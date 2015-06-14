Warriors-Cavaliers Pictures: Celebrities & Best Game 5 Photos

Game 5 of the NBA Finals moved back to Golden State's Oracle Arena on Sunday night. The Warriors used a dominating performance in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2. The arena atmosphere, as expected, was electric during and even before the game. Click through the gallery to see the best pictures of Game 5. Click here to follow live updates of the Cavaliers-Warriors game
