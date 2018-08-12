Tiger Woods Memes Erupt After Heartbreaking Putt on Hole 11

Tiger Woods missed a put by an inch on the 11th hole of the PGA Championship. The golfer was bent over at the waist, clearly disappointed on the green at Bellerive Golf Course. While that very putt could change the day for Woods — who has been in contention since teeing off earlier this afternoon.

Tiger was THIS close to a birdie… pic.twitter.com/aAoSbloW3a — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 12, 2018

Although Woods appears to be recovering from disappointing miss, social media was quick to respond with some pretty hilarious memes. You can see a few of them below.

Everybody Jump, Jump!

#TigerWoods should have waited on that one, turn to the crowd and tell them to jump! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/mJ3OV8a9qD — E Rodriguez (@ERODJEDI) August 12, 2018

Perhaps the most obvious thing to do when a golf ball is teetering on the edge of a hole is to run up to it and try to blow it in. Of course, that’s cheating, but, if the wind just happened to blow in the right direction at the right time — or if Woods could have gotten all of the spectators to jump at the same time — maybe, just maybe, his ball would have toppled into the hole.

So Close, Yet So Far

I’m THIS close to getting drunk today. #TigerWoods Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/BajavRaQZp — Cucci Mane (@DjRookieBear) August 12, 2018

Several other memes poked fun at just how “close” the ball was to the hole. The person above thought of a clever way to use Woods’ missed putt in a clever way.

Maybe This Is Karma

Tiger Woods let @lindseyvonn get away … he didn’t deserve for that putt to drop. pic.twitter.com/E8JctoFtqx — Tyler Knowles (@S_TKnowles) August 12, 2018

And then, of course, came the relationship jokes. At least one person commented that Woods didn’t deserve to make the putt because he and Lindsey Vonn couldn’t hang on to their relationship.

Just Breathe

Those cheering for Woods have been on the edge of their seats, hoping that he can pull something off before the end of the Tour. Of course, that putt on Hole 11 didn’t help anyone’s anxiety.