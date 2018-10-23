Cody Bellinger Girlfriend: Is the Dodgers Player Dating Anyone?

Cody Bellinger does not appear to have a girlfriend and is currently single, according to popular celebrity dating website Who’s Dated Who. As the Dodgers utility player heads to the 2018 World Series, fans might find themselves wondering who will be in the stands cheering him on.

Last season, Bellinger had some support from Melyssa Perez. According to TMZ, the two had gone out on a few dates but weren’t serious. Bellinger hasn’t stepped out with any new women over the past year, nor have any new ladies shown up on his social media accounts.

He Was Linked to Melyssa Perez Last Year

Bellinger was linked to Melyssa Perez in 2017. Bellinger and Perez were spotted at multiple Dodgers games throughout the season, and she was even seen on the field and in the dugout with him a couple of times.

Perez, a Texas native, graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in government and international relations, according to her Instagram account.

She has attended quite a few baseball games over the past several months, but it looks like she had been cheering for the Houston Astros — another sure-fire sign that she’s no longer dating the Dodgers player.

A Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Star Becca Tilley Sparked Dating Rumors in 2017

During the summer of 2017, Bellinger was linked to former Bachelor star, Becca Tilley, after sharing the photo above.

Tilley also shared a photo from the event which was run by The Kershaw Challenge, a charity founded by Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen.

“An annual partnership where we don’t lose first but we don’t win last….. so much fun at the Kershaw Challenge,” Tilley captioned her post. While tons of fans commented on just how “cute” Tilley and Bellinger were together, the two actually weren’t in a romantic relationship — and still aren’t. They do, however, follow each other on social media, but it seems as though their connection is just platonic.

