here to find a great Valentine’s day gift.
The colors on this three-strand bracelet make it a perfect option for a Christmas or Valentine’s Day gift, but it’s great to wear year-round. The bracelet is sporty and casual, the perfect option for everyday wear. Guys will love the masculine feel of this particular piece of jewelry, especially if they don’t typically wear accessories.
Cufflinks are a wonderful jewelry option if you’re shopping for a guy who doesn’t typically accessorize. A bracelet or necklace might be too much, but this is an approachable jewelry gift. This set of cufflinks offers a nice mixed medium look – a blend of metal and wood. The Kenneth Cole brand is always on the cusp of the last fashion trends, so you can be confident these are a great pick.
Pretty much any guy would love to wear this Unique Tungsten Tag Necklace. It’s very simple, classic, and something that can be worn with any outfit, from dressy to casual. It has awesome ratings and is reasonably priced, so you don’t have to break the bank getting your guy something he’ll love.
If your man loves motorcycles, then there is no question he will love wearing this ring as a tribute to the best of the best motorcycles out there. It’s engraved with the famous shield emblem and is made of high-quality sterling silver. You can choose from a variety of ring sizes for the best fit.
If your boyfriend or husband loves astrology, he will love this personalized piece of jewelry, which can be ordered specifically based on his astrological sign. It’s simple and timeless, about the size of a quarter and is made with high-quality 14k gold. It’s a special gift perfect for Valentine’s Day or even his birthday.