Natalie Hawkins is a single parent to four children including gymnast Gabby Douglas. The family has received more attention not only since Gabby's breakout 2012 Olympic performance, but with the Lifetime show Douglas Family Gold . Just like in London, Natalie can be seen at all of her daughter's events in Rio during the 2016 Olympics. Click the arrow on the right side of the above image to see Natalie's best photos with her children and learn more about the family. (Getty)