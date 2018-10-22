Jerry Jones Cancels Regular Radio Interview After Brutal Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a painful loss in Week 7, and owner Jerry Jones won’t talk about it with 105.3 The Fan.

On Monday, Jones, who also serves as the team’s general manager, canceled his regular Tuesday interview with the Dallas-based radio station.

Jerry Jones has cancelled his regular Tuesday appearance with us tomorrow @1053thefan. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) October 22, 2018

According to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, Jones also didn’t speak to reporters after the 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys owner and GM wasn’t available for comment after Sunday’s game https://t.co/f5WWAaTETV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 22, 2018

“Jerry Jones didn’t talk after the loss to Washington,” noted Machota’s colleague Brandon George. “Left the locker room from a side door without commenting.”

Cowboys Lose in Brutal Fashion

Miscues doomed Dallas late in their loss. Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur’s false start pushed the game-tying field goal attempt back five yards, and Brett Maher missed from 52 yards out.

But rather than call for a spike with 11 seconds remaining and taking a shot at the end zone from 29 yards away, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett let the clock wind down to three seconds before using the team’s final timeout.

The decision not to try and win the game with 11 seconds left was panned by Garrett’s former quarterback, CBS analyst Tony Romo.

Here’s the @tonyromo analysis of Cowboys clock mismanagement at the end. And he’s 100% right. pic.twitter.com/F4ERV7rtLL — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) October 21, 2018

The Cowboys fell to 3-4. Garrett is now 70-57 in the regular season at the helm of the team, but has led them to just three playoff games and one playoff win.

Changes Coming for the Cowboys?

Before his team blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, Jones defended Garrett against criticism from fans and the media in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“Listen, Jason Garrett, he is absolutely the real deal,” Jones said, according to USA Today. “There’s no fraud in Jason Garrett.”

“The main thing everybody ought to know is how hard he works. You say, ‘well, that’s not enough, we all work hard.’ But he works very hard. He’s got outstanding background in our game. He’s gained a Harvard or whatever kind of degree, the best in the world in the NFL, through being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. And I want to put all of that together and use it.

“Now, does he have some things that others may do better, or does he have some things that he could do better? Of course. But what we’ve got here is an asset that I think will get us to where we want to go, and that’s a championship.”