Atlanta Airport Employee Arrested After Fight With Pacman Jones

Free agent NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones got into an altercation with an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday night, according to TMZ.

Police said Frank Ragin, an ABM employee “made a gesture” at Jones. Jones then approached Ragin and the two men began exchanging words. The verbal spat turned physical when Ragin punched Jones. The closed-fist strike caused a laceration on Jones’ face.

Ragin also hit the woman Jones was traveling with and injured her hand. Jones, in what police said was self-defense, knocked Ragin to the floor.

Police deemed Ragin the aggressor and arrested him for two counts of battery. Jones and the woman left the airport without receiving medical treatment, while Ragin was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries following his arrest.

Multiple Twitter users seem to have witnessed the late night altercation.

@TMZ_Sports big brawl at ATL airport with "Pacman" Jones. — Trish H A (@bwneyedgurl) July 11, 2018

I just witnessed pacman jones beat up an airport employee. Well this is atl i guess🤔😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Hitman Karlito😈 (@king_karlito) July 11, 2018

Pacman Jones Is No Stranger to Confrontation

Jones’ decade-plus long career has been plagued with controversy. Shortly after the Tennessee Titans drafted him in 2005, Jones was arrested for assault and felony vandalism for an incident at a Nashville nightclub. In February of the following year, he was arrested for obstruction of justice following an incident at his Georgia home. In August 2016, police booked hm on disorderly conduct and public intoxication after he reportedly spit on a woman whom he said stole his wallet. Two months later, he was again arrested after a Tennessee State University student said he spit on her at a nightclub. The Titans suspended him for one game following that incident.

His most notorious run in with the law came in 2007, when he allegedly grabbed an exotic dancer by the hair and slammed her head against the stage at Minxx, a Las Vegas strip club. A skirmish broke out when a security guard intervened. After Jones and his entourage left the club, one of Jones’ friends returned and opened fire, injuring three people, including club manager Tommy Urbanski, who was paralyzed from the waist down in the attack. The gunman said he followed Jones’ orders. Jones received a one year suspended prison sentence for his role in the altercation. In 2012, a jury ordered Jones to pay $11 million in damages to the victims. Jones was suspended for the entire 2007 NFL season and a portion of the 2008 season.

Most recently, in January 2017, Jones was arrested in Cincinatti for disorderly conduct, harassment with a bodily substance, and assault. Upon reaching a plea agreement, the NFL suspended Jones for one game.

Jones Is Currently a Free Agent Who has Played for Three Teams

Jones has yet to be signed to a contract for the upcoming season, and it remains to be seen if his latest run in with trouble will deter teams from signing him. Most recently, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2014, he was named First-team All-Pro and in 2015 he made his only Pro Bowl appearance.