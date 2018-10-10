NFL Flex Scheduling: Sunday Night Football Games That Could Be Moved

The NFL didn't wait long to start utilizing its option to flex games off Sunday Night Football. With a few injuries impacting the chances for some teams to be legitimate contenders, it's expected the league could flex a few games throughout the season.

As NFL.com's Kevin Patra revealed, the league has moved the Week 7 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs to Sunday Night Football. In turn, the Los Angeles Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers which was slated there will shift to 4:25 p.m. ET.

There's an obvious draw to getting the undefeated Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on primetime, and the Bengals currently sit at 4-1 and boast a talented offense of their own.

With the recent news, we're going to take a look at the remainder of the season and break down the most likely options games to be flexed. This list will include a mixture of great games listed earlier on the schedule, or simply poor primetime games that could be moved out of the national spot.

Before that, here's a look at how the flex scheduling works, courtesy of the NFL's official website:

Begins Sunday of Week 5

In effect during Weeks 5-17

Up to 2 games may be flexed into Sunday Night between Weeks 5-10

Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window.

The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The majority of games on Sundays will be listed at 1:00 p.m. ET during flex weeks except for games played in Pacific or Mountain Time zones which will be listed at 4:05 or 4:15 p.m. ET.

No impact on Thursday, Saturday or Monday night games.

The NFL will decide (after consultation with CBS, FOX, NBC) and announce as early as possible the game being played at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game. The NFL may also announce games moving to 4:05 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET.

Week 17 start time changes could be decided on 6 days notice to ensure a game with playoff implications.

One key thing that stands out from this is that only two games can be flex to Sunday night from Weeks 5-10, so this leaves just one more through that point. From there, any number of games can be moved, so that's where the bulk of the flex scheduling will come into play.

Let's dive in with the first potential flex game, which doesn't come for a few weeks, as the NFL slate is loaded up with some solid matchups in the coming weeks.

*Note: I've ranked the chances of a flex happening on a 1-10 scale, with 10 being most likely.