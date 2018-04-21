NFL Mock Draft 2018: Sam Darnold & Saquon Barkley on Top

Soon after the 2017 NFL Draft was completed, fans started looking ahead to this year's draft, and the quarterbacks were the early storyline. Almost a year later, quarterbacks continue to be the story with the draft just days away. Some projections have as many as six quarterbacks landing in the first round, while my latest mock projects five quarterbacks being selected in the first round.

The intrigue starts at the top where both Sam Darnold and Josh Allen have been linked to the Browns with the No. 1 pick. There is potential for four of the top five picks to be quarterbacks with the Browns, Giants, Jets and Broncos all in the market for an upgrade at the position. In addition to Darnold and Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen should be selected fairly early. Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph have also been generating buzz with both signal callers hoping to sneak into the first round.

All this means teams not in need of a quarterback are in prime position to select defensive players or skill position guys who end up getting pushed down draft boards thanks to quarterback-needy teams. Quarterbacks may be stealing the headlines, but there is plenty of talent to be had all over the field, including a few talented linebackers who would be selected higher in past drafts.

Here's a look at my latest mock draft. You can click on the player names for profiles of the top 10 players, or click the next button to go through the entire mock draft.

No. 1 Cleveland Browns: QB Sam Darnold, USC

No. 2 New York Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

No. 3 New York Jets: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

No. 4 Cleveland Browns: DE Bradley Chubb, NC State

No. 5 Denver Broncos: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts: G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

No. 8 Chicago Bears: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

No. 9 San Francisco 49ers: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

No. 10 Oakland Raiders: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

No. 11 Miami Dolphins: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

No. 12 Buffalo Bills: S Derwin James, Florida State

No. 13 Washington Redskins: DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA

No. 14 Green Bay Packers: T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

No. 15 Arizona Cardinals: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

No. 16 Baltimore Ravens: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers: T Connor Williams, Texas

No. 18 Seattle Seahawks: Edge Harold Landry, Boston College

No. 19 Dallas Cowboys: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU

No. 20 Detroit Lions: DE Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

No. 22 Buffalo Bills: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

No. 23 New England Patriots: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

No. 24 Carolina Panthers: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

No. 25 Tennessee Titans: DL Vita Vea, Washington

No. 26 Atlanta Falcons: DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

No. 27 New Orleans Saints: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars: OL James Daniels, Iowa

No. 30 Minnesota Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, UCF