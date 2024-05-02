NBA Front Offices ‘Curious’ About Future of $30 Million Ex-Lakers Guard

Contenders will have to pay good money to keep their title-winning core intact. Because of that, the Denver Nuggets have some decisions to make regarding former Los Angeles Lakers champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that teams will pay attention to whether the Nuggets plan to pay good money to keep Caldwell-Pope.

“Denver’s projection toward becoming a second-apron team also has opposing front-office personnel curious to see if the Nuggets will pony up to keep two-way veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope beyond this season when he will have to decide on a $15 million player option for ’24-25 he appears very capable of exceeding on the open market,” Fischer wrote in an April 30 story.

Caldwell-Pope helped the Nuggets win their first championship as a franchise in 2023. Because he has experience helping two separate teams win titles, Caldwell-Pope holds plenty of appeal to teams trying to win.

He helped the Lakers win their 17th championship in 2020. As part of his two-year, $30 million contract, he has a player option for the 2024-25 season worth $15.4 million.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Called Nuggets ‘Toughest Decision’

Keeping Caldwell-Pope will be harder for the Nuggets than it would usually be. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained in a May 2 story why keeping Caldwell-Pope will be the Nuggets’ “toughest decision.” He started with how it might be difficult knowing the Nuggets’ cap situation.

“Things get dicey when the dreaded second apron is involved. And as of now, the Nuggets profile as a “super-tax” squad—before ever baking in a raise for KCP.”

He added that Caldwell-Pope’s value as a player is why Denver shouldn’t even second-guess the decision.

“He is among the league’s grittiest, most underappreciated guard and wing defenders and fits like a glove across any offensive system. Tack on a shallow free-agent market, and his infinitely scalable skill set could earn him multiyear windfalls north of $20 million annually.