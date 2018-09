Jaguars vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Coming off the worst season in franchise history, the New York Giants welcome the 2017 AFC South division champion Jacksonville Jaguars to the Meadowlands to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

Preview

While everything went right for the Jaguars last season, absolutely nothing went right for the Giants.

After hiring, ironically, former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations and removing the interim label from head coach Doug Marrone, the Jaguars added legitimacy. A healthy, stout defense, led by free agent acquisition defensive lineman Calais Campbell and second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey helped give Jacksonville the second-best defense in football last year behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the preconceived notions surrounding quarterback Blake Bortles and losing wide receiver Allen Robinson to an ACL tear in Week 1, rookie running back Leonard Fournette did the heavy lifting and was able to help carry the Jaguars to one game of the Super Bowl.

For the Giants, it started in the preseason when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – who just signed a five-year, $95 million contract extension, the richest in NFL history for a player at his position – injured his leg in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Beckham re-injured and fractured his ankle in a Week 5 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, ultimately needing season-ending surgery.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on December 4, 2017. McAdoo, following an 11-5 year in his first season, let Big Blue go off the rails during a 2-10 start which ultimately cost him his job. After early success from Reese and two Super Bowl victories, his drafts were subpar – outside of Beckham Jr. and arguably tight end Evan Engram – in recent years, making the decision to cut ties after 10 years an easy one.

Both teams couldn’t have gone in more opposite directions last year, but luckily it’s a new year. Well, maybe for New York. Jacksonville has some work to do in order to get back to where it ultimately fell short in January in Foxboro, Massachusetts.