Lions Predicted to Part Ways With ‘Expendable’ Former Second-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions added some depth to their defensive line this offseason through the draft and free agency, leading to some potentially difficult decisions when it comes time to set the final roster at the end of the summer.

In an early prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, SB Nation’s John Whiticar predicted that former second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike could find himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble. Whiticar penciled sixth-round draft pick Mekhi Wingo in the fourth and final spot for defensive tackles, beating out Onwuzurike after an injury-shortened tenure in Detroit.

“The drafting of Wingo, meanwhile, makes Onwuzurike expendable, and it might be the final straw for the former second rounder,” Whiticar wrote.

Levi Onwuzurike Identified as Cut Candidate

Onwuzurike came to the Lions as a second-round pick in 2021, but struggled to carve out a significant role during the last three seasons. He appeared in 16 games his rookie season, but made just one sack and 35 total tackles.

Onwuzurike lost his second NFL season with a back injury, then returned in 2023 to an even smaller role than before. He appeared in 10 games last season, making one sack and five total tackles.

Others have already pegged Onwuzurike as a potential cut candidate this offseason. Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions noted that the Lions could move on for the cap savings.

“Onwuzurike has had an underwhelming start to his career after being a 2021 second-round pick,” Booher wrote. “A decision to part ways with the Washington product this offseason would generate just under $1.8 million in cap savings.

“Onwuzurike still has potential to be an impact player for the Lions, so he may be a tough player to move on from. However, he was a healthy scratch at points and played in just 10 regular season games.”

Lions Make Additions to Defensive Line

The Lions made some additions to their defensive line this offseason, signing veteran D.J. Reader to a two-year contract. Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that Reader, who will turn 30 in July, is seen as one of the league’s “most dominant interior defenders.”

“He has been terrific against the run throughout his career and can also provide some disruption in the passing game,” Twentyman wrote. “Though he only has 9.5 career sacks through eight seasons, he’s produced at least 32 pressures in each of the last three seasons.”

Reader said he was excited to play alongside defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

“I’m excited to pair with him, see the things that he does well,” Reader said. “I watch him all the time on film. I’m excited to just get around him and be able to pick his brain about what he likes about the position. Every guy got different things they enjoy about playing D-tackle, I’ve got things I enjoy, so I just want to talk to him about it and pick his brain and see what he’s got going on and see what our future holds.”

Detroit Lions 6th Round Pick/LSU DT Mekhi Wingo (#18) lined up over LT and dump trucks him effortlessly like he’s a wheelbarrow on a casual day of yard work as opposed to 4th Quarter of a hot September game in Death Valley. Terrell Williams is going to love him. pic.twitter.com/7LPNBNIXvQ — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) May 1, 2024

The Lions also made a significant investment in Wingo, giving up a seventh-round draft pick to trade up and select him in the sixth round.