Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The all-English Champions League quarterfinal gets underway on Wednesday, as Manchester City travels to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the first leg of their anticipated matchup.

Preview

The first time these teams played this season, Manchester City rolled to a dominant 5-0 win at the Emirates back in September. Of course, it was difficult to put too much stock into that one, as the game completely changed after Sadio Mane’s red card in 37th minute.

Four months later, we got proof that these teams aren’t nearly as imbalanced as that score might have indicated, as Liverpool jumped out to a 4-1 lead at Anfield and ultimately held on for the 4-3 victory. That was, and still remains, City’s only loss of the Premier League season.

Despite that success, though, Liverpool still understand they have a massive task in front of them. City has been truly dominant this season, leading second-place Manchester United by 18 points with just seven matches remaining in the Premier League, and they are regarded as one of the top favorites to add a Champions League trophy to their haul.

“Yes, we beat Manchester City a few months ago – we knew before the game it was possible. With our skills, we can cause them problems,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It is a big job to do. Manchester City are a special team. They deserve to be the champions of the Premier League. In football it is not about being the best, it is about being perfectly prepared for the next game. It is not about yesterday, it is about tomorrow. It is clear City’s confidence is on an outstandingly high level, but we are in a good moment as well. They have a chance because they win wherever they go, but we can win football games as well.”

Ultimately, that 4-3 contest in January is not only a reminder that City are beatable, but it also serves as evidence as to why this is one of the most anticipated Champions League quarterfinal matchups. Both of these teams have remarkable attacking firepower, as they lead the Premier League with 88 and 75 goals, respectively. Liverpool’s trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is playing as well as anyone in the world right now, while City–even without Sergio Aguero, who will miss the first leg with a knee injury–have an amalgam of different weapons, led by Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling.

No matter what happens on Wednesday, its going to be extremely entertaining.