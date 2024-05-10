Insider Says Celtics Killer Plans to Return in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics are tied at 1-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics have a big enough obstacle, giving Cleveland a homecourt advantage without Kristaps Porzingis. However, a familiar face returning to the floor – Dean Wade – could make the series even harder to win.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show” that Wade plans to return for Game 3.

"I think Dean Wade is planning on playing tomorrow," – @WindhorstESPN 😯 pic.twitter.com/SaCKitNTjE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 10, 2024

“I think Dean Wade is planning on playing tomorrow,” Windhorst said. “I don’t know what he’ll get because the Cavs haven’t really announced what’s going on in his knee. He’s really worked hard to make this happen.”

Windhorst added what Wade could give them even if he’s not at 100%.

“I don’t know how much he can give them, but just giving J.B. (Bickerstaff) lineup versatility, being that they got to watch him in pregame workout and everything, but I think he’s hoping to play tomorrow.”

Wade has not played since March 8. He has been with the Cavaliers since 2019 and has elevated himself into a full-time rotation player. His insertion could open many doors for the Cavaliers for the rest of their series against the Celtics.

Dean Wade Helped the Cavaliers Beat Celtics in Comeback

Wade has been regarded as a Celtics killer because he helped the Cavaliers come from over 20 points down to beat the Celtics during the 2023-24 season.

Three days before Wade played his last regular season game, he scored 23 points against the Celtics, a season-high for him. 20 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Play

The Cavaliers were down by as many as 22 points against the Celtics with nine minutes left in the game. Wade, a career-37.1% three-point shooter, hit five three-pointers to help the Cavaliers beat the Celtics.

Wade would give the Cavaliers more floor-spacing, which would be useful since neither of their top big men, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, thrive much in that department.

The Cavaliers have other players considered to be Celtics killers in their rotation, like Caris LeVert. Two of LeVert’s career-high scoring performances have come against the Celtics, including a 51-point performance when he played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Play

This could be a long series for the Celtics if Wade and LeVert continue to play to their best abilities against Boston.

Dean Wade Tabbed as Questionable for Game 3

Clevelanddotcom’s Chris Fedor reported that Wade and Allen are questionable for Game 3 against the Celtics.

#Cavs Dean Wade (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s Game 3. Same with Jarrett Allen (rib). — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) May 10, 2024

The Cavaliers may intentionally be cagey to keep the Celtics open to anything when the two teams face off again. He may very well be a game-time decision.

On the Celtics’ side, the only player who has shown up on the injury report is Kristaps Porzingis, who is still nursing a soleus strain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Cleveland: Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2024

For the time being, the Celtics will keep starting Al Horford at center while Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman play backup minutes.

What may determine this playoff series is who has the healthiest team by the end of it all. The Celtics lost homecourt advantage against the Miami Heat in the first round, and it didn’t matter in the end. The same may very well happen with the Cavaliers, but the Celtics will have to prove it against them much like they did with the Heat.