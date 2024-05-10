Giants Reporter Floats Trade Target to Replace Struggling $16.5 Million Veteran

The San Francisco Giants sit in the bottom half of the National League in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, opening the season ahead of only the woeful Colorado Rockies in the NL West division standings.

Their hitting woes are spread pretty thoroughly throughout the lineup, with major free agent acquisitions Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler and Jung Hoo Lee all struggling to meet expectations at the plate. But one offensive weak spot that is getting harder to ignore is at first base, with 12-year veteran Wilmer Flores slashing just .204/.280/.290 with 19 hits and 13 strikeouts in 93 at bats so far.

“Flores was the best hitter on the team last year,” Grant Bisbee noted for The Athletic. “He might be the worst hitter on the team this year, even though the competition for that title has been fierce.”

The San Francisco Giants Can Consider Trading for Chicago White Sox First Baseman Andrew Vaughn

Suggesting a “possible change the Giants could make” Bisbee suggested the team “rescue Andrew Vaughn from the (Chicago) White Sox” via trade, noting that their internal options to cover first are not promising.

“There’s no right-handed hitting first baseman in the Giants’ upper minors who will put up minor-league numbers that are close to what Flores did last season in the majors,” he added. “If it’s not Flores, it’s a trade for a first baseman from a bad team, or it’s a waiver claim that makes you roll your eyes.”

Playing for the 10-28 White Sox, Vaughn certainly fits the description of a “first baseman from a bad team.”

But even while Flores’ numbers so far this year is a far cry from the .284/.355/.509 averages he saw in 2023, so are Vaughn’s. He has slashed just .194/.253/.254 in 134 at bats this season, though his season averages over a four-year career are .251/.310/.406. That might be reason to believe Vaughn could be more productive on a more competitive team.

The players’ contract situations also give credence to the idea of a trade. At 26 years old, Vaughn is in his final year of arbitration, making $3.25 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Flores, meanwhile, is in the second season of a two-year, $16.5 million extension and has a $3.5 million player option for 2025.

The San Francisco Giants Might Flip Prospects to the Chicago White Sox in a Trade

Though Brisbee did not necessarily suggest a swap involving both Flores and Vaughn, that could be a viable path. If the Giants feel like it’s time to move on from Flores, the White Sox might be willing to take on his heftier contract if they get some prospects in the deal as well.

“We will be open-minded on anything to further set us up for future success,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz told the Chicago Sun-Times as he embarked on a rebuild. “Our farm system continues to move toward the top of the (majors) and it’s vital for the long-term health of the organization to look for ways to add to it.”

While the Giants might not have any viable options to replace Flores from their own farm system, they could perhaps flip some members to another team in pursuit of a midseason replacement.