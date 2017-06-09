Top 5 Best Recycled & Used Golf Balls in Bulk for 2018

balls from some of the top brands like Callway and Titleist and you can get them in bulk at a fraction of the price.

Recycled golf balls are given letter ratings to let you know what kind of shape they’re in. On the list below, they are each rated AAA (good) to AAAAA (best quality). Sure, you’re probably going to find some scuff marks or discoloration, but those shouldn’t affect your trajectory or flight path of your ball. They’re certainly playable whether you’re on the course or practicing your putts or chipping. And better yet they’re cheap and you get a lot them for your money. But if you are interested in getting the stuff, check out our post on best golf balls for distance and accuracy.

Browse a wider selection of used and recycled golf balls in bulk if this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for. But keep reading below to see some of the best refurbished golf balls available.

1. 50 Titleist Mix AAAA Near Mint Used Golf Balls

Titleist is a household name and their golf balls regularly rank as some of the best for both PGA Tour pros and regular Joes. In this pack, you’ll get 50 AAAA (near mint) quality used golf balls. The set will include some of their most popular versions such as HP, HVC Tour Distance, Prestige, VG3, Gran Z and Tour Prestige. These are great for golfers of all skill level for on-course play or practice.

Price: From $31.99

Pros:

AAAA quality

Contains some of Titleist’s top models

Cons:

Cosmetic blemishes and discoloration possible

2. Nike Mix AAAA Golf Balls, 50 Count

If you’ve been a fan of Nike Golf equipment, especially balls, you might want to jump on these as Nike is no longer is in the equipment production business. They shifted their focus to clothing and shoes, but you can still get your hands on these AAAA quality set of 50 golf balls. The bulk count will include, but isn’t limited to, the following models: mojo, juice, karma, IGNITE, Crush, Velocity, ndx, and Tour control. Sure, you can expect some blemishes, but they’re perfect for any golfer who wants high-quality golf balls in bulk for a great price.

Price: $30.98 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

AAAA quality

Mix of Nike’s most popular models

Cons:

Won’t ship for 1 to 2 months

Some users didn’t feel they were AAAA quality

3. 48 Srixon Q-Star 5A/AAAAA Best Quality Golf Balls

Srixon’s Q-Star golf balls are for players of all abilities as they deliver distance and accuracy on all shots (things most of us could use more of on the course). And this particular item is 48 AAAAAA (best quality) of the Q-Star golf balls. These golf balls are used, but the 5A rating means they are in near perfect shape. These balls, which made Golf Digest’s Gold Hot List, go for nearly $25 per dozen brand new. Act fast, as these likely won’t last long.

Price: $43.09

Pros:

AAAAA — best quality

Q-Star balls promote distance, accuracy and consistency

Cons:

A little pricier than any on this list

4. 50 Callaway Mix AAAA Near Mint Used Golf Balls

You can’t have a list about golf balls — new or used — without including Callaway. The AAAA quality (near mint) bulk mixture of 50 golf balls may include the following models, though the exact versions and percentages are arbitrary: HEX Warbird, Warbird Plus, Solaire, CB1, CX3, CXB, CXR, Big Bertha HX Diablo, ERC, Rule 35 Blue, Rule 35 Red, HEX Hot, HEX Hot Pro, HEX Pro, HEX Distance, HEX Control, HEX Diablo and HX Hot. Callaway’s golf balls are very popular among the pros and now you can get a chance to hit a variety of them at a discount price, whether you’re playing a round or just practicing.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

AAAA quality

Includes some of Callaway’s top models

Cons:

Might not ship for 1 to 2 months

5. Top Flite 48 AAA+ Recycled Golf Balls

These Top Flight 48 AAA+ Recycled Golf balls are probably best for a beginner or practice as losing a ball at 50 cents apiece is easier to swallow than losing brand new ones. But the balls, despite the presence of some blemishes (ie. scuffs, scratches and discoloration), are certainly playable and you’ll be able to hit them solidly. They come in a mesh bag and could include higher-grade practice and X-OUT models, though the exact versions is arbitrary. If you’re a newbie to the sport or just want to brush up on your short game with some chips at home, then this might be what you’re looking for.

Price: $23.06 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low price

Great for beginners

Cons:

AAA quality, meaning more blemishes than AAAA

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.