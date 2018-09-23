Ryder Cup Team 2018: USA Golf Roster

The PGA Tour may be winding to a close, but you can still watch your favorite golfers represent the USA at the Ryder Cup. Team USA is made up of 12 golfers. Eight of the players qualified on their own while four golfers were selected by captain Jim Furyk. The Ryder Cup starts this week on Friday, September 28 and runs through Sunday, September 30.

Tony Finau was the most recent addition to the team as Furyk’s final captain’s pick. Finau may not have the experience of some of the other members of the United States team, but Furyk pointed to his body of work as to the selection.

“He has an unbelievable body of work this year,” Furyk explained to ESPN. “All those top-10 finishes, the play in big championships and the majors, and then his current form, a second, a fourth and an eighth in the playoffs. He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him.”

As for Finau, he is treating the trip to Paris as he would any other business trip.

“There won’t be any locker room noise with me,” Finau told ESPN. “I can play with anyone. I feel that my personality is just that way. I can bring the best out of different guys playing with them, and them the same to me. I’m pretty easy to play with. And I’m playing some good golf, some world-class golf.”

Finau joins Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as the four captain’s picks on the U.S. squad. Prior to being selected, Woods made no secret about the fact that he wanted to be on the team based on his own merit rather than reputation. Woods recent form has fans reminiscing about the old Tiger, and it was his play that caused Furyk to make him one of his selections.

“That was a goal, at the end of the season to make this team,” Woods told The New York Times. “As the year progressed, I gained some traction and was somehow able to get some high finishes, and lo and behold I’m on this team. It’s incredible. To look back at the start of the year and to have accomplished my goal of making this team, it’s beyond special.”

The United States are looking to repeat as champions, and Vegas likes their chances. According to OddsShark, the United States is a -135 favorite to win over Team Europe at +135. The odds of a tie are listed at +1100.

Here’s a look at the full USA Ryder Cup roster that is headed to Paris.

Ryder Cup 2018: Team USA Roster