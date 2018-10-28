Mookie Betts’ Girlfriend Brianna Hammond, Baby Bump Cheer on the Red Sox

Mookie Betts’ girlfriend, Brianna Hammond, has been cheering on her man and the Boston Red Sox as they battle the Los Angelos Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. Hammond is pregnant with her first child, expecting baby Betts next month.

Hammond and her baby bump have been on-hand to support the Red Sox over the past week. Hammond has posted several photos from the ballpark, even making the trek to Los Angelos to watch the Sox on baseball’s biggest stage.

Ahead of Game 4, Hammond posted a picture of her custom Red Sox jersey, that is perfectly blinged out with her man’s number (50) on the back. You can check it out below.

During Game 4, Hammond was sitting behind home plate at Dodgers Stadium. She posted a video of the last out of the game and could be heard cheering as the Sox advanced 3-1 in the series. If the Sox can win Game 5 tonight, Hammond and her man will have a lot to celebrate!

Of course, the couple has plenty to celebrate regardless of the outcome of the 2018 World Series, as their baby is due in just a couple of weeks.

Back in August, Betts announced that he and Hammond were expecting their first child together. He posted a photo of the “Betts Chronicle” on social media, sharing a photo of him and Hammond and announcing the baby’s due date (November 19).

“This year continues to be good to me!!! Can’t wait to meet you baby Betts. More life, more blessings!!!” Betts captioned the sweet photo.

In September, the couple found out that they were expecting a little girl. Check out the video below to watch their gender reveal.

