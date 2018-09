Patriots vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In an AFC Championship Game rematch, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (1-0) travel to Florida to take on Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).

Preview

What They Did Last Week:

Patriots defeated the Houston Texans at home, 27-20.

Jaguars held on to beat the New York Giants on the road, 20-15.

The Jaguars’ defense put in a strong Week 1 performance in a 20-15 victory against the New York Giants on the road. Despite losing star running back Leonard Fournette during the game. Backup T.J. Yeldon hauled in a touchdown pass from Bortles, and the defense bent but didn’t break to hold off the Giants’ offense at the end to seal the win.

The Patriots got off to a hot start against the Texans, as quarterback Deshaun Watson fumbled on the first play of the game, leading to an early score. Brady wasn’t masterful, but he didn’t have to be. He was quite good, completing 26 of 39 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns with an interception in a 27-20 victory in Foxboro.

Despite Fournette being limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, he is currently on track to play Sunday against New England. In addition to Fournette, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone says he would like to incorporate Corey Grant into the offense more moving forward.

Grant caught three passes for 59 yards against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and was a safety valve for Blake Bortles. Grant is a good pass-catcher and shifty backup, and a good complement to Fournette. The Jaguars’ wide receivers were uninspiring Week 1, and will likely not be as the season goes on, so a more widespread approach would benefit Jacksonville as they march on to defending their AFC South title.

The Patriots have running back problems of their own, as 2017 first-round pick Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (concussion) were limited in practice this week. Burkhead played against the Texans, while Michel did not.

If one or both do not play Sunday, James White will factor heavily into the Patriots’ gameplan, as the Jaguars boast one of the league’s better pass defenses.