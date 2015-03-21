How to Watch Arizona vs. Ohio State Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicks off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. It’s 16 games that will determine which teams will survive another week and move on to the Sweet 16. The evening game for the West region bracket is No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State.

Arizona is back in the NCAA Tournament for its 32nd appearance in 64 years. The Wildcats’ 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. Arizona easily defeated No. 15 Texas Southern in the round of 64 and now faces No. 10 Ohio State.

Although it was looking like another early dismissal for Ohio State, the Buckeyes prevailed to knock off No. 7 VCU and advance to the round of 32. The Buckeyes are heading into play against Arizona posting a 24-9 (11-7) record and are led by freshman phenom D’Angelo Russell, who averages 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The game starts at 5:15 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Rachel Nichols.

The winner between Arizona and Ohio State will move on to face the winner of No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 14 Georgia State in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Arizona vs. Ohio State online and on mobile:

