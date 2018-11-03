Alabama vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is the game of the weekend and quite possibly of the year. It is a matchup of two pristine SEC West programs as Nick Saban leads the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) into Baton Rouge to take on Ed Orgeron and the No. 3 LSU Tigers (7-1) in a Saturday night showdown that will ultimately have College Football Playoff and National Championship Game implications.

Preview

The closest game Alabama has played this season came all the way back on September 22, a 22-point home victory against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide have won each of their games by at least 22 points this season.

Sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the clubhouse leader in the Heisman Trophy race. The runaway favorite as of now has yet to throw an interception this season. Excluding injuries, Tagovailoa has been nearly perfect this season, completing 70.4% of his passes for 2,066 yards and 25 touchdowns; the only reason those numbers aren’t higher is less game action due to high-scoring contests.

Saban, uncharacteristically, gave LSU some bulletin-board material as Saturday approaches:

Nick Saban was asked tonight whether he will elect to receive the kick-off or defer Saturday against LSU. HIs answer: "I hope we elect to kick ass." Pretty sure Alabama isn't losing again this year or next year or from now until the end of time pic.twitter.com/TAQiwyZpVx — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 2, 2018

The winner has the inside track to play in the SEC Championship Game representing the West, although that may not necessarily be such a good idea.

Last year, Auburn defeated Alabama — in a game that pitted the No. 6 and No, 1 ranked teams at the time — in the Iron Bowl to represent the West and face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers eventually lost to the Bulldogs, and the Crimson Tide were selected by the committee to be the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. The rest is history.

Matchup to Watch: If there is any place the Crimson Tide are vulnerable, it is defending the run; they allow 190.6 yards on the ground per game. Senior running back Nick Brossette (697 yards, 10 touchdowns) has at least one score in all but two games this season. The gameplan will feature a heavy dose of Brossette and sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire (521 yards, five touchdowns) as a way of keeping Tua off the field.