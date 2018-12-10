NFC East Standings: Cowboys Pick up Crucial Win Over Eagles

Entering Week 14 of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were set to square off in a game with major playoff implications. While Dallas won the first matchup between these two teams back in Philly, it put a lot of pressure on the Eagles ahead of the second meeting.

Entering the day, the Cowboys held the top spot in the NFC East with a 7-5 record while both the Eagles and Washington Redskins sat at 6-6. With the Mark Sanchez (and Josh Johnson-led) Redskins getting blown out by the New York Giants, they took a big step back in terms of their playoff outlook. But the Cowboys’ 29-23 win over the Eagles had the biggest impact.

Here’s a look at the current standings following the Week 14 games, with each NFC East game now in the books:

Dallas Cowboys: 8-5

Philadelphia Eagles: 6-7

Washington Redskins: 6-7

New York Giants: 5-8

Key Games Over Final Three Weeks for NFC East Teams

The Cowboys draw a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, a team who finds themselves squarely in the AFC Wild Card race. That game is on the road and could be a tough one for Jason Garrett’s squad. At the very least, it’ll provide a big test for the Dallas defense against a Colts offense that’s looked strong this season.

From there, the Cowboys draw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) and New York Giants (road) to finish the year. Both games are winnable, but we know the Giants would love to play spoiler to the Cowboys season.

The Eagles have a tough final three weeks and will really be tested in their push for the postseason. A Week 15 road game against the Los Angeles Rams could prove to be their toughest matchup all year. Following that, Philly draws a Houston Texans team who just had their nine-game win streak snapped, but is still well on their way to the playoffs. Finally, the season wraps up with a home game against the Redskins.

Washington will play back-to-back road games over the next two weeks. The first comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a trip to take on the Tennesee Titans, who are also battling for a playoff spot. There’s a chance the Week 17 matchup between the Redskins and Eagles could be for a postseason berth if both teams can win and get some help in the conference.

NFC East Remains in Wild Card Mix Still

Although the battle for the NFC East crowd remains muddied and with plenty of questions, there’s a positive for each team still in the mix. As things currently stand, the No. 5 and 6 seeds in the NFC sit at 7-5 (Seattle Seahawks) and 6-5-1 (Minnesota Vikings). The Vikings play on Monday Night Football in Week 14 so their record will change, though.

Along with the Seahawks and Vikings, the Carolina Panthers (6-7) are in the mix still as well. The Green Bay Packers sit at 5-7-1, but that tie will make it tough for Aaron Rodgers and company to find their way back into the mix. Regardless, as we enter Week 15, all three of the top teams in the NFC East remain in the playoff hunt.

