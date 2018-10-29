Steve Pearce’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Pearce and the Boston Red Sox are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series. A Red Sox win on Sunday night would clinch the series for Boston, securing the team’s ninth World Series Championship.

Pearce joined the Red Sox on June 28, traded to Boston from Toronto for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal. Pearce was born and raised in Florida, but he grew up a Red Sox fan; his dad was born in Massachusetts and instilled a love of Boston baseball in his son.

Pearce has the support of his family, including his mom, two younger brothers, Chad and Kyle, his wife, Jessica, and their two young children.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Asked About His Family After Game 4

After winning Game 4 in Los Angeles, Pearce was interviewed by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. When asked how his family was reacting to him being in the World Series (and being one game away from winning it all), Pearce got a little emotional, taking in a very special moment.

“It’s a dream come true,” he told Rosenthal. “They’re happy. It’s just a cool feeling that I get to do something special like this right now. But, you know, it’s not over. We still got one more left,” he added.

You can watch the interview here.

2. He & His Wife Jessica Live in Tampa, Florida, During the Off-Season

Pearce was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, a city about halfway between Tampa and Orlando. Although he is in Massachusetts during the season, Pearce and his wife, Jessica, call Tampa, Florida, home during the off-season.

According to Hillsborough County property records, the lot was purchased in 2015 and a home was built on it shortly thereafter.

It’s no surprise that Pearce is a Tampa sports fan, since he grew up in the Sunshine State. He’s been spotted at a few Tampa Bay Lightning games when he has been in town.

3. He Has 2 Kids

The Pearces have a daughter named Jensen. The couple welcomed Jensen on September 28, 2012, the day before Pearce was claimed off waivers by the Orioles, according to ESPN.

Earlier this year, the Pearce family welcomed a baby boy. Although Pearce has public-facing social media accounts, he doesn’t share much about his wife or their kids. In fact, he has yet to update his Twitter bio to reflect the birth of his son.

“I have a beautiful wife, a baby girl and two loving boys (Mojo and Swagger). I play baseball for the Boston Red Sox #pearcefactor,” reads his bio currently.

4. His Father, Steven, Grew up in Massachusetts

Pearce’s father, who is also named Steven Pearce, grew up in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, a small town in Bristol County, closer to Rhode Island’s border than the city of Boston.

“Yes, I grew up a Red Sox fan. So it’s good to be here. Especially with where they’re at in the division. It’s nice to come in here and play meaningful baseball and contribute to helping the team win,” Pearce told the Boston Herald after being traded to Boston. When he was asked how a kid from Florida became a Sox fan, he responded, “Family. I was brainwashed as a kid. Had no choice,” he joked.

5. He Is Very Close to His 2 Brothers, Chad & Kyle

Pearce and his two younger brothers, Chad and Kyle, grew up together in Florida. The boys were taught all about baseball and all three were raised Red Sox fans because of their dad’s roots.

Just after Pearce found out that he was heading to play baseball in Boston, he called his brothers to share the exciting news.

“The best part was telling my brothers. They always pulled for whatever team I was playing for, but deep down they were always Red Sox fans. To be able to tell them the news that I got traded to the Red Sox, that was a great feeling for me. They were pumped. They were like, ‘Holy cow, you’re playing for the Red Sox,'” Steve told ESPN earlier this year.

As kids, Steve, Kyle, and Chad would play baseball together.

“Steve was the eldest and most fanatical of the three Pearce boys, but Chad and Kyle weren’t far behind. Whenever they’d play Wiffle ball, they were always the Sox. Even though Steve was a right-handed shortstop obsessed with Nomar Garciaparra, he always hit lefty in those games, using the ultralight plastic bat to practice his swing from the opposite side. He was always Mo Vaughn,” ESPN reported.