Michelle McCool Comeback: Age, Twitter And Instagram For WWE Legend And Wife Of The Undertaker

Michelle McCool is one of the WWE’s all-time best female Superstars and she’s also The Undertaker’s wife.

She recently made an appearance at the WWE’s first-ever all-female PPV Evolution on October 28. McCool, whose real name is Michelle Leigh Calaway, looked almost as if she hadn’t skipped a beat during the battle royal.

Her sparkling performance likely got fans wondering about a potential comeback. Perhaps she still has some time.

Age: 38 (1-25-80)

Twitter: @McCoolMichelleL (Verified)

Instagram: mimicalacool

McCool regularly posts on social media and it’s clear she stays in great shape. She is also an avid sports fan. In a recent Instagram post, she and The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway posed with these stellar Roots of Fight jackets paying homage to Muhammad Ali and Andre the Giant:

In case you’re looking for some precedence for a McCool comeback, consider Mickie James. The longtime WWE great came back to the promotion in 2016. She’s 39 years old and while not considered one of the top female performers on Raw or Smackdown, she’s still active and on WWE programming regularly.

Because McCool is potentially a more impacting Superstar, and also because she is married to WWE royalty, you’d think a larger role might be available to her if she wanted to give it another run. Back in November 2017, McCool and Charlotte Flair, one of the promotion’s best young stars talked openly on Twitter about the former making a comeback:

Thank you Woman 💜 one more more match?!? 😉 https://t.co/ZBNYLxqi2K — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 2, 2017

Just seeing this…..I’ve been dying for someone to ask!!!!💙 https://t.co/AfyT74wrAg — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) November 6, 2017

It sounded as if McCool was interested, but this was of course before Evolution. Was that the “one more match” McCool was referring to, or is there room for another run? Most WWE fans would likely welcome the theme, even if it were for a short period of time.

The WWE is said to be moving toward a “People’s Era,” and it might be interesting for fans to see McCool come back, admittedly for a short-term run, with a specific goal (winning the Smackdown or Raw Women’s title) to add just one more title to her collection.