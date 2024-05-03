Steelers Insider Updates Chances of WR Tyler Boyd Homecoming

Never say never but never. At the moment, the famous Mike Tomlin coined phrase seems to apply to free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the chances the Pittsburgh Steelers sign the 29-year-old Pittsburgh native are next to nothing.

“With what I know, I put the chances that Tyler Boyd signs with the Steelers at 1%,” wrote Kaboly.

The Steelers insider elaborated why in an article on May 2.

“The Steelers have kept in close contact with Boyd’s camp, but it’s highly unlikely he will sign with them, as they want Boyd on a one-year deal, and he’s seeking a multiyear contract,” wrote Kaboly. “They feel they can get another receiver on board for less money and less commitment.

“Unless the Steelers come off that stance, there won’t be a return of Boyd to Pittsburgh.”

Boyd posted 67 catches for 667 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023. That’s more than any other receiver not named George Pickens on Pittsburgh’s current roster.

Through the 2023 season, Boyd has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has recorded 513 receptions, 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 games.

If the Steelers signed him, he would be, by far, be the most experienced receiver on the team’s roster.

Is Tyler Boyd the Right Fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Boyd has been linked to the Steelers in free agency rumors since Kaboly reported there was “mutual interest” from both parties to bring the receiver home. Boyd grew up in Clairton, PA and starred as a Pitt receiver in college.

But multiple reports indicate the Steelers made a low-ball offer to the veteran wideout.

Kaboly has said that the Steelers offered Boyd just a 1-year contract. 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Pittsburgh’s offer was a 2-year deal approximately worth $10 million.

Spotrac projected Boyd’s worth to be roughly $15.8 million on a 2-year contract.

If true, the Steelers are obviously waiting to find value at receiver. But with that strategy, the team may no longer be the best fit for the Clairton native.

In the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Steelers selected Michigan receiver Roman Wilson. While he obviously doesn’t have Boyd’s experience, Wilson is projected to be best as a slot receiver in the NFL.

That’s predominantly the role Boyd would fill. According to Pro Football Focus, Boyd played more than 80% of his wide receiver snaps in the slot last season.

Ideally, the Steelers will add an outside receiver this summer, and Boyd isn’t that.

Free Agent WR DJ Chark Signs With Los Angeles Chargers

One of the top remaining outside receivers still on the market after the draft was 2019 Pro Bowler DJ Chark. On April 28, Chark was one of five receivers Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders proposed the Steelers could pursue in free agency.

But on May 2, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Chark signed a 1-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Chark now unavailable, the free agency receiver options for Pittsburgh are becoming more limited. There are, though, still a few choices.

In addition to Chark, Saunders suggested the Steelers could target Michael Thomas, Michael Gallup, Odell Beckham Jr., or Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Steelers signing Beckham has been one of the more popular rumors because of his career success as a multi-year Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

Recent released Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Zay Jones could be another target for the Steelers.

Of course, a trade for receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton could also still be on the table for the Steelers.