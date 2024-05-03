Hi, Subscriber

Broncos’ John Franklin-Myers Sets Record Straight on Failed Negotiations With Jets

John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos

Getty Defensive end John Franklin-Myers of the Denver Broncos.

New Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is set to count for just $5 million against the salary cap next season and $10 million in 2025, per Over The Cap.

That’s a two-year, $15 million pact after the Broncos reworked his four-year, $55 million pact.

A fan speculated that Franklin-Myers must have eyed more playing time since the number was reasonable enough for the Jets to match. Franklin-Myers, who saw his lowest snap share since 2020, per Pro Football Reference, set the record straight.

“They didn’t offer me anything close to this,” Franklin-Myers posted on X in response to the fan, adding a dazed face emoji for emphasis.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas explained his side during a post-draft press conference.

“It’s a unfortunate part of the business not being able to keep him,” Douglas told reporters on April 27. “There was a discussion [to re-work Franklin-Myers’ contract]. But it got to the point where it wasn’t going to be something that we were – the gap was too far for us to bridge. So Denver was able, obviously, able to do that.”

The Broncos not only got a deal done, but they left themselves some wiggle room after reworking Franklin-Myers’ contract upon completing the trade.

Details Emerge After Broncos Reworked John Franklin-Myers’ Contract

George Paton, Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton.

According to Over The Cap, Franklin-Myers will receive a $2 million prorated signing bonus and $100,000 workout bonuses each of the next two seasons. He has a guaranteed salary of $3 million in 2024 with $340,000 per-game roster bonuses.

In 2025, he carries a $1 million base and $510,000 per-game workout bonuses.

There is some flexibility for the Broncos. If they cut Franklin-Myers this season, they would incur an $8 million cap hit. But the hit is just $3 million next season.

That’s potentially $7 million in savings next season when OTC projects the Broncos to have $58.2 million in cap space as it is. While that ranks 14th in the NFL, it is second among AFC West teams.

It is also a far cry from what they dealt with this offseason.

They are taking $53 million of Russell Wilson’s $85 million dead cap hit this coming season. They had to manipulate the cap to get into compliance before the official start of the offseason.

Broncos’ John Franklin-Myers ‘About Winning’

GettyDefensive end John Franklin-Myers of the Denver Broncos.

“I’m going bring physicality, I’m going to bring leadership, and I’m somebody who’s just never going to stop,” Franklin-Myers said in his introductory interview on April 29. “That’s what I’m about. I’m about winning, I’m about um helping the team win and doing everything I can for my teammates, and more than anything physicality. That’s what I’m gonna bring the Broncos.”

General Manager George Paton touted Franklin-Myers’ durability, versatility, and ability to get to the quarterback. His former head coach and general manager both spoke highly of his character.

Franklin-Myers is also forming quick bonds with his new teammates.

“Me and Zach [Allen] have been following each other for a while. Great player,” Franklin-Myers said. “D.J. Jones reached out to me yesterday. And, man, what opportunity I have. I’ve heard such good things from him. My coaches coached him and teammates played with D.J. Jones, so what an opportunity I have to come in and just help.”

