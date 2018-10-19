College Football Week 8: Odds, Betting Lines & Trends

Just two of the Power 5 conferences have placed a team in every College Football Playoff thus far, the ACC and the SEC.

The SEC became the first conference to have two national semifinalists a season ago and it seems almost a lock to get at least one in again with top-ranked Alabama, which looks invincible. The Tide got a bit of a scare in last week’s win over Missouri when quarterback and Heisman Trophy odds favorite Tua Tagovailoa left with a sprained knee, but the Hawaiian is fine and will apparently play this Saturday at Tennessee.

Alabama is a 29-point betting favorite and has won 12 straight in the series by an average of nearly 25 points.

Another important SEC game is No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU – Alabama and LSU play in Baton Rouge on the first Saturday of November and that’s realistically the Tide’s only chance to lose before the SEC title game. The Tigers, who shocked No. 2 Georgia last week (which didn’t help the SEC’s chances of two teams in the playoff again), are -7 against MSU. The Bulldogs have covered the past four in the series.

The ACC’s playoff streak will be in major jeopardy should No. 16 NC State go to No. 3 Clemson and upset the Tigers as 16-point underdogs. Those are the only two ACC schools without a loss – the others all have at least two. Sure, NC State might make the playoff if it runs the table, but the Wolfpack haven’t played anyone yet and probably won’t win out even if they pull off the upset Saturday.

NC State has covered six of its past eight against Clemson but lost the past six straight-up.

No. 9 Oklahoma takes the field for the first time since its wild loss in the Red River Showdown to Texas. The Sooners now have no wiggle room to make the playoff as one more loss would doom them. They also have a new defensive coordinator as Mike Stoops was fired during the off week. Oklahoma is an 8-point betting favorite at struggling TCU. The Frogs have covered just two of their past nine overall.

Finally, the game of the day in the Big Ten is No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State as both remain alive to win the East Division. The Spartans, who are 7-point underdogs, have won eight of the past 10 against their rivals and covered all 10. UM coach Jim Harbaugh’s reputation is on the line somewhat in East Lansing.

