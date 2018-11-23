WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Puts Dak Prescott in Salvation Army Kettle After TD

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hopped into the big red Salvation Army kettle last holiday season. This time, he opted to put teammate Dak Prescott in the kettle after his impressive touchdown run on Thanksgiving. This came early in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins, as the Cowboys extended their lead.

Here’s a look at the video in which Prescott evaded multiple defenders in order to run for the impressive touchdown, courtesy of the Cowboys.

Giving @Dak! Runs it in for the TD & jumps in the @SalvationArmyUS red kettle. #FightForGood Donate now by texting "kettles" to 91999 pic.twitter.com/LFl7JWsUdp — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2018

While Prescott has made his fair share of solid plays throughout his NFL career, this one was incredibly impressive. He navigated around the backfield while attempting to find space, saw an opening and then took advantage to work his way into the end zone.

Cowboys’ Big Thanksgiving Matchup With Redskins

The Cowboys are pushing for their third-straight win and one that would leave them with the same record as this Redskins team atop the NFC East heading into the final stretch of the season. Prescott has impressed as this game progressed, and early in the fourth quarter was approaching the 300-yard passing mark.

The Redskins scored after Prescott’s touchdown to cut the lead down to 31-20 as the midway point of the fourth quarter approached. Amari Cooper has also had a big game, which has certainly been the best of his time in Dallas, as he’s totaled seven catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns thus far.

