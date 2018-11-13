The scene after a horrible injury to Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert was filled with sadness and utter disbelief. When LeVert attempted to go up for a block against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, he came down awkwardly on his leg and it resulted in a scary scene.

The video is not for the faint of heart, but here’s a look at the play, courtesy of Mike Cianciolo of WEAU13News:

*NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS INCREDIBLY GRAPHIC

Caris LeVert injures his knee and would be taken off the court by a stretcher. Awful news for the #Nets. Looks like it could be season ending. Injury came with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/LC7AIUdoKb — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 13, 2018

The moment was so terrible it left LeVert’s teammates, coaches, Timberwolves players, and fans visibly emotional. So much so, that ESPN’s Malika Andrews revealed teammate Joe Harris said Nets players were crying in the locker room at halftime due to how horrific the injury was.

“There was really just no words,” Joe Harris said after the game. “We didn’t talk even when we came in at halftime. There was nothing to be said. Guys were crying. It was really that horrific just to see.”

The scene immediately after the injury was surreal as well. As The Athletic’s Michael Scotto revealed, Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was in tears on the court after LeVert was stretchered off.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after watching Caris LeVert leave on a stretcher after his gruesome leg injury. pic.twitter.com/suqe6yKpX9 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert Receives Praise, Thoughts From Team

Sometimes it’s about more than just basketball, and the praise from Nets players and coaches after the injury goes to show how respected LeVert is. Head coach Kenny Atkinson was one of the many to praise the 24-year-old guard, pointing out that he made a huge jump this season, per ESPN.

“He is the heart and soul of our program,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It’s a tough, tough blow for the Nets.” “He had a fantastic start to the season,” Atkinson said. “He’s obviously made a huge jump. I just know that if anybody is coming back from this — the human, the character, the person, the player — he’ll come back from this. But a tough, tough blow for the Nets. Our only thoughts are with him. Nothing else matters. The game doesn’t matter tonight.”

Through 13 games this year, LeVert posted averages of 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the field. He was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has an incredibly bright NBA future.

