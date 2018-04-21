NFL Mock Draft 2018: Sam Darnold & Saquon Barkley on Top

Soon after the 2017 NFL Draft was completed, fans started looking ahead to this year's draft, and the quarterbacks were the early storyline. Almost a year later, quarterbacks continue to be the story with the draft just days away. Some projections have as many as six quarterbacks landing in the first round, while my latest mock projects five quarterbacks being selected in the first round.
The intrigue starts at the top where both Sam Darnold and Josh Allen have been linked to the Browns with the No. 1 pick. There is potential for four of the top five picks to be quarterbacks with the Browns, Giants, Jets and Broncos all in the market for an upgrade at the position. In addition to Darnold and Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen should be selected fairly early. Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph have also been generating buzz with both signal callers hoping to sneak into the first round.
All this means teams not in need of a quarterback are in prime position to select defensive players or skill position guys who end up getting pushed down draft boards thanks to quarterback-needy teams. Quarterbacks may be stealing the headlines, but there is plenty of talent to be had all over the field, including a few talented linebackers who would be selected higher in past drafts.
No. 1 Cleveland Browns: QB Sam Darnold, USC
No. 2 New York Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
No. 3 New York Jets: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
No. 4 Cleveland Browns: DE Bradley Chubb, NC State
No. 5 Denver Broncos: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts: G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
No. 8 Chicago Bears: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
No. 9 San Francisco 49ers: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
No. 10 Oakland Raiders: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
No. 11 Miami Dolphins: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
No. 12 Buffalo Bills: S Derwin James, Florida State
No. 13 Washington Redskins: DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
No. 14 Green Bay Packers: T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
No. 15 Arizona Cardinals: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
No. 16 Baltimore Ravens: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers: T Connor Williams, Texas
No. 18 Seattle Seahawks: Edge Harold Landry, Boston College
No. 19 Dallas Cowboys: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
No. 20 Detroit Lions: DE Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
No. 22 Buffalo Bills: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
No. 23 New England Patriots: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
No. 24 Carolina Panthers: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
No. 25 Tennessee Titans: DL Vita Vea, Washington
No. 26 Atlanta Falcons: DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
No. 27 New Orleans Saints: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars: OL James Daniels, Iowa
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, UCF
