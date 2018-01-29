LISTEN: WEEI’s Alex Reimer Calls Tom Brady’s Daughter an ‘Annoying Little Pissant’

Just one week ahead of Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady was on-hand for his weekly chat on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show when he opened up about a comment that was recently made about his daughter.

On Thursday, January 25, another WEEI host, Alex Reimer, took aim at Brady’s daughter, Vivian (her mom is Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen).

Reimer called the New England Patriots quarterback’s daughter, Vivian, an “annoying little pissant,” while reviewing the first episode of Brady’s documentary, Tom Vs. Time.

“It was fine. It was okay. I thought the first scene was so staged, where Brady’s like, in the kitchen. His kid’s being an annoying little pissant,” Reimer says when asked his opinion. You can hear his comments in the YouTube video above.

Reimer has been suspended from the radio station, WEEI confirming that he was “suspended indefinitely” as of Friday. Hundreds of fans have been calling for Reimer to be fired, but WEEI hasn’t made that move yet.

Meanwhile, Brady is still very unhappy about the comments and expressed such while talking with “Kirk & Callahan” ahead of his trip to Minnesota.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect … I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that,” Brady said. “Obviously I’ll evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys another day,” Brady added, before hanging up.

For those who are unfamiliar with Reimer, he is “the only man in Boston who owns a J.D. Drew jersey. Prior to joining WEEI, he contributed to Forbes, Boston Magazine, SB Nation and the Boston Herald. In addition to writing for WEEI.com, Alex is a frequent member of the Kirk & Callahan casting couch,” according to his bio on WEEI’s website.

Brady and his teammates are on to Minnesota, getting ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 4. Brady was present for the Patriots send-off rally held at the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place (right next to Gillette Stadium) on Monday, January 29.

“Thank you guys for your support all year. It’s been an incredible journey. We have one more to go. It’s going to be fun. … Patriot Nation is stronger than ever. We have one more to go. We love you. Patriots out,” Brady said, complete with a mic drop.

Below is a clip from episode one of Tom Vs. Time. The docuseries can be viewed on Facebook Watch.