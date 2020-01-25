11 Best Boyfriend Jewelry Gifts for Valentine’s Day

This ring is truly unique and has a definite masculine feel to it. It’s also relatively inexpensive so if you don’t have the budget for a big ticket jewelry item you can still gift something personalized and impressive. While some men aren’t keen on the idea of wearing an initialed piece of jewelry, this one has your initials on the interior portion of the ring. It keeps it special and sentimental, but is still an everyday piece of jewelry your guy will feel comfortable wearing with friends and at work. The wood ring is super light weight, measuring one centimeter in width. It’s also protected with natural polishing wax for a lasting finish. If you’re not loving the wood finish on this ring, it’s also available in a number of various wood finishes from mahogany to sandalwood. If you like the idea of gifting something personalized and want to check out some other personalized gifts for Valentine’s Day, don’t miss our gift guide on the best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts.

Price: $39