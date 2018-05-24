The Daily Rally Podcast Episode 2: The Guys From the Touching Base Podcast

In Episode 2 of The Daily Rally Podcast presented by Heavy.com I interviewed the gentlemen of the Touching Base with Post Grad Problems podcast while sipping a mimosa at an outdoor wine tent at the Players Championship. Not bad.

Grandex Inc. owns Total Frat Move and Post Grad Problems, both of which I have read for years. Dillon Cheverere is the VP of Media for Grandex, Will deFries is a senior contributor for Post Grad Problems and Dave Ruff is the legal counsel for Grandex and director of Post Grad Problems. Together, the three of them host the podcast Touching Base. They are still working on their elevator pitch to describe the show, but I can tell you its a funny, light-hearted conversation amongst friends on a variety of topics. Hard not to like.

The guys were all in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. for the first time taking in the Players Championship. It had been an exciting week so far. They had surfed a dece party wave (now you have to listen to find out what that means), played some golf and were preparing to interview Blake Bortles the next day. Generally a very solid first time Jax experience.

We discussed their experiences that week, our takes on golf fashion and what upcoming content they have in the works back at their Austin headquarters. They were delightful guests and a lot of fun.

Before we get into the interview, my friend Meghan joined the podcast to discuss life as a “loud” person, overly zealous golf tournament volunteers and we tried our best to think up solid “Total Frat Moves.” Per usual, very important stuff.

Enjoy the podcast. Get up and Rally!

A little bit more information on The Daily Rally …

A couple years ago, I figured out something very important about how my girlfriends consumed sports news: They didn’t.

As a recent college graduate who was on the dance team at the University of Florida, reported on all sports as a student and was beginning my career at the PGA TOUR, I had come to realize I was my friends’ source for sports news. I found that my female friends wanted to know what was happening in sports, felt an allegiance to their teams and found sports fun and interesting, but they weren’t going to turn on SportsCenter or follow a bunch of sports writers on Twitter.

I began wondering why there wasn’t a solid sports news outlet geared toward the female fan. And I’m not talking about some watered-down, pandering trash that’s wrapped in a pink bow and called “sports for women.” I mean, why was there nothing that discussed sports in the same way women actually talk to each other? There are about a billion fashion blogs, lifestyle brands and female-centric sites, but nothing about sports.

And so The Daily Rally was born. To start, I wanted to write a daily (well, by daily, I mean five days a week; come on) email newsletter that you could read in five minutes to catch up on the best viral videos, game results from the night before and stories from off the field. I wanted to make it funny, light, informative and human-interest oriented. I also wanted to make sure that avid sports fans and novices alike could enjoy the content. Women who want to get more into sports and avid female fans both deserve a solid piece of content written with them in mind. And. It. Wasn’t. Going. To. Be. Pink.

The newsletter is basically an aggregation of the stories I naturally bring up to my friends and videos I would send them on Instagram. From there I learned a couple things: 1. It’s not just young professional women who want a quick, humorous, informative way to keep up with sports news. A lot of guys were looking for this in their lives, too. 2. Becoming a morning person was going to be extremely difficult for me.

From there, I started making video content. I wanted to grow The Daily Rally brand to more than the daily morning newsletter, and a podcast had always been in the back of my mind. Enter Heavy. Together, we’re taking The Daily Rally voice to the airwaves with a weekly, hour-long (ish) podcast.

The Daily Rally Podcast will feature guests from all walks of life. Episodes will start with me and a friend discussing current sports news before going into an interview with a different guest. To kick things off, we have released three new episodes! We really wanted to hit the ground running.

Below you can listen to my conversations with Sergio Garcia’s wife Angela Garcia, the guys from Total Frat Move and Post Grad Problems, and SVP of Communications for the PGA TOUR Laura Neal.

Subscribe to the Podcast on iTunes, follow The Daily Rally on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and YouTube, and sign up for The Daily Rally newsletter. We want to hear your thoughts, so join in the conversation. Happy Listening. Get Up and Rally!